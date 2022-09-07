Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Republican
Marion football-Week 2 Wildcats handle Jerseyville 48-22, stay undefeated
After shutting out Herrin last week the Marion defense came within 54 seconds of doing it again at Jerseyville, leading the Wildcats to a 48-22 win and a 2-0 record to start the season. "We had a lot of improvement and with the next several weeks we better keep getting...
Daily Republican
Franklin County area briefs
Franklin County Collector Steve Vercellino says 2022 Mobile Home tax bills have been mailed, and payment is due no later than Friday, Oct. 28. Payments can be accepted in person at the Treasurer's Office in the Campbell Building on the Benton Public Square or by mailing to P.O. Box 967, Benton, IL. Also, there is a drop box on the south side of the Campbell Building.
Daily Republican
Carbondale youth wins scholarship for organists
The Southern Illinois Chapter of the American Guild of Organists has announced the 2022 recipients of its Scholarship Award: Chet Hemstreet of Carbondale, Mary Curtis of Worden and Owen Cody of Paducah, Ky. These three youth were chosen from applicants who live in the three-state area of western Kentucky, southern...
Daily Republican
State treasurer Frerichs makes swing through southern Illinois
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs visited the area this week to highlight programs that allow workers to save for their own retirement and help small nonprofit groups provide services to disadvantaged people. In Marion, Frerichs was joined by former Lt. Gov. Sheila Simon during a visit to the Boys and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Republican
Veterans on Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday Thousands expected to line streets of Marion It's not too late for local veterans and first responders to sign up
Rain or shine, thousands of people will line Main Street on Saturday morning for southern Illinois' biggest salute to veterans. For the 18th straight year, veterans and first responders across the region will fill the streets of Marion from the junior high school to the Williamson County Fairgrounds, a celebration to honor their service.
Daily Republican
Gallatin County Fair, Ridgway Popcorn Day It's festival week in Gallatin County
Southeast Illinois' end of summer tradition, the Gallatin County Fair, kicks into high gear starting Thursday, and then things really start popping (sorry) on Saturday for the 58th annual Ridgway Popcorn Day. The festivities are all faily-friendly and all entertainment is free (except the carnival rides). For details, check the Ridgway Popcorn Day Facebook page.
Daily Republican
4-H records are due Friday, in order to receive award at Achievement Night
Saline County 4-H members are reminded to turn in 4-H Record forms to the Extension Office by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. In order to receive a plaque or trophy at Achievement Night in October, a 4-H member must complete the records packet. Record forms are still available at the Extension Office, and must be signed by the member, a parent or guardian, and their 4-H Club leader.
Daily Republican
Kiwanis Club hears updates on facilities
The Harrisburg Kiwanis Club met Aug. 24 at Morello's Restaurant. Blake Emery, executive director of Harrisburg Township Park District, was guest speaker. Emery updated the club on changes, improvements and events taking place at the park facilities. He said one of the top priorities is updating all park facilities to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Republican
Marion Garden of the Month September honoree is simply a gardener's paradise
The September Garden of the Month is simply lovely. Mickey and Carletta Hanks have lived at 1000 W. Boulevard in Marion for the past 12 years, transforming their yard into a gardener's paradise. Many of their large variety of plants came from friends and relatives, with one large yucca plant...
Daily Republican
Harrisburg police, Saline sheriff join FBI in anti-drug task force
The FBI works shoulder-to-shoulder with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies across the country, through more than 300 task forces made up of close to 3,000 members. In some instances, task forces are created to address specific criminal or national security threats. One such recently organized task force is...
Daily Republican
First responders pull man from burning vehicle; he dies at hospital
Williamson County Sheriff's deputies and Herrin police officers pulled a man out of a burning vehicle shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday. The man later died at Herrin Hospital, authorities said in a news release. According to the sheriff's department, at about 1:15 a.m. a Williamson County Deputy was on...
Daily Republican
Equine services effort nets $8,000 donation
Specialized Equine Services was the recipient of $8,000 on July 5 at that day's meeting of '100+ Women Who Care' at Walker's Bluff Tasting Room. The informal group of women join by each pledging to donate $100 three times a year. At each event, three not-for-profit organizations are randomly drawn from nominations by members. The three organizations have five minutes each to talk about their programs. The members vote for one of the three, and the one with the most votes get to take home the total donations.
Comments / 0