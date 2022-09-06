Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police want help finding missing 52-year-old man
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are searching for a missing 52-year-old man. Johnny Elliott Ballard was last seen leaving St. John’s Hospital in Detroit on Tuesday (Sept. 6). Ballard is diagnosed with depression and may possibly be off of his medications, officials say. Anyone with information should...
Meridian Twp. police need help finding missing girl
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen Cerrina Cole? Police said Cole left home on Aug. 31 and was last seen in the Okemos or East Lansing area. She last contacted her family on Sept. 4, 2022. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and ripped blue jeans. She is 4-foot-11, […]
abc12.com
72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
wsgw.com
Missing Flint Girl Reported Safe
A teen girl reported missing from Flint has been found. 14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Police say she may have been staying somewhere in the area of Taken Street in Flint or at the Red Roof Inn or Hometown Inn on Miller Road in Flint Township.
abc12.com
Flint police investigating complaint of contractor scamming seniors
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is investigating at least one complaint against a contractor exposed on ABC12 News a week ago. Robert Earl Gill is accused of targeting senior citizens by taking their money and not finishing the work he promised. “It’s something we take very serious...
WNEM
Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need. Local scholars with Flint Community Schools gave back to the community as part of Bunks Across America. Bikes on the Bricks returns to downtown Flint. Updated: 6...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman found dead in Detroit River 11 years ago remains unidentified
TRENTON, Mich. – Officials still have not identified a woman found dead in the Detroit River 11 years ago. It is believed that she had only been dead for several hours when her body was found. She was naked, found floating in the river in the Trenton area. Her...
WNEM
Cause of Flint home explosion undetermined, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police investigators have finished the investigation into the deadly house explosion in Flint that happened nearly a year ago, but have not determined a cause. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a laboratory examination of the evidence recovered from the explosion was held by all interested...
nbc25news.com
Police looking for owner of two pigs wandering in Shiawassee County
ARGENTINE TWP, Mich - Shiawassee Central Dispatch posted pictures of two pigs that were found wandering on Braden Road and County Line Road in Byron. If you have any information on who may own the pigs please call Argentine Twp. Police at 810-735-5317. Send pictures of your pets to this...
Man arraigned in Flint homicide from May
FLINT, MI – The suspect in a May homicide outside a Flint grocery store has been arraigned on felony charges. Nico Deandre Nard, 21, was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday, Sept. 6, on single felony counts of first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
Missing Howell woman found dead
HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS)- Kelly Dorsey, a Howell woman who has been missing since September 4, 2022 has been found dead, Howell Police said. Dorsey was found dead Friday, September 9 at around 8:35 a.m. in a Howell home. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Autopsy results have not yet been released.
wsgw.com
Flint Police Search for Missing Teen
The search for a missing girl in Flint is underway. 14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Harvey is described as 5’3″ and 99 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder length, curly brown hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt and dark gray sweat pants with marker writing on them.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office: One dead following crash
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – One person is dead following a crash in Saginaw County Thursday morning. On Sept. 8, about 9 a.m. deputies were called to a reported crash on Mackinaw Road and Pierce Road in Kochville Township, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. A 72-year-old...
nbc25news.com
Apartment fire in Flint Township
FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
abc12.com
Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property. One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.
nbc25news.com
Fatal 3 car crash in Kochville Township, one person dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - A crash Thursday morning shut down a roadway in Kochville Township. Police and fire departments responded to the crash around 9:00 a.m. on Mackinaw Rd. near Pierce Rd. Mackinaw Rd. has been closed between Pierce and Kochville Roads. A 72-year-old male from Saginaw Township was driving...
Livonia police searching for missing 36-year-old mother of two Kasey Debat
Family members of a 36-year-old mother of two who went missing on Monday are pleading with the community for help in locating her. The Livonia Police Department said Kasey Debat disappeared after she left her home in a 2019 white Ford Flex
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman found dead in Pontiac 23 years ago still hasn’t been identified
PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman found dead near the northern border of Pontiac 23 years ago still hasn’t been identified. Her body was found on September 12, 1999, in a field off Lake Angelus Road near Baldwin Road. Officials believe she may have died between 1998 and 1999....
