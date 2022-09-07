Read full article on original website
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefighters
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Richmond
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still Missing
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire state
Professor attacked by owl twice at the University of Richmond
umber of students say they have encountered an owl on the University of Richmond's campus but one man told 8News that he has been attacked... twice.
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
NBC12
‘Run Richmond’ to celebrate 400 years of Black history
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several local organizations are partnering with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation to host a newly created cultural running event in Richmond in September. On Sept. 17, the “Run Richmond 16.19″ event will allow spectators and participants to commemorate over 400 years of Black history and reflect on the achievements and sacrifices that African Americans have made to the nation.
Henrico Christmas Mother program opens 2022 applications next month
Christmas is closer than it appears, and qualifying Henrico families can submit their applications to participate in the annual Henrico Christmas Mother program starting next month.
vcu.edu
L. Douglas Wilder, Virginia’s 66th governor, will share lasting impacts of legal case around first heart transplant at 2022 Wilder Symposium on Sept. 19
L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs. The year was 1968. At the Medical College of Virginia (today a part of Virginia Commonwealth University), Bruce Tucker, a Black man, had his heart transplanted — without his family’s consent — into a white businessman. Tucker’s family sought legal justice and the attorney who represented them was L. Douglas Wilder, who went on to become the first elected African American governor in the United States. The case exemplified a journey to fight racism and demand accountability for a gross violation of human rights.
rvahub.com
East End Festival Announces Lineup
Organizers of the RVA East End Festival have unveiled an outstanding lineup of performers for the annual community-wide celebration of music and the arts scheduled for Sat., Sept. 24 from Noon-9:00pm at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N.28 th St. in Richmond. There is no admission fee to enjoy an afternoon and evening of free entertainment by local professionals as well as talented youth musicians and visual artists from Richmond Public Schools students in the East End area.
Developer tweaks plan to preserve more of Richmond brewery's legendary view
Avery Hall partner Brian Ezra said they went into the redesign prioritizing the downtown view, while “understanding it’s difficult to get everything you might want.”
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Sept. 8-14
Born in Italy, with summers spent cooking alongside her nonna in the kitchen, Sprezza founder Angela Petruzzelli has been building a catalog of recipes and honing her culinary chops since she was a child. Originally introducing her southern Italian-inspired concept as a pop-up, Petruzzelli will unveil a brick-and-mortar version in the coming months in the former Morton’s the Steakhouse space in Shockoe Slip. (Richmond magazine)
Washington Examiner
James Madison’s foundation, destroyed from within
For more than two decades, the Montpelier Foundation has restored the estate of founding father James Madison and won widespread praise for honoring his legacy without shying away from the role of slavery in the plantation’s history. It has been seen as a model landmark of American historical pride and education.
Virginia Business
$55M affordable housing community moves forward in Richmond
The final two phases of Brady Square, a $55 million affordable housing community in Richmond, now have financing and approvals to move forward, developer Dakota Partners announced Tuesday. The Massachusetts developer announced plans for the community in December 2021. Dakota Partners purchased a 14.4-acre parcel at 2200 Brady St. on...
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
NBC12
Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
cbs19news
State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon
DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
NBC12
Henrico Schools using out-of-state educators to ease staffing concerns
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Public Schools are getting creative when it comes to meeting their students’ needs. “The past couple of years with education has definitely made some changes, made us think outside of the box,” Jackson said. Hermitage High School Principal Michael Jackson says out-of-state educators...
Back to the Past at Westwood Fountain
Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook carries us back in his time machine to a traditional fountain-slash-restaurant: Westwood Fountain in Richmond’s West End, serving classic homemade meals for breakfast and lunch. I hopped into the DeLorean this week and traveled about 50 years or so back to the...
commonwealthtimes.org
VCU projected to experience multi-million budget deficit
The university is not expected to meet enrollment expectations for the fall semester, causing the university to project a multi-million dollar budget shortfall. The university’s enrollment was around 29,000 students in fall 2021, according to VCU’s annual report. This year, enrollment is not expected to reach its 1% enrollment increase projection, according to Tomikia LeGrande, vice president for strategy, enrollment management and student success.
NBC12
Landscaping plans move forward for Monument Avenue circle despite no meeting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There was a big build up, but no action during Richmond’s Urban Design Committee meeting. On Thursday morning, the group didn’t have enough members present at city hall for a quorum. “So with that this body will not be able to meet,” said Kevin...
Caterer to open downtown Richmond restaurant Elegant Cuizines
Theresa Headen started Elegant Cuizines in 2016 as a catering company. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she pivoted into a subscription-based meal prep service.
richmondmagazine.com
Artist, Musician Remembered
Artist and musician Wes Freed died on Sept. 4. A native Virginian and a longtime fixture in Richmond, Freed is best known for designing the vibrant and macabre cover art for the rock band Drive-By Truckers. He was 58. On Instagram, Patterson Hood, co-founder and chief songwriter for the Truckers,...
