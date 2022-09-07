Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Tuna!. Tuna is a neutered male, and was brought to the Humane Society because his owners could no longer take care of him. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Tuna is a sometimes...
WCAX
Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
Addison Independent
Distiller puts sweet summer treat in a bottle
MIDDLEBURY — The creemee stands with sugar-on-snow in the pantheon of quintessential Vermont treats. It’s that sinfully delicious amalgam of cream, corn syrup, milk, sugar and flavorings that so many of us enjoy on a hot summer day in a cone or cup. Oh, and don’t hold back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Stowe, Vermont
No matter the season, Stowe, Vermont, offers something for visitors from all walks of life. Whether you’re looking for a great place to go cross-country skiing in the winter, outdoor activities in the summer, a fall foliage tour in autumn, or trout season in the spring — there’s an activity and a stunning view, no matter the temperature or time of year.
WCAX
International boat show hits Burlington waterfront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
colchestersun.com
This $399,000 home in Colchester has a spacious deck and pool
This one level ranch in Colchester is located on a dead end road and has three bedrooms and one full bathroom. There are also new hardwood floors throughout and a gorgeous kitchen island. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $399,000. Square Feet: 1,144. HIGHLIGHTS: ranch style home, hardwood floors, breakfast...
One small White River Valley town; 26,500 empty square feet
Residents of Rochester are deep into the details of what to do with its former high school building. Read the story on VTDigger here: One small White River Valley town; 26,500 empty square feet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vermontbiz.com
AO Glass open glass blowing demonstration and art show this weekend will blow you away
Vermont Business Magazine The AO Glass factory behind the Speeder & Earl’s building on Pine Street is one of the South End’s best kept secrets. For the 30 Year Anniversary of ArtHop, AO Glass has forged a stronghold of creative expressions in the art of glass, and are opening their doors to a unique one-weekend-only glass art show.
mynbc5.com
Finding a family: Vermont marching band about more than playing music
JERICHO, Vt. — The Mount Mansfield Union High School marching band had their first field practice of the year on Wednesday. But for this group of students, marching band isn't just about playing music — it's about the family they've forged through years of practice and hard work.
WCAX
Orleans County Fair gets underway
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
Champlain Housing Trust to manage Burlington pods for people experiencing homelessness
The pod site is expected to reduce the unsheltered population in Burlington by about half. Read the story on VTDigger here: Champlain Housing Trust to manage Burlington pods for people experiencing homelessness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mychamplainvalley.com
Missing 90-year-old woman located after four hours
A 90 year-old Burlington woman has been found safe after missing for over four hours this afternoon. South Burlington Police received a call from the Lowe’s store on Hannaford Drive in South Burlington at noon Saturday. A Lowe’s employee reported an elderly woman in need of assistance. The caller initially stated the woman was trying to get home or contact her son, but she did not know her address or her son’s phone number. The woman, Hi Kyung Brandt, had been reported missing to the Burlington Police Department earlier in the day. Unfortunately, Brandt left Lowe’s before South Burlington Police Officers arrived. Brandt was last seen carrying a bouquet of purple flowers and headed east toward Shelburne Road.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters respond to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
BURLINGTON, Vt. — People in Burlington are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “I’m sad because I served in the U.S. Air Force in England for five years and developed a respect for the queen, so yeah I’m sad,” said Stewart McDonald, who was walking Church Street in Burlington around the time the news of the Queen’s death broke.
Venetian Soda Lounge Adds Fizz to Burlington's South End
Nostalgia is big in the food and drink world right now. Restaurants across the country are embracing midwestern casseroles, blooming onions and wedge salads. In May, the New York Times predicted that the Dirty Shirley — a vodka-spiked version of the childhood classic — would be the drink of the summer.
WCAX
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
mychamplainvalley.com
New gun law will not impact Battle of Plattsburgh reenactments
Plattsburgh, NY — The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is officially underway as the event kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony and tours of the old military base. The event will run through Sunday and feature reenactments, demonstrations, a parade, a live orchestra on the steps of City...
mynbc5.com
Couple pays it forward with free flowers after COVID-19 canceled wedding celebration
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington shop gave away free bouquets of flowers on Wednesday after a couple caught COVID-19 and had to cancel their wedding celebration. Jana Qualey owns Home & Garden Vermont right off of Church Street. She had already prepared 18 arrangements for a repeat client when they called her at 8 a.m. that morning to tell her the party was canceled.
mynbc5.com
Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
WCAX
Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide
A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Comments / 0