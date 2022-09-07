ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 25

BatDance_$$$
2d ago

It's only a ceremony! People will forget about it by the following day. I don't know why some brides seem to act like their wedding will be a national holiday.

Reply
19
Jeffrey R
1d ago

Certainly says a lot about her and her family. He did the right thing and for her to expect him to miss the birth of his child says everything about this privileged princess.

Reply
12
Douglas J. Wood
2d ago

The sister is TA in this case! The sister should've been more understanding & encouraged her brother to be at the hospital watching his daughter being born!

Reply
7
