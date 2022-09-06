ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police want help finding missing 52-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are searching for a missing 52-year-old man. Johnny Elliott Ballard was last seen leaving St. John’s Hospital in Detroit on Tuesday (Sept. 6). Ballard is diagnosed with depression and may possibly be off of his medications, officials say. Anyone with information should...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WLNS

Meridian Twp. police need help finding missing girl

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen Cerrina Cole? Police said Cole left home on Aug. 31 and was last seen in the Okemos or East Lansing area. She last contacted her family on Sept. 4, 2022. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and ripped blue jeans. She is 4-foot-11, […]
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Missing Flint Girl Reported Safe

A teen girl reported missing from Flint has been found. 14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Police say she may have been staying somewhere in the area of Taken Street in Flint or at the Red Roof Inn or Hometown Inn on Miller Road in Flint Township.
FLINT, MI
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc12.com

Flint police investigating complaint of contractor scamming seniors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is investigating at least one complaint against a contractor exposed on ABC12 News a week ago. Robert Earl Gill is accused of targeting senior citizens by taking their money and not finishing the work he promised. “It’s something we take very serious...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint

Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need. Local scholars with Flint Community Schools gave back to the community as part of Bunks Across America. Bikes on the Bricks returns to downtown Flint. Updated: 6...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Cause of Flint home explosion undetermined, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police investigators have finished the investigation into the deadly house explosion in Flint that happened nearly a year ago, but have not determined a cause. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a laboratory examination of the evidence recovered from the explosion was held by all interested...
FLINT, MI
#Police#The Red Roof Inn
The Flint Journal

Man arraigned in Flint homicide from May

FLINT, MI – The suspect in a May homicide outside a Flint grocery store has been arraigned on felony charges. Nico Deandre Nard, 21, was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday, Sept. 6, on single felony counts of first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
WLNS

Missing Howell woman found dead

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS)- Kelly Dorsey, a Howell woman who has been missing since September 4, 2022 has been found dead, Howell Police said. Dorsey was found dead Friday, September 9 at around 8:35 a.m. in a Howell home. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Autopsy results have not yet been released.
HOWELL, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wsgw.com

Flint Police Search for Missing Teen

The search for a missing girl in Flint is underway. 14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Harvey is described as 5’3″ and 99 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder length, curly brown hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt and dark gray sweat pants with marker writing on them.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office: One dead following crash

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – One person is dead following a crash in Saginaw County Thursday morning. On Sept. 8, about 9 a.m. deputies were called to a reported crash on Mackinaw Road and Pierce Road in Kochville Township, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. A 72-year-old...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Apartment fire in Flint Township

FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Fatal 3 car crash in Kochville Township, one person dead

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - A crash Thursday morning shut down a roadway in Kochville Township. Police and fire departments responded to the crash around 9:00 a.m. on Mackinaw Rd. near Pierce Rd. Mackinaw Rd. has been closed between Pierce and Kochville Roads. A 72-year-old male from Saginaw Township was driving...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

