Beyoncé’s Iced Out In Tiffany & Co.’s New “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” Campaign

By Bruce Goodwin II
 4 days ago

Source: Mason Poole / Tiffany & Co.


T iffany & Co. hit the re-up button with Beyoncé .

The historic American luxury brand has inked another partnership with the Queen for its “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” campaign, which launched this month through a new video.

The 16-second clip finds Beyoncé giving retro vibes while taping herself with an old-school video camera, stunting in front of a wall of old TVs, and close-ups of the gold jewelry while outfitted with a metallic trench coat to match. Stacks of the brand’s bangles can be seen on her arms with different pieces from the Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot, and the new Tiffany Lock collections.

“Summer Renaissance” from her highly touted recent dance album, Renaissance , plays in the background for full-on Studio 54-era inspiration. However, the video may only be a taste of what’s to come, as an entire film centered around the album is set to release later this fall with choreography done by Emmy-nominated director and dancer Fatima Robinson.

Bey is happy to work with the brand again to exemplify the meaning behind the classic jewelry brand– which is always love.

“I am honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany and Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals,” says Beyoncé in the press release .

Alexandre Arnault , Tiffany’s Executive Vice President of product and communications, hammers home the importance of self-love in the new campaign saying, “An exploration of fearless creativity. “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” embodies the beauty of self-love and empowered elegance. Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities. We are honored to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”

The first time the two mega brands connected was in 2021 for the “About Love” campaign, which also featured Jay-Z as Bey became the first Black woman to wear the Tiffany Yellow Diamond.

The partnership didn’t just yield luxe jewelry but also philanthropy with the backing of Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD and Hov’s Shawn Carter Foundation for the About Love Scholarship Foundation.

With a focus on HBCU s, Tiffany’s pledged $2 million to over 60 students at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio to make their dream of education come to fruition.

Source: Mason Poole / Tiffany & Co.


CELEBRITIES
