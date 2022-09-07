Read full article on original website
A Quarter Million Dollars Worth of Fentanyl Was Just Seized in Central Maine
According to Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, after a multi-month investigation, Maine drug agents were able to successfully take possession of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of the deadly drug, fentanyl on Thursday, September 1st. Moss stated that that Maine Drug Enforcement Agents, along with assistance from the...
Ellsworth American
wabi.tv
Man dead after Parkman shooting accident
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead following a shooting accident in Parkman Friday night. Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young tells us the Sheriff’s Office, Guilford Fire and Lifeflight responded to the call around 6:45 p.m. Sheriff Young says an 18-year-old was shooting at targets with four friends...
Two Dead After An Early Morning Head-On Collison In Bangor
An early morning crash has claimed the lives of two individuals in Penobscot County. The incident took place on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department said the crash was reported just before 1 AM Saturday morning. "Upon arrival, officers discovered...
observer-me.com
Stearns to receive UMPI alumni honor
PRESQUE ISLE – The University of Maine at Presque Isle and the Alumni Association will present six awards of distinction during the upcoming Homecoming 2022 activities, including an honor for Paul Stearns of Guilford. The annual alumni awards presentations will be made during the Alumni and Friends Blue and Gold Evening to be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. in the Campus Center.
observer-me.com
Shuttered Greenville Steam Co. could become a biomass processing facility
GREENVILLE — A company plans to install a biochar manufacturing line at the shuttered Greenville Steam Co. biomass power plant. Biochar is a charcoal made from heated organic material, such as forest and agricultural waste, also known as biomass. Clean Maine Carbon, LLC filed an application for an air...
observer-me.com
observer-me.com
Dexter officials looking at plan for new airport terminal building
DEXTER — Dexter Regional Airport was awarded $760,000 several months ago for a new terminal building and reconstruction of the access road. A new 800-square-foot terminal building would replace the existing 50-year-old, 200-square-foot terminal building that is owned by the nine-member Dexter Aero Club. The current structure is beyond...
