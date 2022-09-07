BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…September 9, 2017, five years ago today:. Underdog Boise State bursts out to a 31-10 fourth quarter lead at Washington State, but a series of unfortunate events leads the Broncos to implode, and the Cougars win it 47-44 in triple-overtime. For Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien it was a homecoming of sorts, as the Spokane native paid a visit to the place where his uncle, Mark, starred as a Coug. But Rypien was knocked out of the game in the first quarter, leaving the reins to backup Montell Cozart.

