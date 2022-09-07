Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to half-staff following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The order was issued in conjunction with a proclamation issued Thursday by President Joe Biden to lower all U.S. flags until the Queen’s internment, a date for which has not been announced as of Friday morning. Reynolds says, “Today, we recognize the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a remarkable and steadfast woman who fought side by side with the U.S. through some of the free world’s most trying times. I’ll always admire her fortitude, love for freedom, and tenacity that has inspired other women in leadership. Kevin and I join with Iowans in sharing our condolences to the Royal Family.” Queen Elizabeth’s reign as monarch began in 1952 and lasted for seven decades. Flags in Iowa will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, displays in the Capitol complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

IOWA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO