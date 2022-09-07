Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Shawna Thomas Reflects on 1 Year of CBS Mornings and How the Show Has Evolved
It has been a unique journey in journalism for Shawna Thomas, an executive with experience producing for vastly different news outlets. She previously spent a decade at NBC News, including a stint as senior producer on Meet the Press, three years as Vice News D.C. bureau chief—and a stint as development exec at the short-lived Quibi. Thomas made a significant leap early last year, when then-CBS News president Susan Zirinsky hired her to be the new executive producer of CBS This Morning. Thomas had her work cut out.
NFL・
Primetime Emmys 2022: Date, Time, and How to Watch
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are almost here. We have everything you need to know about the Emmys 2022, including the date, time, how to watch, and more.
‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Has Been Watched for More Than 8 Billion Minutes in 2 Months on CBS and Paramount+
CBS’ 24th season of “Big Brother” has been watched for more than 8 billion minutes just over two months into its run, with still one-third of the season to go. Since the July 6 Season 24 premiere on CBS, “viewers have already watched nearly 8.3 billion minutes of ‘Big Brother’ so far this summer on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and CBS.com/the CBS app,” per Nielsen linear ratings and Paramount+ internal data provided by Paramount Global Wednesday. That tally encompasses both full episodes of “Big Brother” Season 24 watched via broadcast and streaming, as well as the live feeds from the “Big...
Wednesday Ratings: Stargirl Steady, The Challenge Rises Heading Into Finale
In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s DC’s Stargirl this Wednesday drew 500,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, matching its week-ago season premiere. CBS’ Big Brother (3.7 mil/0.8) was steady week-to-week and dominated the night in the demo; The Challenge: USA (2.1 mil/0.4) ticked up heading into next week’s finale. Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.5 mil/0.5) was steady week-to-week and easily drew Wednesday’s largest crowd. Fox’s latest double helping of MasterChef (averaging 2.3 mil/0.4) was steady, heading into next week’s finale. Want scoop on any favorite TV show? You know you do! So roll the dice and email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Week of Aug. 29 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Marks 35 Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 in Total Day
Fox News Channel marked 35 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable outlet in the 24-hour daypart—and 81 consecutive weeks as the most-watched cable news network with its Nielsen ratings performance during the week of August 29.
Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show
Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
AdWeek
Today Show Anchors, Correspondents to Provide Behind-the-Scenes NFL Team Coverage This Season
Starting this week, Today...
NFL・
The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'American Gigolo' to 'Andor'
Jon Bernthal is the new "American Gigolo," Blockbuster Video is on Netflix and a new "Star Wars" hero arrives in the 10 best TV shows of fall 2022.
The Conners Shocker: Legacy Cast Member Out Ahead of Season 5
There will be at least one empty seat at The Conners‘ kitchen table this fall. TVLine can exclusively report that legacy cast member Michael Fishman, who plays Darlene and Becky’s younger brother DJ, will not be returning to the spinoff in Season 5. Meanwhile, Jayden Rey, who was first introduced as DJ’s daughter Mary in 2018’s Roseanne revival, will remain a series regular, ABC clarifies to TVLine. The network previously stated that the actress had been downgraded to a recurring guest star. This story has been updated to reflect ABC’s correction. Although there are no current plans for Fishman to appear in the...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
ETOnline.com
How to Watch the 2022 Emmys Online
Awards season is still in full swing, and one of the most star-studded nights of the year is right around the corner: the 2022 Emmy Awards. Get ready to watch your favorite shows go head-to-head when the Emmys air on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on NBC. This year, the...
AdWeek
MSNBC Specials Producer Jeff Kepnes Named Managing Editor of Morning Joe
TVNewser has learned NBC News senior ep of specials Jeff Kepnes is joining the Morning Joe team as its managing editor. A...
AdWeek
Chris Wallace Sets Return Date on HBO Max, CNN
CNN anchor Chris Wallace will return to the air after a five-month hiatus. The anchor's streaming program will relaunch on HBO Max later this month after the show was pulled when CNN+ was shut down. On Sept.23, the first three episodes of Wallace's new season of Who's Talking to...
AdWeek
Week of Aug. 29 Evening News Ratings: Excluding Sports, World News Tonight Is Most-Watched Show for 21st Consecutive Week
According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, World News Tonight with David Muir averaged 7.45 million total viewers and 1.275 million adults 25-54 for the week of August 29. The 7.45 million figure means World News Tonight is not only the top-rated evening newscast, but it's also the most-watched show on U.S. TV—excluding sports—for the 21st consecutive week. Additionally, ABC's evening newscast has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 196 of the past 197 weeks in average total viewers—and 125 of the last 127 weeks among adults 25-54.
AdWeek
Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA
Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
2022 Emmys Presenters Revealed
The Emmys announced Kenan Thompson as its host and now we know who will present… The post 2022 Emmys Presenters Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
AdWeek
Charlotte CBS Affiliate WBTV to Expand On Your Side Tonight to 1 Hour
Charlotte, N.C. CBS affiliate WBTV said it will expand its news magazine On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting Monday, Sept. 19.
AdWeek
CBS Newspath Hires First Miami Based Correspondent
Cristian Benavides has joined CBS Newspath, CBS News and Stations' affiliate news service, as a correspondent. Benavides is based out of...
