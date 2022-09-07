ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ed Sec: Recruiting outsiders to teach a ‘slap in the face’ to educators

By Paul Bedard, Washington Secrets Columnist
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Mises Saves
3d ago

54% of American Adults (ages 16-74) can’t read past a sixth grade level according to the DoEs own statistics. - If what’s happening now is a proverbial ‘slap in the face’ maybe it’s because the education system has metaphorically ‘stabbed us in the back’ for generations.

2
The Hill

The best-paying states for teachers

Teachers’ wages vary drastically across the country — and educators will even find that some states offer higher salaries depending on what grade level they teach. Using data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Business.org analyzed how teachers are compensated across the country, ranking the best and worst average teacher salaries in comparison to the average salary for all other occupations.
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

The teachers who quit teaching tell us why

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education in communities across America. Sign up to receive the latest in education news straight to your inbox.As the last wave of U.S. students head back to school this month, some veteran teachers won’t be there. They hit a breaking point last year, and walked away.“The kids are wonderful and I could have possibly stayed for another year with greater support,” said Evan Gillum,...
EDUCATION
The 74

Opinion: 1 in 10 Teachers Say They’ve Been Attacked by Students

Ten percent. That’s the portion of K-12 teachers in the United States who say they’ve been physically attacked by a student, a new survey has found. Various news outlets have reported what has been described as a “wave of student misbehavior” since students returned from remote learning to in-person instruction. The purported surge in student […]
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Florida city school board votes against LGBT History Month

A Florida school board has voted down recognizing October as LGBTQ History Month. In an 8-1 vote, the Miami-Dade School Board decided against the measure that would have included teaching 12th graders about two Supreme Court cases that recognize same-sex marriage and offer protections for LGBT employees. Board member Lucia...
POLITICS
deseret.com

Why is there a teacher shortage?

School is back in session soon and wading through the news about the teacher shortage can be difficult. Here’s a quick summary of what’s been said about the teacher shortage. Is there a teacher shortage?. Some researchers say there is not. Some researchers like Heather Schwartz have suggested...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

How Democrats sabotaged schoolchildren

A few weeks ago, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the abysmal results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress regarding 9-year-olds. “The nation’s report card,” as the assessment’s crafters like it to be known, had found the sharpest drop ever in mathematics and the steepest decline in reading in over 30 years.
EDUCATION
