Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.
China’s mysterious space nuclear reactor allegedly can power 10 International Space Stations
Last November, South China Morning Post reportedly announced that China was indeed developing a powerful nuclear reactor for its moon and Mars missions. Two researchers involved in the project confirmed that the engineering design of a prototype machine was completed, and some critical components were built. Now, SpaceNews has reported...
Russia 'regroups' troops in east as Ukraine advances
Russia announced Saturday it was pulling back troops from the eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine as Kyiv announced its troops had seized a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive. Moscow's announcement of the pull back alongside Kyiv's claim to have entered the town of Kupiansk are the most significant shifts in battlefield dynamics after months of fighting in eastern Ukraine that has been dominated by Moscow.
electrek.co
Magna to manufacture thousands of Cartken’s fully autonomous delivery robots in the US
Global contract manufacturer Magna International has agreed to produce and scale a fleet of autonomous delivery robots for silicon valley-based robotics company Cartken. The robots are being built at a Magna facility in Michigan and will soon offer autonomous last-mile deliveries to businesses around the world. Magna International ($MGA) sits...
Queen Elizabeth II is featured on many currencies. Now what?
Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades.
U.K.・
thefastmode.com
OneWeb, Hughes Partner on Digital India Initiative
In New Delhi last month, Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, previewed the future of connectivity in India. During the Technology Seminar for officials from government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Defense, Hughes executives spoke about the connected future and showcased networking...
thefastmode.com
Alphawave IP Completes Acquisition of Custom Silicon Firm OpenFive
Alphawave IP Group, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure is pleased to announced that it has completed the acquisition of OpenFive. Alphawave has completed the acquisition of OpenFive bringing OpenFive's high-speed connectivity system-on-chip (SoC) IP portfolio and a proven team based in India and Silicon...
Sierra Space and the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command to Develop Revolutionary High-Mach Systems for Terrestrial Point-to-Point Delivery
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the signing of a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense’s Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). The two organizations will work together to develop solutions using Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser ® spaceplanes, Shooting Star™ cargo modules, and on-orbit infrastructure that provides unique capabilities for precise, cost-effective and timely global delivery of Department of Defense logistics and personnel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005180/en/ Sierra Space has signed a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cepton Brings Lidar Around the World this Fall
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, announced today its event schedule for September and October 2022. The Company will be joining a series of events across automotive and smart infrastructure markets in the United States, Japan and Europe over the next two months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005141/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
protocol.com
Here come the silicon carbide cars
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why electric vehicle makers are closely watching the development of silicon carbide chips, the economic slowdown might be coming for enterprise tech startups and the second-order effects of the aggressive strategy to deny Chinese access to advanced chips. Putting the silicon into carbide.
CARS・
geekwire.com
Amazon will buy Belgium-based Cloostermans to boost warehouse robotics operations
Amazon will acquire Cloostermans, a Belgium-based warehouse machinery company, in the latest expansion of the e-commerce giant’s warehouse robotics. The acquisition agreement, announced Tuesday morning, builds on a working relationship that the companies established in 2019. Amazon said the deal will help it “more rapidly deploy solutions in our workplace that support employees in their roles and improve safety at work, and also help reduce packaging waste.”
Benzinga
Vegetable Oil Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Latest Insights, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027
The Vegetable Oil Market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global vegetable oil market size reached US$ 241.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027.
Nature.com
Theoretical studies on donor"“acceptor based macrocycles for organic solar cell applications
We have designed a series of new conjugated donor"“acceptor-based macrocyclic molecules using state-of-the-art computational methods. An alternating array of donors and acceptor moieties in these macrocycle molecules are considered to tune the electronic and optical properties. The geometrical, electronic, and optical properties of newly designed macrocyclic molecules are fully explored using various DFT methods. Five conjugated macrocycles of different sizes are designed considering various donor and acceptor units. The selected donor and acceptors, viz., thiophene (PT), benzodithiophene (BDT), dithienobenzodithiophene (DTBDT), diketopyrrolopyrrole (DPP), and benzothiazole (BT), are frequently found in high performing conjugated polymer for different organic electronic applications. To fully assess the potential of these designed macrocyclic derivatives, analyses of frontier molecular orbital energies, excited state energies, energy difference between singlet"“triplet states, exciton binding energies, rate constants related to charge transfer at the donor"“acceptor interfaces, and electron mobilities have been carried out. We found significant structural and electronic properties changes between cyclic compounds and their linear counterparts. Overall, the cyclic conjugated D"“A macrocycles' promising electronic and optical properties suggest that these molecules can be used to replace linear polymer molecules with cyclic conjugated oligomers.
todaysemobility.com
Renesas' Si IGBTs for electric vehicle inverters
Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, developed a new generation of Si-IGBTs (Silicon Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) offered in a small footprint while providing low power losses. Aimed at next generation electric vehicle (EVs) inverters, AE5-generation IGBTs will be mass produced starting in the first half of 2023 on Renesas’ 200- and 300-mm wafer lines at the company’s factory in Naka, Japan. Additionally, Renesas will ramp up production starting in the first half of 2024 at its new power semiconductor 300-mm wafer fab in Kofu, Japan to meet the growing demand for power semiconductor products.
RideApart
India To Roll Out Stringent Testing And QA Protocols For EV Batteries
I’m sure a lot of you have noticed the prevalence of fires caused by defects and malfunctions of lithium-ion batteries found in electric vehicles, particularly electric scooters and small motorbikes. The problem has gotten so bad, in fact, that the Indian government is stepping in with new rules pertaining to the testing and quality assurance of all batteries found in EVs—be it cars, scooters, and electric motorcycles.
BMW To Deploy Round Battery Cells For New EV Range - What's The Benefit?
Luxury car maker BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY has planned to power its new range of electric vehicles set for launch in 2025 with round battery cells. The round cells are said to reduce CO2 emissions from cell production by up to 60%. Round cells are being used for...
CARS・
NASA’s new space computer to be powered by custom RISC-V processor
NASA’s new High-Performance Spaceflight Computer (HPSC) will be powered by a custom RISC-V-based processor, it has been revealed. The product of a collaboration between SiFive and Microchip, the chip will feature twelve RISC-V cores and is expected to offer 100x the performance of the BAE RAD750, the CPU used by NASA in previous missions.
notebookcheck.net
SiFive selected to provide NASA with RISC-V-based cores for the next gen space mission processors
RISC-V’s viability over popular ISAs like x86 and Arm is once again demonstrated as premier RISC-V chipmaker SiFive has just been selected by NASA to provide the next High-Performance Spaceflight Computing processors. The next gen RISC-V-based processing units are expected to be utilized in all future space missions, including the upcoming Artemis II Moon mission scheduled for 2024. At the heart of the new HPSC processor lie a SiFive Intelligence X280 chip with eight RISC-V vector cores, plus an additional four general purpose cores, which together are estimated to deliver 100x the computational capability of current space module computers.
US government updates cybersecurity recommendations for vehicles
This article was originally featured on The Drive. When most people think of the auto industry, their minds probably won’t immediately jump to cybersecurity. After all, a two-ton steel box on wheels doesn’t exactly scream “computer.” But as vehicles become more connected with centralized systems, each other, and the outside world, it becomes clear that cybersecurity is more relevant for the cars of today than ever before.
Tree Hugger
Scientists Develop Cheap Batteries From Earth-Abundant Materials
A common theme among doomers is that we don't have enough of the materials we need to electrify everything. We will run out of lithium, nickel, and cobalt! But as we noted in a recent post, humans are actually pretty good at solving things when times get tough. That's why we are not still burning whale oil for lighting.
