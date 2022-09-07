ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Paper Shred Wichita Kansas provided by the Better Business Bureau

You know you’re not supposed to just throw confidential information into the trash, right? Here is the perfect time to take all of those papers to get shredded for FREE. I wanted to let you know that Better Business Bureau will be hosting a FREE shredding event again this year on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
KSN News

Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
Salina Post

Police: Central Salina apartment burgled while resident away

Police are investigating the theft of multiple items from a central Salina apartment earlier this week. Rebecca McGary, 41, of Salina, who had been away from her apartment in the 600 block of S. Second Street for a couple of days, told police that when she returned on Thursday, she saw a person leaving her apartment, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The person was described as a shorter, skinny Black male with two- to three-inch dreadlocks and wearing red and black sweats. He left southbound on foot.
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KWCH.com

Campus High School evacuated due to bomb threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bomb threat reported Friday morning led to the evacuation of Campus High School in the Haysville school district. Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed an “incident” reported at 9:30 a.m. at the high school near 55th Street South and Meridian. A statement from the...
KSN News

Warrant scam reported again in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is warning residents about another warrant scam making rounds again. According to the RCSO, the callers pretend to be a member of law enforcement and often tell the person they’ve called that they have an outstanding warrant. The scammer says the warrant can be cleared […]
KSN News

State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
KSN News

Police release list of top vehicles targeted for their catalytic converters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released a list of vehicles that thieves have most targeted for the catalytic converters. Catalytic converters work to remove harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases from car exhaust. It does so in part through the interaction of rare metals it is made of, including platinum, palladium, […]
KSN News

Andover Public Schools warns of scammer

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Public Schools (APS) is warning local businesses of a scammer. According to a Facebook post by APS, “A man, supposedly from Texas, is calling local businesses, saying he’s selling advertising to raise money for Andover High School athletics.” APS says its schools and the district have no affiliation with the […]
KSN News

Crash ties up traffic on southbound I-135 in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders have reopened southbound I-135 near 2nd Street in Wichita after closing southbound lanes temporarily because of a crash Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash, each with only one occupant. Vehicles 1 and 2 were southbound on I-135 in the third […]
KWCH.com

Police identify man killed in S. Wichita crash below I-135 overpass

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department identified a man killed in Friday morning’s crash on Pawnee, below the Interstate-135 overpass as 47-year-old Jeramie Santee, of Wichita. Wichita police reported responding to the crash at about 8 a.m. and upon arrival, finding Santee unconscious and not breathing....
