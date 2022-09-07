ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre, MT

Hill County Commission Budget Meeting Approvals and Contracts

HAVRE (NMB) On Thursday the Hill County Commission met for their weekly business meeting to approve resolutions for the county. One resolution and order involved setting a budget for RSID and lights for several locations in Hill County. The total amount approved was $456,140. A second resolution involved fixing salaries...
Blue Ponies Victory

The Havre Blue Ponies were victorious against the Bulldogs in Hardin Friday night. The Ponies came out with a punt right out of the gate, and exceptional defense stopping the Bulldogs on their own 10-yard line. Then scoring on three plays with a one-yard touchdown run taking the score to 7-0.
