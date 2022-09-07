ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Tuna!. Tuna is a neutered male, and was brought to the Humane Society because his owners could no longer take care of him. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Tuna is a sometimes...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
DANVILLE, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire

For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
SHELBURNE, VT
Addison Independent

Distiller puts sweet summer treat in a bottle

MIDDLEBURY — The creemee stands with sugar-on-snow in the pantheon of quintessential Vermont treats. It’s that sinfully delicious amalgam of cream, corn syrup, milk, sugar and flavorings that so many of us enjoy on a hot summer day in a cone or cup. Oh, and don’t hold back...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
South Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Lifestyle
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
State
Vermont State
South Burlington, VT
Lifestyle
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Stowe, Vermont

No matter the season, Stowe, Vermont, offers something for visitors from all walks of life. Whether you’re looking for a great place to go cross-country skiing in the winter, outdoor activities in the summer, a fall foliage tour in autumn, or trout season in the spring — there’s an activity and a stunning view, no matter the temperature or time of year.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

International boat show hits Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
BURLINGTON, VT
colchestersun.com

This $399,000 home in Colchester has a spacious deck and pool

This one level ranch in Colchester is located on a dead end road and has three bedrooms and one full bathroom. There are also new hardwood floors throughout and a gorgeous kitchen island. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $399,000. Square Feet: 1,144. HIGHLIGHTS: ranch style home, hardwood floors, breakfast...
COLCHESTER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Hotels#Dog
WCAX

Orleans County Fair gets underway

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
BARTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing 90-year-old woman located after four hours

A 90 year-old Burlington woman has been found safe after missing for over four hours this afternoon. South Burlington Police received a call from the Lowe’s store on Hannaford Drive in South Burlington at noon Saturday. A Lowe’s employee reported an elderly woman in need of assistance. The caller initially stated the woman was trying to get home or contact her son, but she did not know her address or her son’s phone number. The woman, Hi Kyung Brandt, had been reported missing to the Burlington Police Department earlier in the day. Unfortunately, Brandt left Lowe’s before South Burlington Police Officers arrived. Brandt was last seen carrying a bouquet of purple flowers and headed east toward Shelburne Road.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters respond to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

BURLINGTON, Vt. — People in Burlington are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “I’m sad because I served in the U.S. Air Force in England for five years and developed a respect for the queen, so yeah I’m sad,” said Stewart McDonald, who was walking Church Street in Burlington around the time the news of the Queen’s death broke.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Venetian Soda Lounge Adds Fizz to Burlington's South End

Nostalgia is big in the food and drink world right now. Restaurants across the country are embracing midwestern casseroles, blooming onions and wedge salads. In May, the New York Times predicted that the Dirty Shirley — a vodka-spiked version of the childhood classic — would be the drink of the summer.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

New gun law will not impact Battle of Plattsburgh reenactments

Plattsburgh, NY — The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is officially underway as the event kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony and tours of the old military base. The event will run through Sunday and feature reenactments, demonstrations, a parade, a live orchestra on the steps of City...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Couple pays it forward with free flowers after COVID-19 canceled wedding celebration

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington shop gave away free bouquets of flowers on Wednesday after a couple caught COVID-19 and had to cancel their wedding celebration. Jana Qualey owns Home & Garden Vermont right off of Church Street. She had already prepared 18 arrangements for a repeat client when they called her at 8 a.m. that morning to tell her the party was canceled.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide

A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy