Jefferson County, AL

AL.com

4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says

A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Women's Cross Country Opens 2022 with 2nd Place at UNA Invitational

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald's, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

UAB Football Falls to Liberty on the Road, 21-14


BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Panthers Bested By The Belhaven Blazers


JACKSON, MS
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Volleyball Wins Fifth Straight


MONTEVALLO, AL

