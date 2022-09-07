PRESQUE ISLE – The University of Maine at Presque Isle and the Alumni Association will present six awards of distinction during the upcoming Homecoming 2022 activities, including an honor for Paul Stearns of Guilford. The annual alumni awards presentations will be made during the Alumni and Friends Blue and Gold Evening to be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. in the Campus Center.

