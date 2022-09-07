We have designed a series of new conjugated donor"“acceptor-based macrocyclic molecules using state-of-the-art computational methods. An alternating array of donors and acceptor moieties in these macrocycle molecules are considered to tune the electronic and optical properties. The geometrical, electronic, and optical properties of newly designed macrocyclic molecules are fully explored using various DFT methods. Five conjugated macrocycles of different sizes are designed considering various donor and acceptor units. The selected donor and acceptors, viz., thiophene (PT), benzodithiophene (BDT), dithienobenzodithiophene (DTBDT), diketopyrrolopyrrole (DPP), and benzothiazole (BT), are frequently found in high performing conjugated polymer for different organic electronic applications. To fully assess the potential of these designed macrocyclic derivatives, analyses of frontier molecular orbital energies, excited state energies, energy difference between singlet"“triplet states, exciton binding energies, rate constants related to charge transfer at the donor"“acceptor interfaces, and electron mobilities have been carried out. We found significant structural and electronic properties changes between cyclic compounds and their linear counterparts. Overall, the cyclic conjugated D"“A macrocycles' promising electronic and optical properties suggest that these molecules can be used to replace linear polymer molecules with cyclic conjugated oligomers.

