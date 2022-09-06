A teen girl reported missing from Flint has been found. 14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Police say she may have been staying somewhere in the area of Taken Street in Flint or at the Red Roof Inn or Hometown Inn on Miller Road in Flint Township.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO