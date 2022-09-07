Read full article on original website
hilinetoday.com
An Eagle Creek Fire Update from the Chippewa Cree Tribe Natural Resource Facebook Page
HILL COUNTY (NMB) The Chippewa Cree Tribe Natural Resources Facebook page to let the public know there are Type 2 fire crews on scene and a Type 3 Incident Command team on site. They go to state that fire containment on the Rocky Boy’s reservation is at 60% with 10%...
Updated Advisory from Hill County DES and Fire Warden, Amanda Frickel Regarding Eagle Creek Fire
HILL COUNTY (NMB) The public is being advised there is poor air quality, visibility, and exposure is extremely affected today because of the Eagle Creek Fire. The public is being asked to stay off the road south of Camp Kiwanis and to please stay off the road for emergency personnel and vehicles.
Hill County Commission Budget Meeting Approvals and Contracts
HAVRE (NMB) On Thursday the Hill County Commission met for their weekly business meeting to approve resolutions for the county. One resolution and order involved setting a budget for RSID and lights for several locations in Hill County. The total amount approved was $456,140. A second resolution involved fixing salaries...
Blue Ponies Victory
The Havre Blue Ponies were victorious against the Bulldogs in Hardin Friday night. The Ponies came out with a punt right out of the gate, and exceptional defense stopping the Bulldogs on their own 10-yard line. Then scoring on three plays with a one-yard touchdown run taking the score to 7-0.
