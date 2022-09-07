Read full article on original website
Why you may see more police on roads this weekend in Wichita
If you are out and about in Wichita this weekend, you may see an abnormal amount of officers on the roads.
Private flights, public fights: Sedgwick County commissioners trade jabs, accusations
A commissioner’s 2,000-word Facebook post drew strong criticism from her colleagues after she accused county government and a prominent developer of corruption.
Free Paper Shred Wichita Kansas provided by the Better Business Bureau
You know you’re not supposed to just throw confidential information into the trash, right? Here is the perfect time to take all of those papers to get shredded for FREE. I wanted to let you know that Better Business Bureau will be hosting a FREE shredding event again this year on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
Police: Central Salina apartment burgled while resident away
Police are investigating the theft of multiple items from a central Salina apartment earlier this week. Rebecca McGary, 41, of Salina, who had been away from her apartment in the 600 block of S. Second Street for a couple of days, told police that when she returned on Thursday, she saw a person leaving her apartment, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The person was described as a shorter, skinny Black male with two- to three-inch dreadlocks and wearing red and black sweats. He left southbound on foot.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
1 critically injured in southwest Wichita fire
One person was injured in a fire on Friday morning.
No explosives found at Campus High School
Campus High School was evacuated after administrators received word of a written bomb threat to the school. It happened on Friday morning.
Hog waste being used as fertilizer thought to be causing Salina stench
Did you smell that? Parts of Salina have been less than fragrant the past few days, yet no one seems to be sure of why. A pungent, animal feces sort of odor hung over parts of south Salina Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Thursday morning, the odor was wafting over parts of north Salina.
Campus High School evacuated due to bomb threat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bomb threat reported Friday morning led to the evacuation of Campus High School in the Haysville school district. Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed an “incident” reported at 9:30 a.m. at the high school near 55th Street South and Meridian. A statement from the...
Hutchinson Police Department asking for help in identifying woman
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman. In a Facebook post published on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Hutchinson Police Department says she is a person of interest in a case at an area Dillons. If you know her identity, the Hutchinson Police Department asks you to […]
Warrant scam reported again in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is warning residents about another warrant scam making rounds again. According to the RCSO, the callers pretend to be a member of law enforcement and often tell the person they’ve called that they have an outstanding warrant. The scammer says the warrant can be cleared […]
McPherson police warn of bank scam
The McPherson Police Department is warning about a banking scam.
State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
Police release list of top vehicles targeted for their catalytic converters
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released a list of vehicles that thieves have most targeted for the catalytic converters. Catalytic converters work to remove harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases from car exhaust. It does so in part through the interaction of rare metals it is made of, including platinum, palladium, […]
Andover Public Schools warns of scammer
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Public Schools (APS) is warning local businesses of a scammer. According to a Facebook post by APS, “A man, supposedly from Texas, is calling local businesses, saying he’s selling advertising to raise money for Andover High School athletics.” APS says its schools and the district have no affiliation with the […]
Crash ties up traffic on southbound I-135 in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders have reopened southbound I-135 near 2nd Street in Wichita after closing southbound lanes temporarily because of a crash Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash, each with only one occupant. Vehicles 1 and 2 were southbound on I-135 in the third […]
Police identify man killed in S. Wichita crash below I-135 overpass
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department identified a man killed in Friday morning’s crash on Pawnee, below the Interstate-135 overpass as 47-year-old Jeramie Santee, of Wichita. Wichita police reported responding to the crash at about 8 a.m. and upon arrival, finding Santee unconscious and not breathing....
Local north Wichita businesses worried about negative effects of long Amidon Bridge closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Erika Gonzalez is the manager of Andaluz Mexican Bar and Grill – a locally-owned restaurant that's not even a year old yet. "That's going to be a little bit hard difficult for not just us, all of the businesses around here," said Gonzalez. She says...
A historical film with local roots, 'The Contested Plains' will premiere in Wichita
A new historical film will premiere Friday at the Wichita Orpheum Theatre. The Contested Plains follows the story of the German family who were attacked in the western plains of Kansas in 1874. Four girls were taken captive in the attack and a search ensued involving the military. The film...
