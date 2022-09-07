Read full article on original website
This $6.299 Million Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers Expansive Space for Entertaining and Gathering in An Atmosphere Both Luxurious and Enchanting
The Home in Palm Beach Gardens, a private custom estate on the largest homesite within Frenchman’s Reserve offering luxurious amenities for both living and entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 667 Hermitage Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Richard Murrell (Phone: 561-427-4855) at 1 M Group Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach Gardens.
Drought creeps into coastal Palm Beach County but one tropical system could turn it around
Coastal Palm Beach County slipped into an official drought this month amid a lackluster rainy season that saw Lake Okeechobee evaporate when it should be swelling. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s weekly report released Thursday showed the fringy realm from Miami to Melbourne in a moderate drought, which is the lowest level on a four-tier scale of severity. A larger area stretching inland from Orlando to the Keys is considered “abnormally dry.”
How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert
Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
At the Table newsletter: Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!
Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!. A few years ago, I wrote about a mini-wave of new Peruvian restaurants that had popped up in Palm Beach County, and posed the question: Is Palm Beach County having a Peruvian moment?. Earlier this week, I...
Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat
The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
townandtourist.com
17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
foodgressing.com
Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 Florida: Menus Highlights, Dates
Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 returns September 1 – 30. The Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 is produced by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in partnership with the Downtown Delray Beach restaurants, cafés and fast-casual establishments/eateries. The 7th annual Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month will...
Workforce housing: Here are some places with affordable apartments, homes
Can't find a place to live that you can afford? Here are some places in Palm Beach County for prospective homebuyers or renters to try. Home-buying help Assistance from the Palm Beach County workforce housing program includes money to help with first mortgage and gap financing for the eligible unit. Eligible costs include, but are...
wflx.com
Contractor took down payment and delayed work, Riviera Beach resident says
Margaret Cummings wants her back yard, to look as green and lush as her front. She thought a well would help. “I wanted a well so that I could save on the costs of a water bill here in the city of Riviera Beach,” she said. “Sometimes I save about $200, depending on how much water you use.”
Wall St titans flocking to Palm Beach have left private school sector unable to meet demand - with applications soaring 100% - and the shortfall has delayed sales of luxury homes as parents struggle to get their children a spot
Wall Street titans fleeing to Florida are putting their migration plans and real estate deals on hold due to a lack of private school openings in Palm Beach. Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of New Yorkers have traded bleak winters for the Sunshine State, but some of the wealthiest among them are running into a significant supply issue - a lack of private schools that rival the elite education their children have been receiving in the Big Apple.
Free BBQ! Popular West Palm Beach restaurant offers free sandwiches to first responders
Okeechobee Prime Barbecue in West Palm Beach began serving free barbecue sandwiches on Friday to active and former first responders. The roadside stand will do so all weekend. This is owner Ralph Lewis’ way of honoring the work of first responders after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lewis includes fire rescue and police responders, military personnel, doctors and nurses, whether they are active or retired.
treasurecoast.com
Solid waste update as of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – If your new collection day is not Friday and you have not yet received a pickup of your City-issued carts, leave them at the curb and email solidwaste@cityofpsl.com. Drivers will be servicing City-issued carts throughout Saturday, which is not a regular collection day. It...
communitynewspapers.com
Tri-Rail – Let Dech Lead
It was a breath of fresh air to hear Tri-Rail’s new Executive Director, David Dech, at his first Board meeting last month. Unfortunately, that fresh air was tainted by the lingering stink of Teresa Moore and Diane Hernandez Del Calvo who are still receiving paychecks from the taxpayers. It...
Royal Palm Beach neighbors frustrated over construction work
Residents in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood said they've suddenly found themselves among a construction site and they want to know how.
Chinese food takeout: Nostalgia drives wave of new restaurants, delivery shops to Palm Beach County
There’s a streak of nostalgia in a new wave of Chinese takeout spots and full-service restaurants across Palm Beach County. But it’s not the nostalgia of Chinese immigrants yearning for their homeland. Partly, it’s a New York state of nostalgia. This is a wave of Chinese food restaurants and delivery operations opened by...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
General Surgeon Fellowship-Trained in Endocrine Surgery Joins Palm Beach Surgical, a General Surgery Practice in Delray Beach
September 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) is pleased to announce Zahra F. Khan, MD, a board-certified general surgeon fellowship-trained in endocrine surgery recently joined Palm Beach Surgical, a general surgery practice with an office in Delray Beach. Dr. Khan specializes in thyroid cancer, parathyroid disease, thyroid nodules, adrenal tumors, functional adrenal adenomas, calcium disorders and Graves’ disease. Dr. Khan is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery. In addition, Dr. Khan is on-staff at Delray Medical Center.
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
It was a busy day Friday for Martin County dive teams who have been investigating tips about dumped cars in two bodies of water.
Vicky Bakery’s 20th Location Opens Soon in Coral Springs
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
daniabeachfl.gov
Lucky Fish Restaurant Groundbreaking Ceremony
We are now looking forward to the construction of Lucky Fish Beach Bar & Grill, who will soon bring great food and entertainment right here in Dania Beach. Stay tuned!
UPDATE: DELRAY DOCTOR PROFESSES LOVE FOR SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER, IS JAILED
COPS: “WAS LYING IN BED, FEELING ALONE. HE MISSED HER AND STILL LOVED HER…” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach spine surgeon, arrested Tuesday for the second time in weeks, was apparently jailed after he professed his love for a Seven […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
