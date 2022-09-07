Read full article on original website
Pintails Hit Their Lowest Population in Decades. Some Researchers Think We Could be Miscounting Them
In August, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service released its first waterfowl survey since 2019. The overall results of this year’s duck count weren’t exactly encouraging, but the continued decline of Northern pintails was especially alarming to hunters and biologists. . Pintails have been on the decline...
A sudden strange mass die-off in America could be responsible for the deaths of millions of birds
New Mexico has recently gone through an unexpected mass die-off of migratory birds that killed millions of birds at one go. Several hundreds of birds were discovered across several places in the land of New Mexico. Scientists have finally realised that this finding of unexpected bird carcasses is not a mere coincidence.
Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
The Weirdest Critters I’ve Ever Hunted: 4-Legged Ducks, Medusa Bucks, and Muletail Hybrids
If you spend enough time in the field, chances are you’ll eventually encounter a strange critter or two. Mutants, albinos, melanistic creatures, animals with extra appendages, hybrids, and critters with bizarre injuries are often even more memorable than those perfect trophy specimens. I’ve been lucky to hunt all throughout...
Biologists in Minnesota are Finding More Insecticides in Whitetail Deer Than Ever Before
In a 2019 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Ungulate Research study, scientists found insecticides in 61 percent of whitetail deer spleens examined. That percentage has risen to 94 in a recently published continuation of the study based on collections made in 2021. The insecticides that the MDNR is testing...
Mississippi Hunters Tag State Record Alligator
On June 11, 2009, “Yellow 410” got her name. The female alligator was captured, tagged, and released back into the wild by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. They had no clue how old she was at the time, nor how much she’d grow or move around in the years that followed. She disappeared despite many biologist and hunter attempts at finding her.
One Green Planet
USDA Dropping Fish-Flavored Vaccines From the Sky to Stop Spread of Rabies in Raccoons
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun its annual oral rabies vaccination distribution project to help prevent the spread of rabies in raccoons. However, this year they’re doing things a little differently. Source: NEWS CENTER Maine/Youtube. The project will focus on the spread of rabies in raccoons in the...
Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens due to bird flu
An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio's Defiance County has...
WATCH: Bald Eagle Swoops Down and Snatches Fox Carrying Meal of Its Own
A typical diet for a red fox consists of grasses, berries, and small rodents such as voles, hamsters, and mice. On this particular evening, however, a daring young fox in the San Juan Island National Historical Park decided to try his hand at rabbit hunting. And though the rabbit was...
Tree Hugger
Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Keep Hitchhiking in the US
Spotted lanternflies like to hitch a ride on things. They lay their eggs on piles of cut wood, on plants, and on the metal sides of trucks and cars. Then they easily get transported to another location. Their ability to travel so discreetly is what has helped these invasive insects...
WATCH: Ravenous Elk Hunts Down Baby Goose Despite Protective Parents’ Attack
In this video originally uploaded in 2019, a ravenous elk hunts down a baby goose and eats it despite its protective parents’ attack. Normally, these animals stick to a plant-based diet, but cow elk can be known to get carnivorous cravings, as well. In the video embedded below, which...
Agriculture Online
Corn condition drops for fourth straight week
The USDA released its 22nd Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 26, 86% of the U.S. corn crop...
Surprise Discovery Shows Some Crops Grow Better in Cities Than on Farms
Crops including cucumbers, potatoes and lettuce can have yields up to four times as high when they're grown in urban rather than rural areas, new research reveals – and that's an important finding for the future of farming. Right now, it's thought that 15–20 percent of global food is...
Ultra-rare porbeagle sharks are spotted 'dueling' for a mate or territory off the coast of New England in encounter rarely seen on camera
Rare footage of ‘phantom’ sharks, formally known as porbeagle, swimming off the coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts shows the apex predators challenging each other in what could either be a duel over a mate or hunting grounds. The exciting video and images of the encounter was captured...
Huge 89-Pound Cobia Shatters Delaware State Record
Delaware has a new cobia state record—and it bested the old one by more than 10 pounds. Caught on July 15 by Scott Brooks, the record-breaking cobia tipped scales at 89 pounds, 3.2 ounces. Brooks hooked it while tossing a bucktail jig into a school of baitfish near a beach off the Indian River Inlet. “We were coming back in after fishing offshore, and we were riding down the beach and there were just bait balls of bunker everywhere,” Brooks tells F&S. “I was showing my brother-in-law how to fish a jig, and then, all of a sudden, my rod just got pinned over.”
How to Hunt Rabbits
There was a time when rabbit hunting was king. It’s what hunting folks did. In the early 1900s, hunting rabbits was more popular than deer and turkey hunting because both of those species were in decline. It was also (and still is) incredibly accessible. All you needed was a single-shot 20-gauge and a willingness to strike out into the woods. However, as deer and turkey populations rebounded, rabbit hunting interest waned. Between habitat loss and the growth of whitetail deer hunting, serious rabbit hunters quickly became the minority.
The true story of when Congress almost released wild hippos into the Louisiana bayou
The hippopotamus is arguably one of the great physical comedians of the animal world. With its roly-poly body, Shrek-like ears and squat nostrils smushed into a giant snout, it's easy to forget that the absurd-looking creatures are actually quite dangerous to humans. According to the BBC in 2016, hippopotamuses killed an average of 500 people each year in Africa — far more than lions, which tend to inspire far more fear. Theodore Roosevelt himself understood this, and as such was understandably pleased when he managed to kill eight hippos during his famous 1909-1910 safari.
Black bear cub finds new home at Audubon Zoo
Audubon Zoo is now home to a seven-month-old female Louisiana black bear. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries rescued the orphaned cub in Northeast Louisiana.
The permanently mangled trees of Slope Point in New Zealand
The South Island of New Zealand is the world's 12th largest island. The South Island is home to the Southern Alps and New Zealand's highest peak called Mount Cook. One of the most interesting spots on the South Island is Slope Point. This point is the most southerly spot on South Island.
How to Hunt Ducks
As a new duck hunter, you have a long list of tasks ahead before your first opening day, particularly if you don’t have a seasoned hunter to guide you through the process of learning to duck hunt. To get started and set yourself up for success you need to take a hunter’s safety course, have the proper licenses, buy the right gear, know how to identify duck species, observe federal and state game laws, learn how to scout, set decoy spreads, how to call, and know when to shoot. And those are just the basics.
