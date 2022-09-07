Read full article on original website
Bishop Kelly football coach Tim Brennan back stronger than ever after health scare
BOISE - Tim Brennan arrives on the Bishop Kelley High School campus at 7 a.m. every Monday to start his 70-plus-hour work week as a coach and educator. That isn’t exactly something you’d expect out of someone who had a heart attack less than five months ago. But then again, the longtime and ...
KTVB
This Day In Sports: And it was going so well at Washington State
BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…September 9, 2017, five years ago today:. Underdog Boise State bursts out to a 31-10 fourth quarter lead at Washington State, but a series of unfortunate events leads the Broncos to implode, and the Cougars win it 47-44 in triple-overtime. For Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien it was a homecoming of sorts, as the Spokane native paid a visit to the place where his uncle, Mark, starred as a Coug. But Rypien was knocked out of the game in the first quarter, leaving the reins to backup Montell Cozart.
Arbiter Online
Drama-filled week leads to boring Boise State win
A win is a win, regardless of how boring the game was. Despite this past week’s quarterback controversy, Boise State secured their first victory of the season against New Mexico 31-14 on Friday, Sept. 9. The Broncos played redshirt freshman Taylen Green near the start of the second quarter...
Boise Reacts To Bronco Football’s Friday Night Win
Boise State Football fans enjoyed a dominant Friday night win over New Mexico. The team heads back to Boise for their home opener against UT Martin. BSU was supposed to play Michigan State on the Blue but took the multi million-dollar buyout out to help overcome financial losses due to the Covid year.
KTVB
Game Tracker: Boise State vs. New Mexico
BOISE, Idaho — As the outside noise circulates around the Boise State football program following a week one loss to Oregon State, the Broncos are highly motivated to bounce back with a statement win at New Mexico Friday night -- for the fans, for themselves and for the future of the 2022 season.
Boise City Council Belatedly Sends Support of Boise Pride Fest
Saturday is usually a slow news day or one dominated by college football. It's not often that the Boise City Council issues a press release. However, Boise has been in the local and national spotlight due to the Gay Pride Fest at Cecil Andrus Park. Pride organizers canceled the kid's...
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
Political pressure over 'Drag Kids' event rocks Boise Pride
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — When Joseph Kibbe attended the first Boise Pride Festival in 1989, he and about two dozen other participants wore paper bags over their heads to hide their faces from potentially violent onlookers. At the first festival parade two years later, Kibbe and his...
Boise Catholic Bishop Asks Saint Alphonsus Withdraw from Pride
The fallout over the children dressed up in drag continues as Idaho's Catholic Bishop Peter Christensen has asked Saint Alphonsus to pull their sponsorship of Gay Pride Fest Weekend. The bishop left no doubt in a written statement published by the Diocese of Boise. The bishop and the church revealed...
KTVB
Scentsy Rockathon kicks off in Boise
"Come out. Hop in a rocking chair. Help raise some funds. There's going to be food trucks and music and of course, the firework show ending out the night."
Boise drag community responds to whirlwind of threats ahead of Boise Pride event
BOISE, Idaho — This week we have heard a lot from the Treasure Valley community about what a drag show is, what happens at a drag performance, and what people expected to happen at the now canceled ‘kids drag’ event. In recent days we have heard a...
TOP GUNS: Idaho fighter squadron takes home win in A-10 competition
Boise-based pilots of the 190th Fighter Squadron at Gowen Field are some of the nation’s best to fly the A-10 fighter jet — and they proved as much during this year’s Hawgsmoke competition Thursday. The A-10 Thunderbolt II, known as the “Warthog” fighter jet, has played a pivotal role for the Idaho National Air Guard since the late 1990s. This is the fourth win for the 190th Squadron “Skullbangers,” which...
phoenixmag.com
3 New Spots in Boise to Visit this Fall
Need a fall vacation? Consider a getaway to the foothills of the Boise Mountains. Idaho’s capital has something for everyone, from the history buff to the nature enthusiast to the foodie. The city teamed up with Capital City Development to turn a former parking lot into a brand-new urban...
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Sponsors begin to drop after Idaho Republican Party blasts Boise Pride Festival
Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend’s events. Moon’s statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival’s sponsors for encouraging the “sexualization” of children. Instead of bringing “investment and jobs” to Idaho,...
Boise Pride postpones kids' drag show for safety concerns
BOISE, Idaho — It began as an LGBTQA+ event, later faced pushback, and now the safety concerns have driven the performance to be pulled from the schedule. Boise Pride Festival has faced backlash in the past two days about their scheduled event to host a kids' drag show. They postponed it for a later date, due to ongoing concerns for a safe environment.
Then and Now: Surprising Fast Food Restaurant Remodels in Boise
It’s a well-known fact. Boise has changed pretty drastically over the past decade. Many of us miss “the good old days” so traveling back in time to see what some of the fast food restaurants we have fond memories of used to look like is so much fun!
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ 2 leases bring Gateway Marketplace in Meridian to 100% occupancy
Two tenants are bringing Meridian’s Gateway Marketplace to 100% occupancy, signaling a potential comeback for brick-and-mortar retail, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The Gateway Marketplace shopping center, located at the southeast corner of Eagle and Ustick roads, has executed new leases this summer with the first Idaho locations for PGA TOUR Superstore and Chicago Fire Pizza, Cushman & Wakefield — which helped facilitate the transactions — recently announced. PGA TOUR Superstore signed a lease for 42,212 square feet of anchor space in the middle of the property and Chicago Fire Pizza leased 5,994 square feet of restaurant pad space that also includes a patio dining area.
KIVI-TV
Zions Bank pulls funding from Boise Pride Festival over planned children's drag event
Zions Bank pulled its sponsorship from the 2022 Boise Pride Festival over a planned Drag Kids performance. In a statement posted to social media Wednesday, Zions Bank officials announced they were "unaware of the event's activities involving children/minors" and have pulled participation from the 2022 event. "Over the years, Zions...
Ready for Brunch? This is the Highest-rated Brunch Restaurant in Boise
When it comes to hole-in-the-wall restaurants and incredible food finds, Boise continues to make lists for having the best of the best. So, it's no surprise Boise is home to the most amazing brunch spots you can possibly find... but which one is the highest rated?. According to Stacker and...
