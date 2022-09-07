Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
City Launches Animal Care And Control Canvassing Program
The City of Santa Clarita is partnering with the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) to launch a six-month Animal Care and Control Canvassing Program. City staff are set to perform door-to-door canvassing to educate residents about responsible animal care, according to City officials. “Per...
Santa Clarita Radio
Statewide Flex Alert Extended For 10th Consecutive Day
As temperatures remain near triple digits, a statewide Flex Alert has been extended Friday for a 10th consecutive day. California Independent System Operator (ISO) officials scheduled the Flex Alert to begin Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to voluntarily conserve electricity. A Flex Alert is issued when the electricity...
Santa Clarita Radio
Barger Urges Governor Newsom To Expedite Repairs Of I-5 Freeway In Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger asked the State to allocate additional resources to repair damages to the 5 Freeway caused by the Route Fire amid traffic congestion on streets in Castaic. On Friday, Barger issued a public letter to Castaic Community Members detailing her efforts to expedite the repairs...
Santa Clarita Radio
Flex Alert Extended Yet Another Day, With New Hours
Another Flex Alert has been extended for the Santa Clarita Valley yet again, with additional hours of conservation requested. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., due to continuing forecasted high demand on the grid and tight power supplies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Teens Steal Republican Campaign Signs, Caught On Video
Teenaged suspects were seen stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Republican campaign signs in Santa Clarita. As seen in cell phone footage, at a Valencia business, the teenaged suspects stole and vandalized campaign signs belonging to Congressman Mike Garcia, who is running to be re-elected to the House of Representatives and President Joe Messina with the William S Hart Union High School District Board, who is also running for re-election.
Santa Clarita Radio
6 Cool Ways To Have Fun In Santa Clarita As A Gamer
As cliché as it may seem, having fun is one of the reasons why people go on vacation to new and familiar places. Taking a break from work and your second love, video games, is a way to balance fun with yourself and your friends/family. You get to leave familiar spaces, wander into new places, make new friends or find new experiences.
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus To Host Simi Valley In Tough Test Before League Play
The Saugus High School Centurions will be facing off against the Simi Valley Pioneers in their last non-league game of the season. After Saugus’s loss against Camarillo, their hopes for a perfect season came to a halt, and their season record is now 2-1. Simi Valley on the other...
Santa Clarita Radio
Body Found In Newhall Parking Lot
Detectives are waiting on medical examiners’ results to reveal the cause of death and identity of a body found near a Newhall School District facilities building late Tuesday. Law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the body of a man had been found in...
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Man Arrested For DUI Twice In One Day
A Saugus man was arrested on two separate DUI charges in less than 24 hours last month by two different police departments, then was released on a citation for both incidents. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 35-year-old Brandon Shubunka, from Saugus, was involved in a solo-vehicle crash on Railroad Avenue and 6th Street in Newhall, where he collided with two light poles, said Sgt. Travis Kelly, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Celebrate Summer With Sweet Key Lime Cookies
Sweet, bright citrus dominates these key lime cookies, bringing a burst of pure summer to your snack table. Light and just the right amount of tart, these key lime cookies from the KHTS Hometown Recipes category are a mouth-watering addition to your dinner table. Ingredients. Cookies. 2 3/4 c all-purpose...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
KHTS: Why Conservative Programming?
While most of our KHTS listeners are extremely supportive of our switch to conservative programming, a few are not understanding our decision. We’d like to clarify. This past year we added three new daily national programs, Dana Loesch, Charlie Kirk and Bill O’Reilly. At night we continue to carry William S. Hart School Board President, Joe Messina with his national program. Our daily morning show with Tori and Kyle continues to be filled with local information and is non-political.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Unable To Get Offense Going On Rain-Soaked Field, Fall To Royal 23-3
The Cowboys’ turned the ball over five times as Royal High School hands Canyon their second loss of the season. Despite the forecast, Canyon High School wouldn’t let it rain on their homecoming parade. The school honored their homecoming courts as they were escorted onto the track via luxury cars and trucks prior to Friday night’s matchup with Royal High School. After all the pomp and circumstance concluded, there was little that went Canyon’s way the rest of the evening.
Comments / 0