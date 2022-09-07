Read full article on original website
‘Her heart was pure’: Family heartbroken by slaying of beloved Birmingham barber; suspect charged
The family of a 23-year-old woman who was killed on Labor Day said her death has left heartbreak and a void. Keondra Ra’Shun “Keke” Hollis, a beloved barber, was fatally shot Monday at University Crossings apartments. On Wednesday, Birmingham police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Sabrina Andrews...
4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says
A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
Family sought for 2 men who died recently in Jefferson County
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding family for two men who died recently in Jefferson County. No foul play is suspected in either death, but their bodies are ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has been unable to locate their relatives.
Montevallo Women's Cross Country Opens 2022 with 2nd Place at UNA Invitational
Montevallo Women's Cross Country Opens 2022 with 2nd Place at UNA Invitational
UAB Football Falls to Liberty on the Road, 21-14
Birmingham-Southern Panthers Bested By The Belhaven Blazers
Montevallo Volleyball Wins Fifth Straight
