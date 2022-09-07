ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

American woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling with family in the Bahamas

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJFjm_0hm2skJF00

BAHAMAS (NEXSTAR) — A Pennsylvania woman is dead after reportedly being attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday.

NATIONAL: More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school

According to Royal Bahamas Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, the woman and her family booked a tour to snorkel in the waters off Green Cay, roughly a half-mile northwest of the private island of Rose Island, near Nassau.

While in the water, the 58-year-old woman’s family reportedly saw a shark attack her, local outlet Eyewitness News reported .

Family members and tour company employees were able to rescue the woman and bring her to mainland New Providence. The woman had suffered injuries to her upper extremities, according to Skippings, and was pronounced dead by emergency medical services.

Police have not identified the woman, who was a passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. A press release issued Wednesday by the Royal Bahamas Police said only that the family was from Lake Erie.

HEALTH: WVU student tests positive for monkeypox

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean confirmed to Nexstar that the incident happened during an “independent shore excursion” and added that the cruise line is “providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.” Harmony of the Seas is on a seven-night cruise after sailing out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday.

CRIME NEAR YOU: Two men charged with concealing body of woman found in freezer

According to Reuters , a 21-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack in the same area in 2019.

The Pennsylvania woman’s death comes just a few months after three American tourists died while at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas. Authorities later confirmed all three died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Two men charged with concealing body of woman found in freezer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The identity of the woman found dead in a Cross Lanes freezer has officially been released, and two men have been charged for hiding her body. In a press conference on Tuesday, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced that Cynthia Mudd’s body was found in a freezer on the 5000 block of Saulton […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WVNS

Final 2 sentenced to prison for multi-state drug ring

HUNTINGTON, WV, (WVNS) – The final two of 19 defendants were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a drug ring bringing illegal substances into West Virginia. The two sentences were delivered today, September 7, 2022. They finish a case that secured convictions against all 19 defendants. An Ohio man and a Huntington woman were […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
WVNS

Person of interest out of Monroe County turns himself in

UPDATE: 9/8/22 9:30 A.M. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and State Place said the person of interest out of Monroe County has turned himself in. Darrell Richard Hamrick turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 8, 2022, he was a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation. MONROE […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Scattered showers return Saturday and for rest of the weekend

Saturday unfortunately does look to provide returning chances for rain back into the region. A southeasterly wind flow at the surface may initially limit shower activity but by the afternoon we will be seeing a moister southwesterly flow which will bring the chances for showers, along with the humidity back into play. We do not […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahamas#Snorkeling#Shark Attack#American Woman#Accident#Eyewitness News#New Providence#Skippings#The Royal Caribbean#The Royal Bahamas Police#Royal Caribbean#Sund
WVNS

Man wanted for shooting rampage across Memphis in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is in custody after multiple active shootings across Memphis Wednesday night. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. It’s not yet known how many people were killed or injured, but at least one shooting at an AutoZone store was streamed by Kelly on Facebook Live. Another victim was seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNS

Charleston man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A man was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Joe Butler, 34, of Charleston, on April 8, 2021, was sentenced after aiding and abetting Rance McNeil in the distribution […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
WVNS

City of Oak Hill mourns the loss of beloved coach

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Over the Labor Day weekend 2022, a beloved member of Oak Hill passed away. Coach Ron Lewis was a basketball coach and retired teacher. Those who knew him spoke highly of the late coach and who he was to the community, especially the players he coached throughout the years. The Athletic […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Trump special master ruling ‘troubling,’ legal experts say

A federal judge’s ruling granting former President Trump’s request for a special master has generated a range of intense reactions from legal experts, who have called it unusual, lacking in legal reasoning, “absurd” and offering undue favoritism to a former president. The ruling in favor of Trump by federal district court Judge Aileen Cannon has […]
POTUS
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy