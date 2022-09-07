Read full article on original website
Related
Waterless Textile Finishing at Scale? 2 Innovators Are Trying to Make That Happen
The Haartz Corporation, a specialist in engineered and designed textile materials, and Green Theme Technologies (GTT), a producer of waterless and PFAS-free textile finishing, announced a partnership to revolutionize how textiles are finished in the United States. GTT’s PFAS-free and waterless Empel textile finishing platform eliminates harmful chemicals from all levels of textile finishing without the use of water. The collaboration reduces environmental impacts and improves product performance across the apparel, furniture and automotive markets. Developed by GTT, the Enpel platform can apply a wide variety of finishes, including durable water repellent, anti-wicking and durable stain. Empel uses sustainable “clean chemistry” to...
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district
Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
University subject profile: graphic design
A graphic design degree can help you make the leap from budding maker to creative professional, capable of producing inspiring work and surviving in a competitive job sector. From motion graphics to typography, image-making to branding, courses often require you to develop a wide range of skills. You’ll also study the theory behind different areas of graphic design and be taught about the industry, how to find work, and how to build a professional portfolio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today
Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.
cntraveler.com
How Big Hotel Brands Are Rethinking the Meaning of Hospitality
At the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a robot does it all. The hotel's resident automaton, MOBI, greets guests, escorts them to their rooms, and even delivers small amenities from a stowage compartment in its belly, providing service with a (digital) smile. During the pandemic, hotels everywhere made technological leaps to adapt to the times, and now things like contactless check-in and QR-code room-service menus are givens. But what about what's next? As the past two and a half years have shown, the ways we live and travel can change rapidly, which is why hotels are hard at work designing the guest experience of the future.
America is witnessing the birth of a new industrial policy. Here’s how to make sure it benefits workers and entrepreneurs across the country, not just a handful of superstar urban regions
BMW's sectoral and regional approach in South Carolina has been extensively studied by researchers as an example of German-style industrial policy in a U.S. context. The unexpected passage of the $259 billion CHIPS and Science Act in July–the largest single piece of American industrial policy in decades–got us thinking about peach orchards.
TechCrunch
Online university Nexford will use $8M to plug affordability and relevance gaps in education
The tech-enabled startup, launched by Fadl Al Tarzi in 2019, is filling affordability and relevance gaps in education. As the traditional university experience hasn’t changed in many years, edtechs like Nexford are pioneering a paradigm shift in higher education that puts learners first, giving them the skills to succeed in the present and future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Food Summit Will Celebrate The Past, Present & Future Of Black Cuisine At The Museum Of The African Diaspora
The jam-packed conference will take place at the Museum of the African Diaspora from September 9 to September 10. The post Black Food Summit Will Celebrate The Past, Present & Future Of Black Cuisine At The Museum Of The African Diaspora appeared first on NewsOne.
Phys.org
Researchers recommend teaching will-making in schools alongside financial literacy
Education on will-making should start in schools and be taught hand-in-hand with financial literacy according to QUT researchers who also examine the growing role of "smart" technologies in the process. Associate Professor Tina Cockburn, Co-Director of the Australian Center for Health Law Research (ACHLR ) is a co-author of "A...
Making Homes Safer Through Technology Is Becoming A Reality
Did you remember to test and change your smoke alarm battery this month? How about last month? Last quarter? Have a problem with your home's security camera connecting to WiFI?. We all have such safety-oriented technologies spread throughout our homes and properties, but what if these products were all concentrated...
Community and school gardens don’t magically sprout bountiful benefits
This article was originally published on The Conversation. While it is widely understood that community and and school gardening have innumerable health, well-being and educational benefits, it's important to realize these benefits don't magically appear when gardens take root. Over the past six years, I've worked closely with educators, community...
Sustainability is at the heart of appliance innovation for this progressive brand
We attended the the keynote presentation by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik at IFA 2022, and there was a key message to take away. On day 3 of our time at IFA 2022 (opens in new tab) we took front row seats to the keynote by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik. The room was pretty full and we were looking forward to hearing the vision for solving some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity, along with a new water-efficient innovation which were all ears for.
Comments / 0