Residents ask: Why does the town want the boathouses?. Resident Renee Cingolani expresses her "disappointment" with Windermere's town council over the lawsuits against the owners of the Third Avenue boathouses during the Sept. 7, 2002 meeting. The Windermere Town Council Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution that “officially” authorized the town...

WINDERMERE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO