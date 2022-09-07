L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs. The year was 1968. At the Medical College of Virginia (today a part of Virginia Commonwealth University), Bruce Tucker, a Black man, had his heart transplanted — without his family’s consent — into a white businessman. Tucker’s family sought legal justice and the attorney who represented them was L. Douglas Wilder, who went on to become the first elected African American governor in the United States. The case exemplified a journey to fight racism and demand accountability for a gross violation of human rights.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO