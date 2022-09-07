Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: Jackson State Tigers vs Tennessee State Tigers | Who are the Real Tigers of the HBCU?
Deion Sanders against Eddie George in a classic HBCU showdown!. The Southern Heritage Classic is set, and will be heavily watched this Saturday, September the 11th at 7pm on ESPN 3. Coach Prime is highly favored to beat TSU and Coach Eddie George. If Jackson State is able to fend...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A High School football player in California was arrested for using a fake birth certificate trying to continue his playing career
Sometimes people cannot deal with failure. Elijah Frisco a 19-year-old former high school graduate was arrested after an investigation began when Montclair High School in California beat Pomona 32-20. People watching the game thought Frisco looked familiar and had played the game before. So they began an investigation. They did...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The Top 5 NCAA Division 3 Football Matchups of Week 2
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 NCAA Division 3 Football matchups of week 2. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. This has the potential to be a tough road game for the defending champs. The Warhawks have senior wide receiver Tyler Holte who had...
Top stars, best performances in Week 4 of the North Carolina high school football season
Sept. 9, 2022 Top Stars Eric Mosely, North Brunswick The junior tailback ran for 167 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 6 carries as the Scorpions raced past South Columbus, 48-12. Que’Sean Brown, East Forsyth The Duke recruit caught five touchdown passes in East Forsyth’s 59-7 win over South Iredell. ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
How to Make Fantasy Draft Day More Exciting
As the NFL opening match has just been kicked underway, many fantasy sports lovers anticipate the draft day. We come forth with tips to make your fantasy draft day memorable. 6 Tips to Make Fantasy Football Draft Day More Fun. Are you a fantasy football league manager or commissioner (host)?...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ryan Saddler, LB, Bryant | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview￼
Bryant linebacker Ryan Saddler is a playmaker who is always around the ball. The hard-hitting linebacker recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was...
Peterson vs. Bell Boxing Match Ends With a KO During Fifth Round
The two running backs matched up in the ring on Saturday night.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Steelers will be honoring former QB Dwayne Haskins with a #3 sticker on their helmets
Dwayne Haskins was tragically killed this summer and this year his former team the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to honor him every time they take the field. According to Burt Lauten, the senior director of communications for the Steelers, the team will honor Haskins by wearing a number 3 on their helmets throughout the year.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 9, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson could not reach an agreement on a long term deal. Raiders worked out DE Jalyn Holmes and DT Prince Emili. Saints signed OL Erik McCoy to a five year deal worth 63.75 million. Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks signed LS Carson Tinker to their PS. Seahawks released...
