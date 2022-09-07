Read full article on original website
Related
KHBS
1 person dies after multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake
One person died after a multiple boat crash Friday night on Beaver Lake, according to Randy Zellers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Zellers said two boats were involved in the crash. He said the navigation lights were not working correctly on one of the boats, but said he...
1 dead, 3 injured after boat crash at Beaver Lake
According to officials, one person is dead and three are injured. Three of the victims were transferred to Springdale hospitals. The deceased victim is identified as Joseph “Joe” Dale Seargeant. A fundraiser has been set up by his family members on Facebook. Helicopters were on the scene but...
Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
KYTV
Harrison, Ark. hosts 27th annual BalloonFest
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison hosts its annual Hot Air Balloon Festival starting Friday. The city has held the festival since 1995. The event hosts the Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Racing Championships. “It’s just a wonderful festival for our community. We have folks from all over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do in Eureka Springs AR You Shouldn’t Miss!
Wanting to know the best things to do in Eureka Springs? Are you putting together a fantastic itinerary for Arkansas? We have got you covered! Here we have put together a list of fun and interesting activities for all kinds of adventurers!. Eureka Springs has a rich history! Nestled within...
KTLO
Harrison Hot Air Balloon Festival takes place this weekend
The Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Championship and festival takes place this weekend in Harrison. The unique outdoor event began in 1995 and is held annually. The festival kicked off Friday evening at the Anstaff Soccer Complex. A free concert, balloons tethered to the ground for the “Balloon Glow” and...
KTLO
Miles and Miles of Yard Sales event starts Friday
The Miles & Miles of Yard Sales will take place Friday and Saturday along Arkansas Highway 178. Sales will run from Midway to Lakeview, through Bull Shoals, Fairview and to Flippin. If you would like to be put on the list for the event, email the Bull Shoals Lake White...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted
Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. opens new city hall
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Thursday, the city of Harrison officials opened operations at the new city hall location on Industrial Park Road. The city has been planning for a new city hall since 2014, when voters approved a half-cent sales tax to go toward fire and police departments—both departments which are contained within the new facility.
KHBS
Bentonville woman dies after trying to save boy's life
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Benton County Coroner, Tanya “Tawny” Hinton died on Saturday, Sept. 3. Hinton attempted to save Cade Law, 11, before he died after being pulled into a storm drain during flash flooding in Bentonville on Mon. Aug. 29. Hinton was transported to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
KYTV
Chief of small Taney County police department explains impact of ‘humorous’ Facebook post about Narcan
MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - A Facebook post made by the Merriam Woods Police Department concerning the overdose treatment drug Narcan had many comments. The post read the department is carrying “pumpkin spice Narcan” for the fall season. Of course, there is no flavored Narcan. Chief Nathan Lewis says he knows it offended some. He says he made the post to generate talk about the drug and how it can save lives during an overdose.
Fayetteville Police investigating homicide outside McDonald’s
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a shooting at McDonald's on College Avenue left one dead Tuesday night, Sept. 6.
Judge approves $1 settlement in Huntsville abuse case
Judge Timothy L. Brooks in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court approved a settlement amount of $1 in a case involving alleged sexual assault and harassment at a Madison County school.
Man in ICU after video shows him being shot by an off-duty OK deputy
One man is recovering in the ICU on Wednesday after a video shows an off-duty Adair County Sheriff's deputy, Travis Adams, shooting him over the weekend.
Rogers man arrested for attempted kidnapping of teen former co-worker
According to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department, Dennis J. Mulhern, 49, of Rogers, was arrested on September 5 for attempted kidnapping.
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Walls facing federal drugs, weapons charges
A Lawrence County woman is currently being held in the Greene County Jail on behalf of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Jamie L. Walls, 38, was booked into the jail on Monday, Aug. 29. Walls faces six federal felony charges. According to the indictment filed against her, she...
Comments / 0