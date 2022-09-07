ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Original Thriller Takes Over Netflix Top 10

There's a new leader atop Netflix's daily streaming charts. For most of the summer, the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has been dominated by Stranger Things, as the beloved sci-fi series broke records left and right. Other big hits like The Sandman, Never Have I Ever, and Virgin River also enjoyed runs as the number one show on Netflix over the last few weeks. Now, another series joins the ranks, taking over the Netflix Top 10 and establishing itself as the streaming service's latest hit.
Netflix Quietly Canceled Another Show This Summer, Report Says

In the streaming era of television, pop culture fans of all tastes are getting more television than ever. However, that also means there are more TV show cancellations than ever. While media and online chatter have run rampant with all the changes and cuts going down on HBO Max, Netflix's typical bloodbath of content curbing hasn't stopped. We've brought up multiple shows that Netflix gutted over the summer, often with little to no notice from the media. Among those cancellations was Standing Up, Q-Force and the utterly stunning The Midnight Gospel. Those latter two come as the streamer is canceling tons of animated projects, and we now have one more to add to that list: Adventure Beast.
Netflix viewers obsessed with ‘wild’ new psychological thriller

If you're looking for a new Netflix thriller to get your teeth into this weekend, then look no further. Netflix viewers are obsessed with Echoes - a new psychological thriller which recently dropped on the streaming platform. You can watch the trailer for Echoes below:. Currently number one on the...
Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022

August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date

Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
‘The Sandman’ Storms Nielsen Streaming Chart; ‘Uncharted’ Rises 17% In Second Week On Netflix

Ending a stretch of almost three months when Stranger Things was No. 1 or No. 2, The Sandman knocked it down to third place for the week of August 8 to 14. Nielsen said the fantasy drama series won the week with almost 1.4 billion minutes of viewing. After finishing No. 4 in the previous week, The Sandman added about 300 million minutes of watching. Nielsen’s rankings count viewing only via a TV screen for HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video. Results are delivered after about one month’s delay. Movies offered more intrigue than series this week, with Uncharted...
Marvel Secret Invasion. - Disney+

First trailer shown, I think it looks pretty good and it's got a stacked cast. Yeah love the look of this. Got that Winter Soldier/70s paranoia feeling about it.
Never Forget: Best 9/11 Documentaries, Shows, and Movies To Watch on Netflix, HBO & Amazon Prime

For some people, anything having to do with 9/11 requires a trigger warning, while others find it helpful to examine what happened on one of the most significant single days in American history. On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, several filmmakers have released new films or docuseries, some providing new interpretations and perspectives on the day itself, such as 9/11: Minute By Minute, an in-depth look at everything we know to have happened that day in excruciating detail. Others take a look at the stories that revealed themselves in the aftermath, such as Generation 9/11, a PBS film that introduces seven young people, all born after the attacks, whose fathers were all killed on that day. And, while the events of 9/11 have also been recreated by Hollywood, the Netflix film Worth, which is based on a true story, is a dramatization of the real-life events that occurred when lawyer Kenneth Feinberg sought compensation for the families of the victims of the attacks.
Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?

A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 2 - September 10 - 6.30pm - ITV1

Joel Dommett hosts as six more disguised celebrities take to the stage, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to identify. Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Pig, Sea Slug, Cactus, and Tomato Sauce. The second celebrity's identity is revealed at the end of the show, so expect...
Radio via Sky- the future

Now that Global Player and Radio Player have launched via Sky Q, how much life is there left in satellite distribution of commercial radio stations? As well as capacity costs, there are EPG fees for each station. Yes, there are legacy Sky+ HD boxes out there that don't support the new apps, but these are ever decreasing in number.
ALL4 currently running with NO ads or trails

I'm assuming this is because of the Royal death but there currently appear to be NO ads or trails on All4. I'm basing this on watching Redemption and extrapolating out from there so if you want a break from the relentless coverage elsewhere this would be the time to catch-up. I doubt it will remain this way for long....
