mymoinfo.com
Steelville City Updates Include Multiple Contracts Signed And A Fun Saturday
(Steelville) The new learning center for the Steelville city school district will be ready by next school year. Mayor Terry Beckham announced the news at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. In other news at the city council meeting, Mayor Beckham gave an update on the bidding to renovate the...
threeriverspublishing.com
Cuba father, daughter scale African peak
This year’s Father’s Day was extra special for one Cuba dad. He got to watch the sunrise on top of Africa’s highest peak with his daughter…and they both helped raise money for causes dear to their hearts. Matt Cook and his daughter, Jessica, began the final...
thelickingnews.com
Long-awaited homecoming for Licking veteran
When Jim Little returned from Vietnam in 1970, like most soldiers of that era, he did not find a welcoming country awaiting him. All of that changed after Little traveled on August 23 to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight. The journey actually began in 2019, when Little’s daughter, Ashli...
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. Tyler Elliott, 29, of Louisville, Ky., died while swimming. Troopers responded to the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderon Hollow cove. Investigators say Elliott exited a boat and went underwater while swimming.
houstonherald.com
Man seriously injured in crash on U.S. 63 on Thursday night
A 20-year-old man from Licking was seriously injured Thursday night in an accident about six miles south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael J. Longrie was southbound in a 2010 Ford F-150 at about 9:15 p.m. that traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, said Cpl. Jacob Sellars.
KYTV
Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
mymoinfo.com
Two Dead In Head-On Collision In Iron County
Two were killed in a head-on collision Thursday morning in Iron County. The State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on MO-49, 1 mile south of Annapolis, at around 8:30. The collision happened when 34-year-old Scott Schlosser from Centerville crossed the centerline in his 2001 Honda Accord and struck 34-year-old Fredericktown native Carrie Greer’s 2020 Chevy Malibu head-on. Greer’s vehicle ran off the road and overturned. Both Schlosser and Greer were pronounced dead at the scene at 9:18 Thursday. Schlosser’s passenger, 33-year-old Ashley Schlosser, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy South in St. Louis. Neither driver wore a seatbelt.
houstonherald.com
Man: Woman assaulted, tried to drown him at Licking residence
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •Lisa M. Dodd, 59, of 8115 U.S. 63 in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 on Aug. 23.
mymoinfo.com
Teenager Injured After Crashing Vehicle in Dent County Attempting to Avoid Deer
(Salem) A teenager from Salem was injured in a one vehicle accident Friday morning in Dent County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 19, a half mile south of Salem when 18-year-old Brooke Scott swerved her Chevy Traverse to miss a deer but ran off the road and struck an embankment.
KTLO
Area man drowns Sunday on North Fork of White River in Ozark County
A Howell County man has died following a drowning incident that occurred Sunday on the North Fork of the White River in Ozark County. According to the Ozark County Times, 21-year-old Ryan McGee of Moody was last seen at the fishing access south of the Hammond/North Fork Recreation Area’s Blue Spring at approximately 4 in the afternoon. He was seen going under water near Hammond Camp and did not resurface.
houstonherald.com
Wanted Houston man arrested by state patrol on Monday
A Houston man was arrested Monday afternoon on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bryan W. Stogdill, 43, was wanted on felony Dent County warrants for DWI – serious physical injury, felony driving while revoked, felony second-degree assault and having no insurance. He was taken to the...
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Nab Suspect Wanted For Lake Of The Ozarks Homicide
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. -- Police south of Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday arrested a man believed to be the lead suspect in a homicide earlier this week. The Camden County Sheriff received word Thursday night that Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, was in custody in the Laclede County Jail.
kwos.com
Man sought in deadly hit and run near Camdenton
A Camden County man is on the run after being accused in a fatal hit and run at the Lake of the Ozarks. Deputies say 32 – year old Jordan Jones is suspected of running over and killing 43 – year old Michael Varney at a home north of Camdenton Tuesday. Witnesses told officers the two had been in an argument that day.
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested in Texas County on child endangerment warrant
A wanted Mountain Grove was arrested Tuesday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Miguel F. Stolsmark, 30, was wanted on a felony Wright County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk; and also charged with speeding and wearing no seat belt.
4 people arrested in Camden Co. drug bust
CAMDENTON, Mo. — A search warrant of a Linn Creek, Camden County, residence led to four arrests after officers found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia. According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant on a house on […]
3 inmates die within 2 days in Licking, Mo
LICKING, Mo. – The South Central Correctional Center sent a release on September 1 stating that two inmates had died in the early hours of the morning on September 1 at the facility. The correctional center also sent a release on August 31 saying an inmate had died at about 6:30 am that morning. Kaleb […]
myozarksonline.com
Public Water Supply District #3 of Pulaski County has issued a PRECAUTIONARY boil advisory
Public Water Supply District #3 of Pulaski County has issued a PRECAUTIONARY boil advisory. This advisory only includes customers on Highway 133 and customers on Highway 17 north of Crocker. Please boil water for 3 minutes before drinking, or use bottled water. PW3 SHOULD have an update by September 13th. If you have any questions, contact the Public Water Supply District #3 at 573-736-2109.
