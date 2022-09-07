ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

AFP

Russia 'regroups' troops in east as Ukraine advances

Russia announced Saturday it was pulling back troops from the eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine as Kyiv announced its troops had seized a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive. Moscow's announcement of the pull back alongside Kyiv's claim to have entered the town of Kupiansk are the most significant shifts in battlefield dynamics after months of fighting in eastern Ukraine that has been dominated by Moscow.
thefastmode.com

OneWeb, Hughes Partner on Digital India Initiative

In New Delhi last month, Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, previewed the future of connectivity in India. During the Technology Seminar for officials from government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Defense, Hughes executives spoke about the connected future and showcased networking...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Alphawave IP Completes Acquisition of Custom Silicon Firm OpenFive

Alphawave IP Group, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure is pleased to announced that it has completed the acquisition of OpenFive. Alphawave has completed the acquisition of OpenFive bringing OpenFive's high-speed connectivity system-on-chip (SoC) IP portfolio and a proven team based in India and Silicon...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Sierra Space and the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command to Develop Revolutionary High-Mach Systems for Terrestrial Point-to-Point Delivery

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the signing of a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense’s Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). The two organizations will work together to develop solutions using Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser ® spaceplanes, Shooting Star™ cargo modules, and on-orbit infrastructure that provides unique capabilities for precise, cost-effective and timely global delivery of Department of Defense logistics and personnel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005180/en/ Sierra Space has signed a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). (Graphic: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Gina Raimondo
The Associated Press

Cepton Brings Lidar Around the World this Fall

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, announced today its event schedule for September and October 2022. The Company will be joining a series of events across automotive and smart infrastructure markets in the United States, Japan and Europe over the next two months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005141/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Here come the silicon carbide cars

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why electric vehicle makers are closely watching the development of silicon carbide chips, the economic slowdown might be coming for enterprise tech startups and the second-order effects of the aggressive strategy to deny Chinese access to advanced chips. Putting the silicon into carbide.
CARS
geekwire.com

Amazon will buy Belgium-based Cloostermans to boost warehouse robotics operations

Amazon will acquire Cloostermans, a Belgium-based warehouse machinery company, in the latest expansion of the e-commerce giant’s warehouse robotics. The acquisition agreement, announced Tuesday morning, builds on a working relationship that the companies established in 2019. Amazon said the deal will help it “more rapidly deploy solutions in our workplace that support employees in their roles and improve safety at work, and also help reduce packaging waste.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Vegetable Oil Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Latest Insights, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027

The Vegetable Oil Market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global vegetable oil market size reached US$ 241.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Theoretical studies on donor"“acceptor based macrocycles for organic solar cell applications

We have designed a series of new conjugated donor"“acceptor-based macrocyclic molecules using state-of-the-art computational methods. An alternating array of donors and acceptor moieties in these macrocycle molecules are considered to tune the electronic and optical properties. The geometrical, electronic, and optical properties of newly designed macrocyclic molecules are fully explored using various DFT methods. Five conjugated macrocycles of different sizes are designed considering various donor and acceptor units. The selected donor and acceptors, viz., thiophene (PT), benzodithiophene (BDT), dithienobenzodithiophene (DTBDT), diketopyrrolopyrrole (DPP), and benzothiazole (BT), are frequently found in high performing conjugated polymer for different organic electronic applications. To fully assess the potential of these designed macrocyclic derivatives, analyses of frontier molecular orbital energies, excited state energies, energy difference between singlet"“triplet states, exciton binding energies, rate constants related to charge transfer at the donor"“acceptor interfaces, and electron mobilities have been carried out. We found significant structural and electronic properties changes between cyclic compounds and their linear counterparts. Overall, the cyclic conjugated D"“A macrocycles' promising electronic and optical properties suggest that these molecules can be used to replace linear polymer molecules with cyclic conjugated oligomers.
CHEMISTRY
todaysemobility.com

Renesas' Si IGBTs for electric vehicle inverters

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, developed a new generation of Si-IGBTs (Silicon Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) offered in a small footprint while providing low power losses. Aimed at next generation electric vehicle (EVs) inverters, AE5-generation IGBTs will be mass produced starting in the first half of 2023 on Renesas’ 200- and 300-mm wafer lines at the company’s factory in Naka, Japan. Additionally, Renesas will ramp up production starting in the first half of 2024 at its new power semiconductor 300-mm wafer fab in Kofu, Japan to meet the growing demand for power semiconductor products.
TECHNOLOGY
RideApart

India To Roll Out Stringent Testing And QA Protocols For EV Batteries

I’m sure a lot of you have noticed the prevalence of fires caused by defects and malfunctions of lithium-ion batteries found in electric vehicles, particularly electric scooters and small motorbikes. The problem has gotten so bad, in fact, that the Indian government is stepping in with new rules pertaining to the testing and quality assurance of all batteries found in EVs—be it cars, scooters, and electric motorcycles.
WORLD
notebookcheck.net

SiFive selected to provide NASA with RISC-V-based cores for the next gen space mission processors

RISC-V’s viability over popular ISAs like x86 and Arm is once again demonstrated as premier RISC-V chipmaker SiFive has just been selected by NASA to provide the next High-Performance Spaceflight Computing processors. The next gen RISC-V-based processing units are expected to be utilized in all future space missions, including the upcoming Artemis II Moon mission scheduled for 2024. At the heart of the new HPSC processor lie a SiFive Intelligence X280 chip with eight RISC-V vector cores, plus an additional four general purpose cores, which together are estimated to deliver 100x the computational capability of current space module computers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popular Science

US government updates cybersecurity recommendations for vehicles

This article was originally featured on The Drive. When most people think of the auto industry, their minds probably won’t immediately jump to cybersecurity. After all, a two-ton steel box on wheels doesn’t exactly scream “computer.” But as vehicles become more connected with centralized systems, each other, and the outside world, it becomes clear that cybersecurity is more relevant for the cars of today than ever before.
POLITICS
Tree Hugger

Scientists Develop Cheap Batteries From Earth-Abundant Materials

A common theme among doomers is that we don't have enough of the materials we need to electrify everything. We will run out of lithium, nickel, and cobalt! But as we noted in a recent post, humans are actually pretty good at solving things when times get tough. That's why we are not still burning whale oil for lighting.
CHEMISTRY

