Read full article on original website
Related
wintergardenvox.com
Windermere passes resolution to authorize already-filed lawsuits against boathouse occupants
Residents ask: Why does the town want the boathouses?. Resident Renee Cingolani expresses her "disappointment" with Windermere's town council over the lawsuits against the owners of the Third Avenue boathouses during the Sept. 7, 2002 meeting. The Windermere Town Council Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution that “officially” authorized the town...
Comments / 0