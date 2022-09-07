Read full article on original website
Related
Is All-Day Breakfast Coming Back To Duluth – Superior Area McDonalds Locations?
It's viral and it hit a lot of Mcdonalds breakfast fans on all the right notes. A message that the breakfast menu at the fast food restaurant was going to be available (again) all day long hit social media and took off like wild fire. A little back story: Introduced...
New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior
Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
Family Fun! Farmer Doug Pumpkin Patch Opening Soon in Duluth
The first day of fall is officially Thursday, September 22, but you don't have to wait until then to start your fall traditions, such as picking out pumpkins, fall crafts and more. A perfect place in Duluth to do just that is the Farmer Doug Pumpkin Patch and it's about...
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym
Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Ports Restaurant Offers Some State Fair Favorites On Their Menu
The Minnesota State Fair is over for another year but according to reports from fair goers and vendors, it was a successful season. One fair attendee Dana Bain said to FOX9 "It definitely met [my] expectations. I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
Duluth Ghost Tours Are Being Offered In Canal Park
Nautical Tour Guide Kimberley Christine has moved back to Duluth and brought a cool supernatural experience with her. Halloween is just around the corner and there is plenty to be excited about. There is a free haunted attraction being offered in Superior, called 'The Massacre On Hammond'. Both the Haunted Ship at the William A. Irvin and The Haunted Shack in Carlton have announced their returns this year as well.
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood?
People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
Stay At The Historic Cedar House Above Earth Rider Brewery’s Cedar Lounge
You can stay in the historic Cedar House which is a furnished three-bedroom "innkeeper's apartment" above Earth Rider Brewery's Cedar Lounge. The rental is listed on VRBO for an average of $300 per night. The apartment has three bedrooms, four beds, sleeps eight, and has one full bathroom. The historic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
KARE
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless.
FOX 21 Online
Blatnik Bridge Reopens All Lanes To Public
DULUTH, Minn. — Drivers are getting some relief on the Blatnik Bridge after three months of summer construction. All lanes are now open compared to single lanes in both directions since May. Crews had been working on concrete, sealing, drainage, and deck improvements. This has all been done to...
Listen To What A 1,000 Foot Ship Sounds Like Underwater In Lake Superior
Curious to know what a 1,000-foot ship sounds like underwater? That's just what one man did in Duluth as the James R. Baker came through the Canal in Duluth. YouTuber Paul Scinocca has been uploading videos of ships arriving or departing, day or night in Duluth. He also offers multiple camera views as well. When he uploaded his latest video of a ship coming into the Duluth Harbor with underwater sound, he stated that years ago one of his YouTube followers mentioned that he should stick a camera underwater to record the sounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDIO-TV
Three rescued in water emergency off shore of Park Point
Three people were rescued off the shore of Park Point late Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, the Duluth Fire Department responded to a water emergency at 4800 Minnesota Avenue on Park Point at approximately 4:30 p.m. on reports of three young adults had overturned their jet ski and it took on water.
FOX 21 Online
Three People Rescued From Jet Ski Emergency Off Park Point
DULUTH, Minn. — Three people were rescued on Thursday afternoon after a jet ski overturned and starting taking on water, according to the Duluth Fire Department. The call came in from 4800 Minnesota Avenue. The people in the water were three young adults, and their friends called 911. The...
Hockeyland Movie Featuring Hermantown & Eveleth Players Debuts Friday
Hockeyland is a documentary that was shot in recent years about hockey in Northern Minnesota. As the trailer says, Texas has their Friday Night Lights, and Minnesota has Hockeyland. It's actual footage featuring several hockey players from rivals Eveleth and Hermantown. Eveleth has a rich history of producing some of...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
Duluth Oktoberfestival Seeking Volunteers
Who doesn't love beer and pretzels and everything else that comes with Oktoberfestival activities? I have yet to meet someone who doesn't have a blast at the annual event. First and foremost, you might be wondering why the Duluth Oktoberfestival (and all other Oktoberfest activities) is happening in September and not its namesake. The event has a long history, dating back to 1810, when the name and date began and stuck to this day.
cbs3duluth.com
3 hurt in collision near Ashland
ASHLAND, WI -- Three people were injured when two vehicles collided on Highway 2 near Ashland. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday near Mack Road. Authorities say a Chevy Tahoe was heading west on Highway 2 when it went off the road and...
Harold’s Hog Fest Coming Saturday September 10 To Raise Money For St. Jude
Fresh off the success of another Harold's Fiasco Golf Tournament, the gang is at it again on Saturday, September 10. It's time once again for the delicious and fun Harold's Hog Fest. It's a pig roast that has all the sides and trimmings to raise money for the kids at St. Jude.
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0