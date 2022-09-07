ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

nfldraftdiamonds.com

A High School football player in California was arrested for using a fake birth certificate trying to continue his playing career

Sometimes people cannot deal with failure. Elijah Frisco a 19-year-old former high school graduate was arrested after an investigation began when Montclair High School in California beat Pomona 32-20. People watching the game thought Frisco looked familiar and had played the game before. So they began an investigation. They did...
MONTCLAIR, CA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

The Top 5 NCAA Division 3 Football Matchups of Week 2

Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 NCAA Division 3 Football matchups of week 2. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. This has the potential to be a tough road game for the defending champs. The Warhawks have senior wide receiver Tyler Holte who had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

How to Make Fantasy Draft Day More Exciting

As the NFL opening match has just been kicked underway, many fantasy sports lovers anticipate the draft day. We come forth with tips to make your fantasy draft day memorable. 6 Tips to Make Fantasy Football Draft Day More Fun. Are you a fantasy football league manager or commissioner (host)?...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Ryan Saddler, LB, Bryant | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview￼

Bryant linebacker Ryan Saddler is a playmaker who is always around the ball. The hard-hitting linebacker recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was...
NFL
