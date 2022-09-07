ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner Springs, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smnwcougars.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Mill Valley, beats Lawrence

The Varsity Volleyball team came out flat against Mill Valley and fell in two sets. Junior Liv Martin and Freshman Julia Anisimova combined for 12 kills for the cougars in the losing effort. The second match of the night the Cougars swept Lawrence.
SHAWNEE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy