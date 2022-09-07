ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

City Launches Animal Care And Control Canvassing Program

The City of Santa Clarita is partnering with the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) to launch a six-month Animal Care and Control Canvassing Program. City staff are set to perform door-to-door canvassing to educate residents about responsible animal care, according to City officials. “Per...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Statewide Flex Alert Extended For 10th Consecutive Day

As temperatures remain near triple digits, a statewide Flex Alert has been extended Friday for a 10th consecutive day. California Independent System Operator (ISO) officials scheduled the Flex Alert to begin Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to voluntarily conserve electricity. A Flex Alert is issued when the electricity...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Barger Urges Governor Newsom To Expedite Repairs Of I-5 Freeway In Castaic

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger asked the State to allocate additional resources to repair damages to the 5 Freeway caused by the Route Fire amid traffic congestion on streets in Castaic. On Friday, Barger issued a public letter to Castaic Community Members detailing her efforts to expedite the repairs...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Flex Alert Extended Yet Another Day, With New Hours

Another Flex Alert has been extended for the Santa Clarita Valley yet again, with additional hours of conservation requested. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., due to continuing forecasted high demand on the grid and tight power supplies.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Society
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
Santa Clarita, CA
Sports
Local
California Society
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Teens Steal Republican Campaign Signs, Caught On Video

Teenaged suspects were seen stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Republican campaign signs in Santa Clarita. As seen in cell phone footage, at a Valencia business, the teenaged suspects stole and vandalized campaign signs belonging to Congressman Mike Garcia, who is running to be re-elected to the House of Representatives and President Joe Messina with the William S Hart Union High School District Board, who is also running for re-election.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

6 Cool Ways To Have Fun In Santa Clarita As A Gamer

As cliché as it may seem, having fun is one of the reasons why people go on vacation to new and familiar places. Taking a break from work and your second love, video games, is a way to balance fun with yourself and your friends/family. You get to leave familiar spaces, wander into new places, make new friends or find new experiences.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita

UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Services#Non Profits#Non Profit Organizations#Charity#Grant Application Packet#Zoom Webinar
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus To Host Simi Valley In Tough Test Before League Play

The Saugus High School Centurions will be facing off against the Simi Valley Pioneers in their last non-league game of the season. After Saugus’s loss against Camarillo, their hopes for a perfect season came to a halt, and their season record is now 2-1. Simi Valley on the other...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Body Found In Newhall Parking Lot

Detectives are waiting on medical examiners’ results to reveal the cause of death and identity of a body found near a Newhall School District facilities building late Tuesday. Law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the body of a man had been found in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Man Arrested For DUI Twice In One Day

A Saugus man was arrested on two separate DUI charges in less than 24 hours last month by two different police departments, then was released on a citation for both incidents. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 35-year-old Brandon Shubunka, from Saugus, was involved in a solo-vehicle crash on Railroad Avenue and 6th Street in Newhall, where he collided with two light poles, said Sgt. Travis Kelly, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Celebrate Summer With Sweet Key Lime Cookies

Sweet, bright citrus dominates these key lime cookies, bringing a burst of pure summer to your snack table. Light and just the right amount of tart, these key lime cookies from the KHTS Hometown Recipes category are a mouth-watering addition to your dinner table. Ingredients. Cookies. 2 3/4 c all-purpose...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
Santa Clarita Radio

KHTS: Why Conservative Programming?

While most of our KHTS listeners are extremely supportive of our switch to conservative programming, a few are not understanding our decision. We’d like to clarify. This past year we added three new daily national programs, Dana Loesch, Charlie Kirk and Bill O’Reilly. At night we continue to carry William S. Hart School Board President, Joe Messina with his national program. Our daily morning show with Tori and Kyle continues to be filled with local information and is non-political.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Unable To Get Offense Going On Rain-Soaked Field, Fall To Royal 23-3

The Cowboys’ turned the ball over five times as Royal High School hands Canyon their second loss of the season. Despite the forecast, Canyon High School wouldn’t let it rain on their homecoming parade. The school honored their homecoming courts as they were escorted onto the track via luxury cars and trucks prior to Friday night’s matchup with Royal High School. After all the pomp and circumstance concluded, there was little that went Canyon’s way the rest of the evening.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy