Meridian, ID

KTVB

This Day In Sports: And it was going so well at Washington State

BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…September 9, 2017, five years ago today:. Underdog Boise State bursts out to a 31-10 fourth quarter lead at Washington State, but a series of unfortunate events leads the Broncos to implode, and the Cougars win it 47-44 in triple-overtime. For Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien it was a homecoming of sorts, as the Spokane native paid a visit to the place where his uncle, Mark, starred as a Coug. But Rypien was knocked out of the game in the first quarter, leaving the reins to backup Montell Cozart.
BOISE, ID
Arbiter Online

Drama-filled week leads to boring Boise State win

A win is a win, regardless of how boring the game was. Despite this past week’s quarterback controversy, Boise State secured their first victory of the season against New Mexico 31-14 on Friday, Sept. 9. The Broncos played redshirt freshman Taylen Green near the start of the second quarter...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Reacts To Bronco Football’s Friday Night Win

Boise State Football fans enjoyed a dominant Friday night win over New Mexico. The team heads back to Boise for their home opener against UT Martin. BSU was supposed to play Michigan State on the Blue but took the multi million-dollar buyout out to help overcome financial losses due to the Covid year.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Game Tracker: Boise State vs. New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho — As the outside noise circulates around the Boise State football program following a week one loss to Oregon State, the Broncos are highly motivated to bounce back with a statement win at New Mexico Friday night -- for the fans, for themselves and for the future of the 2022 season.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)

Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
EAGLE, ID
KTVB

Scentsy Rockathon kicks off in Boise

"Come out. Hop in a rocking chair. Help raise some funds. There's going to be food trucks and music and of course, the firework show ending out the night."
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

TOP GUNS: Idaho fighter squadron takes home win in A-10 competition

Boise-based pilots of the 190th Fighter Squadron at Gowen Field are some of the nation’s best to fly the A-10 fighter jet — and they proved as much during this year’s Hawgsmoke competition Thursday. The A-10 Thunderbolt II, known as the “Warthog” fighter jet, has played a pivotal role for the Idaho National Air Guard since the late 1990s. This is the fourth win for the 190th Squadron “Skullbangers,” which...
IDAHO STATE
Lacrosse
Sports
phoenixmag.com

3 New Spots in Boise to Visit this Fall

Need a fall vacation? Consider a getaway to the foothills of the Boise Mountains. Idaho’s capital has something for everyone, from the history buff to the nature enthusiast to the foodie. The city teamed up with Capital City Development to turn a former parking lot into a brand-new urban...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Sponsors begin to drop after Idaho Republican Party blasts Boise Pride Festival

Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend’s events. Moon’s statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival’s sponsors for encouraging the “sexualization” of children. Instead of bringing “investment and jobs” to Idaho,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Pride postpones kids' drag show for safety concerns

BOISE, Idaho — It began as an LGBTQA+ event, later faced pushback, and now the safety concerns have driven the performance to be pulled from the schedule. Boise Pride Festival has faced backlash in the past two days about their scheduled event to host a kids' drag show. They postponed it for a later date, due to ongoing concerns for a safe environment.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ 2 leases bring Gateway Marketplace in Meridian to 100% occupancy

Two tenants are bringing Meridian’s Gateway Marketplace to 100% occupancy, signaling a potential comeback for brick-and-mortar retail, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The Gateway Marketplace shopping center, located at the southeast corner of Eagle and Ustick roads, has executed new leases this summer with the first Idaho locations for PGA TOUR Superstore and Chicago Fire Pizza, Cushman & Wakefield — which helped facilitate the transactions — recently announced. PGA TOUR Superstore signed a lease for 42,212 square feet of anchor space in the middle of the property and Chicago Fire Pizza leased 5,994 square feet of restaurant pad space that also includes a patio dining area.
MERIDIAN, ID

