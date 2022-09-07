ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qudach.com

California Offshore Wind Projects Face Hurdles as Interests Weigh In

WASHINGTON—As the Biden medication plans for the country’s archetypal West Coast offshore upwind turbines, interests ranging from commercialized sportfishing fleets to almighty biology groups are complicating the roadworthy up for the California projects. The Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management expects to clasp a lease merchantability for...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy