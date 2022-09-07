Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Places to Visit in FloridaLincoln ReportFlorida State
Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, FloridaDaniella CressmanNaples, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area
The City of Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area. The proposal is for a five-foot-wide sidewalk from the west side of SW Santa Barbara Place from Nicholas Parkway to SW 20th Street. The goal is to improve safety by accessing a high school as...
WINKNEWS.com
Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral
A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
Major fee increases proposed for Fort Myers Beach business permits
From the farmer's markets to beach weddings, to wave runners, the proposed Fort Myers Beach budget proposes major price hikes for permits.
Fort Myers Beach has first budget hearing, discussing potential fee increases
The Town of Fort Myers Beach had its first budget hearing Thursday, discussing possible fee increases for businesses on the island across the board, from parasailing to jet ski rentals.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero requests state funding for Estero on the River Trails project
Estero Village Council adopted a resolution requesting state funding on Thursday for a project known as Estero on The River Trails, authorizing the village manager and agents to take all actions necessary to apply for and obtain funds from the State of Florida Department of Environmental Protection and The State of Florida Legislature.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash in North Fort Myers Friday night
A deadly crash in North Fort Myers happened Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred on Bayshore Road and Hart Road in North Fort Myers. A 72-year-old man traveling on a motorcycle died, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the motorcyclist...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral
Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida handyman convicted of grand theft after failing to complete work
A handyman is now a convicted felon. A judge found Dwayne Staron guilty of grand theft after he got paid to work on a Cape Coral couple’s home but ran off with the money. Staron won’t do prison time but will be sentenced to probation, among other things.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million
Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Major Imperial Crossing project one step closer to approval by Bonita Springs council
The question of what may officially replace what once was Bamboo Village in downtown Bonita Springs may be answered next month as City Council prepares to make a lease agreement with Barron Collier Cos. for a multi-use development of apartments, commercial and park space. The 5.3-acre property in question, off...
Dead bull shark found wearing sunglasses on Southwest Florida beach
A dead bull shark wearing sunglasses was found by a fisherman near a Southwest Florida draw bridge.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Jail is refusing to take inmates in due to COVID-19 restrictions
The Lee County Jail is refusing to take more inmates in due to COVID-19 restrictions. The jail issued a memo to police departments saying it’s still operating under COVID-19 restrictions. That means they will take suspected accused of violent felonies and DUIs. A police officer who doesn’t want to...
gulfshorebusiness.com
FL Star building final two-story model at Sapphire Cove
FL Star is building the last two-story model, the Egret II, at Sapphire Cove, a residential community being developed off Collier Boulevard, just south of Rattlesnake Hammock Road, in Collier County. The Egret II offers four bedrooms plus a study and three full baths. The home incorporates 3,001 square feet of living area, with a covered entry, two-car garage and covered lanai. It is priced at $995,000.
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
Tips sought after body found in water near Sarasota’s Bayfront Park
Authorities have recovered a body that was seen floating in the water off Sarasota's Bayfront Park Thursday evening
Marconews.com
City Council debates Blue Zone Complete Streets project
With the Marco Island short term rental vote over, City Council meetings are tamer now focusing more on issues of water quality, landscaping, taxes and roadways. Tuesday evening, council members spent about an hour debating adopting a Florida Department of Transportation Blue Zone Complete Streets project that is a checklist of ideas to use when building or redesigning roadways. The plan includes adding more walking and biking areas, increasing public transportation and adding landscaping.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of dumping diesel fuel into North Fort Myers retention pond
A man was arrested after deputies say he was seen dumping diesel fuel into a North Fort Myers retention pond on Saturday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jean Eloi, 59, was arrested after deputies responded to a call from the Bayshore Fire Department around 9:30 a.m. The captain told LCSO that firefighters were dispatched to a fuel spill where a semi-truck driver was draining his tanks.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more
Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders
A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
