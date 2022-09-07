ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecountrycook.net

Butter Pecan Cookies - Weekend Potluck #547

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Butter Pecan Cookies from Not Entirely Average. Our other popular recipes include: Philly Cheese Pasta from Homemade on a Weeknight, Cookie Butter Fluff Dip from Big Green House and Mandy is sharing her Mama's recipe for Chicken Pot Pie!
Mashed

Ina Garten's Simple Method For Succulent Meatloaf

Called "aspirational and accessible" by The Washington Post, Ina Garten is the Food Network star that everyone loves — truck drivers, millennials, housewives, and, in particular, Jennifer Garner. For The Cut, Gabriella Paiella describes how the "Barefoot Contessa" even appeals to people who scoff at domesticity. Garten calls her...
Florida State
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Summertime Take on a Soup & Sandwich Is Perfect for September Weather

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite it being September, in many parts of the world, it’s still much too hot for soup season to officially begin. So, Martha Stewart came up with a cool-weather version of the classic soup and sandwich pairing to carry us through until the crisp autumn air finally hits.
InsideHook

Try This Cake Recipe From the Pastry Chef Behind the Baked Goods on “The Bear”

When Sarah Mispagel, pastry chef and co-owner of the new Loaf Lounge, received a DM asking if she’d like to help out with an upcoming TV show filming in Chicago, she jumped at the chance to raise a little extra cash for her restaurant launch. She couldn’t have expected she’d end up a key part of The Bear, one of the hottest television shows of 2022 — and certainly the one best positioned to show off the work of a master baker.
msn.com

Great Dane's Reaction to Getting a New Gigantic Bed Couldn't Be Cuter

It's not an understatement to say that our bed is our happy place. It's where we watch movies, sleep, and yes — sometimes eat snacks. So it goes to reason that our pets feel equally as strong about where they sleep. We know that a Great Dane online must've been so happy when her mama finally got her a bed big enough for her to sleep on. The TikTok creator even recorded her pup's reaction and shared it on the internet, where it's receiving tons of applause.
thesouthernladycooks.com

IMPOSSIBLE APPLE PIE

This Impossible Apple Pie is so easy to make and absolutely delicious. I must admit I was a little skeptical when I put it all together but it turned out fantastic and we all loved it. Impossible pies are so easy since you don’t need a pie crust, they make their own and this one is definitely one to add to your recipe list.
princesspinkygirl.com

Halloween Marshmallows

Halloween Marshmallows add an adorably spooky twist to any Halloween dessert tray and are perfect treats for a haunted Halloween party or handing out as favors or gifts. Dipped in chocolate and decorated with sprinkles, Oreos, and pretzels, it’s so much fun and super easy to create add an adorably spooky twist to any Halloween dessert tray and are perfect treats for a haunted Halloween party or handing out as favors or gifts.
The Kitchn

Better-than-Mom’s Peach Crumble

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Peach crumble is the crown jewel of summer sweets. Whether you’re looking for a centerpiece for a slow summer breakfast, a decadent afternoon snack, or something to finish off a backyard BBQ, a peach crumble is the perfect treat to serve any time of day. Juicy, in-season peaches make the best bed for the simple ginger- and vanilla-flavored crumble topping. But, of course, frozen is fine if summer has already sped by.
Architectural Digest

How to Clean a Bathtub So You Can Enjoy a Proper Soak

Sinking into a tub at the end of a long day can instantly make any stressors feel as light as the bubbles in the bath. Yet, if you don’t know how to clean a bathtub, the grime and soap scum ring around the perimeter, or the mildew where the caulk and grout meet, will only add to your list of worries. Skip ruminating about your cleaning to-do list and plan a bathroom cleaning ahead of time. Even a small detail like a clean bathtub can make you feel happier at home, not to mention, a spotless one prevents harder to deal with issues like mineral deposits, limescale, and ridiculous soap scum.
thecountrycook.net

Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet

With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
In Style

As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands

I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
Family Proof

Keto-Friendly Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bomb Recipe

Keto Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bombs are perfect for any occasion. Even when you are on a strict keto diet, feel satisfied with these frozen treats!. These fat bombs take 15 minutes to prepare and 1 hour 15 minutes to chill. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Tyla

Mum shares 'genius' one-step packing and unpacking travel hack

When you first touch down in your holiday destination, the last thing you want to do is spend hours unpacking your case. Well now, one mum has been praised after revealing her genius packing an unpacking trick. Sharing the tip on TikTok, @lorafied wowed other social media users, with many...
Allrecipes.com

Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes

You can use light cream instead of half and half. A medium-sized Yukon Gold weighs a little less than 8 ounces, so you'd need about 6 medium-sized Yukon Gold potatoes for this recipe. You can also prepare this recipe with other types of potatoes, including red potatoes, sweet potatoes, or...
Wondermom

Pumpkin Pretzels

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Pumpkin Pretzels are the perfect snack for any season! These pretzels are crispy, flavorful, and satisfying. Enjoy them as a snack or use them as a topping for your favorite fall dishes. If you love...
