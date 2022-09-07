Specialized Equine Services was the recipient of $8,000 on July 5 at that day's meeting of '100+ Women Who Care' at Walker's Bluff Tasting Room. The informal group of women join by each pledging to donate $100 three times a year. At each event, three not-for-profit organizations are randomly drawn from nominations by members. The three organizations have five minutes each to talk about their programs. The members vote for one of the three, and the one with the most votes get to take home the total donations.

MAKANDA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO