Read full article on original website
Related
How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert
Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
Live high school football scores in Palm Beach County, including Benjamin-Cardinal Newman
Welcome to Week 3 of high school football in Palm Beach County! Stay tuned with The Palm Beach Post for live scoreboard updates on the top local programs as they continue the fall regular season! ...
Curbed
Palm Beach Is Facing a Devastating Private-School Shortage
The weather’s great, the taxes are low, and the houses are palatial by Manhattan standards, but South Florida has a serious private-school problem, according to the rich New Yorkers trying to relocate. Palm Beach brokers say they’re struggling to close real-estate deals with wealthy families because all the tony private schools are full, the Real Deal reports. “If you’re even thinking about moving here, put your name on the list,” one broker advised. “Just fill out the application, get it in immediately.”
gotowncrier.com
New Principal At Cardinal Newman
Cardinal Newman High School recently announced Wesley Logsdon as its new principal, along with Dr. William Savor as vice principal and Irene Heidelbauer as academic dean. The new administrative team will lead under existing President Brother Thomas Zoppo. Logsdon has more than 15 years of educational experience as a classroom...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At the Table newsletter: Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!
Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!. A few years ago, I wrote about a mini-wave of new Peruvian restaurants that had popped up in Palm Beach County, and posed the question: Is Palm Beach County having a Peruvian moment?. Earlier this week, I...
foodgressing.com
Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 Florida: Menus Highlights, Dates
Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 returns September 1 – 30. The Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 is produced by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in partnership with the Downtown Delray Beach restaurants, cafés and fast-casual establishments/eateries. The 7th annual Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month will...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Waste Pro’s Kenny Skaggs Promoted to Regional VP in Southeast Florida
Waste Pro announces that Kenny Skaggs has been promoted to Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. Kenny is an industry veteran who has nearly 30 years of experience dating back to 1995. He joined Waste Pro earlier this year as the Southeast Florida Regional Operations Manager. As Regional Vice President,...
Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
IN THIS ARTICLE
bocamag.com
Kapow Noodle Bar Reopens
The beloved Mizner Park restaurant will reopen next week in a new location with a slew of exciting new offerings. The doors to the considerably larger space will fly open on Friday, September 16 and will invite patrons in to experience a completely new Kapow. The concept now features an expansive covered patio with a signature indoor/outdoor bar alongside a cozy eight-seat omakase bar (with a separate exclusive menu) and three private karaoke rooms that promise to ramp up any party.
cw34.com
'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat
The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
daniabeachfl.gov
Lucky Fish Restaurant Groundbreaking Ceremony
We are now looking forward to the construction of Lucky Fish Beach Bar & Grill, who will soon bring great food and entertainment right here in Dania Beach. Stay tuned!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wogx.com
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises from Florida for veterans, teachers
PALM BEACH, Fla. - Starting Wednesday, Margaritaville at Sea is launching its "Heroes Sail Free" program giving veterans, first responders, teachers and police a free cruise to thank them for their work in the community. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites...
bocaratontribune.com
Jewish Federation Family’s Generosity Supports Safety
The Goldberg Family’s Gift Ensures Others Will Benefit from Life-saving “Stop the Bleed®” Training. Boca Raton, FL — One Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s (JFSPBC) family’s generosity is going a long way toward promoting safety in the local Jewish community. Jeff and Nicole Goldberg of East Boca Raton provided a significant philanthropic gift to underwrite Stop the Bleed® kits for use in emergency response and community training.
Lake Park private school beefs up security
We’re about a month into the new school year. It's similar in many ways to years prior, but very different for a small school in the town of Lake Park.
communitynewspapers.com
Tri-Rail – Let Dech Lead
It was a breath of fresh air to hear Tri-Rail’s new Executive Director, David Dech, at his first Board meeting last month. Unfortunately, that fresh air was tainted by the lingering stink of Teresa Moore and Diane Hernandez Del Calvo who are still receiving paychecks from the taxpayers. It...
Royals in town: Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry visits to Palm Beach County
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, immediately became king. ...
A new restaurant is planned for Delray Beach’s iconic Ellie’s 50′s Diner. It likely will later be turned into luxury housing.
The doors are closed on Ellie’s 50′s Diner, but the retro restaurant that operated for 32 years in Delray Beach will soon be reborn with a new tenant. In the short term, the plan is for the site to remain a dining establishment with new operators and a new theme. In the long term, the property along Federal Highway in north Delray Beach will likely be transformed into a housing development. ...
Click10.com
Search continues for former Broward resident missing after California hike
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As the all-out search for a missing hiker in Southern California continued Wednesday, family members here in South Florida began a cross-country journey in hopes of aiding efforts to find the man, who graduated from a local high school before moving west. Detectives with...
South Florida Times
Is Amazon open for business in S. Fla.?
Riviera Beach Fla. – Blue tape covers the “Amazon” sign on a door of a shiny new building, at the corner of 13th Street and President Barack Obama Highway (formerly Old Dixie Highway) in Riviera Beach, for decades previously occupied by a drive-in movie theater and later a flea market.
Comments / 0