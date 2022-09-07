The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted today to approve a joint funding agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey for the collection of water quality and flow data at 12 locations throughout Lee County for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The county will contribute about $185,000 to the cost of the cooperative data collection program while the he U.S. Geological Survey will provide about $82,000. The program includes reading of continuous stage recorders and groundwater levels in several county watersheds including Briarcliff Ditch, Gator Slough, Imperial River, Orange River, Spring Creek, Estero River, Six Mile Cypress Creek, Popash Creek, Telegraph Creek, Ten Mile Canal, and Whiskey Creek.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO