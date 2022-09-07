Read full article on original website
Estero requests state funding for Estero on the River Trails project
Estero Village Council adopted a resolution requesting state funding on Thursday for a project known as Estero on The River Trails, authorizing the village manager and agents to take all actions necessary to apply for and obtain funds from the State of Florida Department of Environmental Protection and The State of Florida Legislature.
Major Imperial Crossing project one step closer to approval by Bonita Springs council
The question of what may officially replace what once was Bamboo Village in downtown Bonita Springs may be answered next month as City Council prepares to make a lease agreement with Barron Collier Cos. for a multi-use development of apartments, commercial and park space. The 5.3-acre property in question, off...
One of the largest land deals sells for over $67 million dollars
On September 9 2022 Seefried PSO Fort Myers, A Delaware LLC sold property located at 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers (The “Last Mile” off Alico location of Amazon) to ET Ft Myers LLC, a Delaware registered LLC aka Elm Tree Funds LLC of 120 South Central Ave, Suite 300 St Louis Missouri for $67,800,356.00. The deed was executed by SIP 31, LLC Ferdinand C Seefried as Manager.
The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector Grand Opening
On Friday, Sept. 9, Sarasota County celebrated the grand opening of The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector and crossed the finish line on the county’s race to completion. The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked-off with remarks from Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler, Sarasota County Commissioner...
Fort Myers Beach has first budget hearing, discussing potential fee increases
The Town of Fort Myers Beach had its first budget hearing Thursday, discussing possible fee increases for businesses on the island across the board, from parasailing to jet ski rentals.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Golf Coast Driving Range on September 9, 2022
Left to right: Estero Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Nancy Brodbeck, Vice-Mayor Jon McLain, Mayor Katy Errington, Estero Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Sharon Van Rite, Estero Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Pamela Mueller, Estero Forever Foundation Chair George Zaluki, Chamber Board member Bill Ribble, Councilmember Joanne Ribble, Chamber Board members Joe Pavich Sr. and Joni Pavich.
Lee Commissioners approve funding agreement for water data collection
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted today to approve a joint funding agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey for the collection of water quality and flow data at 12 locations throughout Lee County for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The county will contribute about $185,000 to the cost of the cooperative data collection program while the he U.S. Geological Survey will provide about $82,000. The program includes reading of continuous stage recorders and groundwater levels in several county watersheds including Briarcliff Ditch, Gator Slough, Imperial River, Orange River, Spring Creek, Estero River, Six Mile Cypress Creek, Popash Creek, Telegraph Creek, Ten Mile Canal, and Whiskey Creek.
Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market
Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
Cape Coral residents could see new tax rates starting next year
Friday morning mayor John Gunter is scheduled to speak at a Chamber of Commerce meeting where he will lay out the proposed budget and tax rate for 2023.
Halstatt Real Estate Partners break ground on Altair by Soltura in Fort Myers
Halstatt Real Estate Partners announced the groundbreaking of its latest development, Altair by Soltura. The property is a half-mile from Odyssey by Soltura, the firm’s first development within The Forum in Fort Myers, and represents its second joint venture with Southwest Florida based developer Soltura Development Group. The property will feature 160 two-story units supported by a clubhouse, community social and fitness programming, a pool, firepit and dog park. Each single-family rental home will feature its own backyard and outdoor patio space, which provides an additional 500 square feet of outdoor living space per unit on average.
The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million
Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
Cape council breaks deadlock, sets tentative tax rate
Cape Coral City Council broke its deadlock and set the not-to-exceed property tax rate at the rollback Thursday. The first public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 city budget was delayed 15 minutes because of a power outage at City Hall. This resulted in a shutdown of CapeTV, which could not broadcast the meeting live, since the building was powered via generator. The meeting wrapped up in about an hour.
New microbrewery is coming to Southwest Florida
A microbrewery hangout spot is coming to Fort Myers. The Swamp Cat Brewing Company will be replacing the abandoned church on the corner of Fowler Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. The Swamp Cat team said they hope to have the brewery opened by February.
Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders
A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
Traffic Alert: Crash on Fruitville road I-75N
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has northbound lanes at the intersection of I-75 and Fruitville Road backed up. There is still a heavy back up of vehicles traveling northbound. Plan appropriate travel time for your commute. This is a developing story.
Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral
A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
Troopers searching for driver in hit-and-run on I-75 in south Fort Myers
Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Friday afternoon. The vehicle is described as a red in color vehicle Ford F-250 with front bumper damage. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on northbound I-75 at mile marker 130, between...
Airline lands new hub in SWFL, will add 35 jobs
Avelo Airlines, a fast-growing carrier in the region, has announced plans to open a new base of operations at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. The base will be the Connecticut-based airlines’ fourth, joining Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new base at Southwest Florida International (RSW) will create 35 jobs, according to a statement.
Avelo Airlines brings new flight options to Southwest Florida International Airport
You’ll have more options when you book your next flight out of Southwest Florida International Airport. Avelo Airlines announced they’re opening a fourth base at the airport this fall. The new discount carrier flies to just one city from RSW right now. That will go to five cities...
