ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

‘Run Richmond’ to celebrate 400 years of Black history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several local organizations are partnering with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation to host a newly created cultural running event in Richmond in September. On Sept. 17, the “Run Richmond 16.19″ event will allow spectators and participants to commemorate over 400 years of Black history and reflect on the achievements and sacrifices that African Americans have made to the nation.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Beaverdam, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Education
vcu.edu

L. Douglas Wilder, Virginia’s 66th governor, will share lasting impacts of legal case around first heart transplant at 2022 Wilder Symposium on Sept. 19

L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs. The year was 1968. At the Medical College of Virginia (today a part of Virginia Commonwealth University), Bruce Tucker, a Black man, had his heart transplanted — without his family’s consent — into a white businessman. Tucker’s family sought legal justice and the attorney who represented them was L. Douglas Wilder, who went on to become the first elected African American governor in the United States. The case exemplified a journey to fight racism and demand accountability for a gross violation of human rights.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

East End Festival Announces Lineup

Organizers of the RVA East End Festival have unveiled an outstanding lineup of performers for the annual community-wide celebration of music and the arts scheduled for Sat., Sept. 24 from Noon-9:00pm at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N.28 th St. in Richmond. There is no admission fee to enjoy an afternoon and evening of free entertainment by local professionals as well as talented youth musicians and visual artists from Richmond Public Schools students in the East End area.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Sept. 8-14

Born in Italy, with summers spent cooking alongside her nonna in the kitchen, Sprezza founder Angela Petruzzelli has been building a catalog of recipes and honing her culinary chops since she was a child. Originally introducing her southern Italian-inspired concept as a pop-up, Petruzzelli will unveil a brick-and-mortar version in the coming months in the former Morton’s the Steakhouse space in Shockoe Slip. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Davis
Washington Examiner

James Madison’s foundation, destroyed from within

For more than two decades, the Montpelier Foundation has restored the estate of founding father James Madison and won widespread praise for honoring his legacy without shying away from the role of slavery in the plantation’s history. It has been seen as a model landmark of American historical pride and education.
MONTPELIER, VA
Virginia Business

$55M affordable housing community moves forward in Richmond

The final two phases of Brady Square, a $55 million affordable housing community in Richmond, now have financing and approvals to move forward, developer Dakota Partners announced Tuesday. The Massachusetts developer announced plans for the community in December 2021. Dakota Partners purchased a 14.4-acre parcel at 2200 Brady St. on...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Institute#Dr Ruth#Business Opportunities#College#African American#Vuu
NBC12

Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon

DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Henrico Schools using out-of-state educators to ease staffing concerns

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Public Schools are getting creative when it comes to meeting their students’ needs. “The past couple of years with education has definitely made some changes, made us think outside of the box,” Jackson said. Hermitage High School Principal Michael Jackson says out-of-state educators...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Boomer Magazine

Back to the Past at Westwood Fountain

Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook carries us back in his time machine to a traditional fountain-slash-restaurant: Westwood Fountain in Richmond’s West End, serving classic homemade meals for breakfast and lunch. I hopped into the DeLorean this week and traveled about 50 years or so back to the...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
commonwealthtimes.org

VCU projected to experience multi-million budget deficit

The university is not expected to meet enrollment expectations for the fall semester, causing the university to project a multi-million dollar budget shortfall. The university’s enrollment was around 29,000 students in fall 2021, according to VCU’s annual report. This year, enrollment is not expected to reach its 1% enrollment increase projection, according to Tomikia LeGrande, vice president for strategy, enrollment management and student success.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Artist, Musician Remembered

Artist and musician Wes Freed died on Sept. 4. A native Virginian and a longtime fixture in Richmond, Freed is best known for designing the vibrant and macabre cover art for the rock band Drive-By Truckers. He was 58. On Instagram, Patterson Hood, co-founder and chief songwriter for the Truckers,...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy