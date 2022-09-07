Read full article on original website
Essence
Exclusive Photos: Aleali May, Fly Geenius, And Vanson Leathers Join Forces For Capsule Collection Release
The iconic motorcycle leather manufacturer and the streetwear influencer are releasing the collaboration during New York Fashion Week. Today, streetwear brand Fly Geenius announces the release of their latest capsule collection for Vanson Leathers in collaboration with Aleali May. Founded in 2011, the forces are all joining together for a timely New York Fashion Week launch to fulfill everyone’s childhood dream of owning an iconic Vanson Leathers jacket.
architecturaldigest.com
Andrée Putman Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Is Named, Loewe Gets a Pretty-in-Pink Refresh, and More News
From significant business changes to noteworthy product launches, there’s always something new happening in the world of design. In this biweekly roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. In the News. ASID names Khoi Vo CEO. Earlier this week, designer and educator Khoi Vo began his tenure...
Charles Harbison On Relaunching His Eponymous Label
There’s a lot of chatter about mental health in the fashion industry, but far too often it’s just that: chatter. Charles Haribson, however, did what he had to do to preserve his health and his inspiration. After putting his eponymous and buzzy label on hold in 2016, he’s releasing his first full collection—bolder and better than ever—for resort 2023.
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios Launches a Denim Personalization Program
Acne Studios has officially launched its new denim personalization program, allowing buyers to remix iconic denim styles with symbols, letters, and numbers created by the label. Denim is a core part of the brand’s history, spanning back to the brand’s origins in 1996 when Acne Studios’ creative director Jonny Johansson started the label by gifting 100 pairs of jeans to artists, creatives, and friends of the house.
hypebeast.com
Lacoste Gets Its Skates on With Civilist Collaboration
Lacoste is becoming a collaborative powerhouse. Following up on its partnerships with A.P.C., Minecraft, Awake NY, and Bruno Mars’ “Ricky Regal” collection, Lacoste now teams up with the Berlin-based imprint Civilist on an 11-piece capsule that blurs the lines between skatewear and sophistication. The combination comes to...
hypebeast.com
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
Complex
J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’
Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
Hypebae
Tommy Dorfman x Simon Miller Drop Size-Inclusive Footwear Collaboration
Footwear brand Simon Miller has tapped Tommy Dorfman to create a size-inclusive capsule of boots and clogs. The duo, longtime friends, created three styles in limited-edition colors. The High Raid Boot is a platform silhouette arriving with a pastel pink upper contrasted with black soles, while the High Mojo Boot is a knee-length option arriving in a tonal design. Rounding out the range are the Bubble Clogs, which are dressed in the same pastel hue as well as a fuzzy red iteration. Putting inclusivity first, each silhouette is offered in sizes up to 45.
Kicks For The Culture: 5 Black-Owned Sneaker Brands Worth Your Money
From Pyer Moss to DeBosé, take a look at these 5 Black-owned sneaker brands that are definitely worth spending your money on.
EXCLUSIVE: Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson on a 12-Piece Collection
LONDON — Zara is diving deeper into the collaboration world. The Spanish giant is partnering with independent British brand Studio Nicholson for a 12-part capsule collection that includes footwear, eyewear and small leather goods, with the addition of a blanket. The collection launches on Monday in stores and online,...
Complex
Willy Chavarria Honored With National Award for Fashion Design
Willy Chavarria has been honored with this year’s National Award for Fashion Design by the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York. The awards, which were launched back in 2000 with the White House Millennium Council, are reserved for those creatives who have shown “innovation and impact” in their work. Others selected as winners among the 2022 class include Nader Tehrani, Emily Adams Bode, Felecia Davis, and more.
Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent
TRIESTE, Italy – Trieste is a city on the northeastern border of Italy, out of the fashion map for most part of the year, yet it holds a special place in Demna’s heart. It was homecoming for Balenciaga’s creative director on Saturday as he arrived in town to be a part of the jury panel of the 2022 edition of the International Talent Support competition, known as ITS. In 2004 he was among the fashion talents applying for the contest and he scooped up the ITS Collection of the Year Award.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022A...
sneakernews.com
J Balvin’s Air Jordan 2 Collection Includes Slides, Varsity Jacket And More
J Balvin has enjoyed some time away from the spotlight over the last year and a half, discovering fatherhood and working on new music. In late 2021, the Colombian superstar teased an Air Jordan 2 collaboration that’s finally set to release on September 15th alongside an expansive Air Balvin collection.
dornob.com
An English Garden Sets the Scene for the New Gucci Décor Collection
Gucci never fails to impress with their wow-worthy collections.The iconic Italian brand has been upping the stylistic drama in recent years with setups that turn traditional product displays on their heads. One needs only to look at the Spring/Summer 2021 “Gucci Epilogue” collection, or the centennial “Gucci 100” collection, to see how Creative Director Alessandro Michele has used tasteful design choices to transcend the runway and create immersive, elevated experiences for the viewer.
hypebeast.com
Helmut Lang and UNIQLO Reconnect for Classic Cut Jeans
Having established a relationship that stretches back to Fall/Winter 2014, in which Helmut Lang‘s then-creative director, Alexandre Plokohov worked with Japanese apparel giant UNIQLO on an array of comfortable sweats, the duo now reconnect for a limited capsule revisiting Helmut Lang’s Classic Cut Jeans. The “HELMUT LANG JEANS”...
Alohas’ New Sneaker Line Highlights Apple Leather, Regenerative Wool Advancements and New Store for Bobblehaus: Short Takes
Aloha to Fruit Leather: Barcelona-based footwear brand Alohas’ latest sneaker line may prove to be a fruitful endeavor. Made, in part, with material innovator Frumat’s apple leather, the material transforms apple waste — typically a minimum of 50 percent apple fiber — from Italian food manufacturers into a high-quality leather alternative. Not an entirely vegan shoe, Alohas latest sneakers still employ Leather Working Group-certified “leather” noted for its low-impact dyeing methods, as with Alohas’ regular footwear lines. More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Although some launch details remain elusive, the upcoming sneaker...
Penney’s Launches Frye and Co., Furthering Its Assortment Reboot
J.C. Penney Co., furthering efforts to improve its assortment with exclusive product, has launched Frye and Co., a Western-style collection of apparel, footwear and handbags, that draws inspiration from the Frye brand best known for its boots. In its announcement Monday, Penney’s said that Frye and Co. offers “distinctive style, classic silhouettes as well as contemporary styles and sophisticated details” for men and women. More from WWDLionne RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2023CFDA Kicks Off NYFW With Mayor Adams In addition to boots and bags, Frye and Co. offers “lifestyle apparel,” including sherpa jackets, boho midi dresses, Fair Isle...
adidas Partners With Disney & Marvel For A “Dr. Doom” Stan Smith Colorway
Dr. Doom has yet to make his official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans will be glad to learn that the popular supervillain is already getting his own sneaker thanks to adidas. Nice Kicks is reporting that adidas is prepping for the release of an exclusive Stan Smith x Dr. Doom sneaker that […] The post adidas Partners With Disney & Marvel For A “Dr. Doom” Stan Smith Colorway appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
As CFDA Turns 60, President CaSandra Diggs on Its Journey of Representation
Sixty years ago, when Eleanor Lambert had only just founded the Council of Fashion Designers of America and begun using her prowess to put American designers on the world stage, Sam Walton had just opened the first Walmart, Marilyn Monroe had passed and James Meredith became the first African American student admitted to the formerly racially segregated University of Mississippi, leading to riots. It was the midst of the Civil Rights Movement, and while there were designers of color represented among CFDA’s founding members, none of them were Black.More from WWDCFDA Through the WWD LensHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models...
