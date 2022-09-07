ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area

The City of Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area. The proposal is for a five-foot-wide sidewalk from the west side of SW Santa Barbara Place from Nicholas Parkway to SW 20th Street. The goal is to improve safety by accessing a high school as...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral

A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Traffic
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero requests state funding for Estero on the River Trails project

Estero Village Council adopted a resolution requesting state funding on Thursday for a project known as Estero on The River Trails, authorizing the village manager and agents to take all actions necessary to apply for and obtain funds from the State of Florida Department of Environmental Protection and The State of Florida Legislature.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in North Fort Myers Friday night

A deadly crash in North Fort Myers happened Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred on Bayshore Road and Hart Road in North Fort Myers. A 72-year-old man traveling on a motorcycle died, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the motorcyclist...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral

Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fencing#Fire Control#Construction Maintenance#Leetran
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million

Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
gulfshorebusiness.com

FL Star building final two-story model at Sapphire Cove

FL Star is building the last two-story model, the Egret II, at Sapphire Cove, a residential community being developed off Collier Boulevard, just south of Rattlesnake Hammock Road, in Collier County. The Egret II offers four bedrooms plus a study and three full baths. The home incorporates 3,001 square feet of living area, with a covered entry, two-car garage and covered lanai. It is priced at $995,000.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Body found in water at Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
SARASOTA, FL
Marconews.com

City Council debates Blue Zone Complete Streets project

With the Marco Island short term rental vote over, City Council meetings are tamer now focusing more on issues of water quality, landscaping, taxes and roadways. Tuesday evening, council members spent about an hour debating adopting a Florida Department of Transportation Blue Zone Complete Streets project that is a checklist of ideas to use when building or redesigning roadways. The plan includes adding more walking and biking areas, increasing public transportation and adding landscaping.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals

Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of dumping diesel fuel into North Fort Myers retention pond

A man was arrested after deputies say he was seen dumping diesel fuel into a North Fort Myers retention pond on Saturday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jean Eloi, 59, was arrested after deputies responded to a call from the Bayshore Fire Department around 9:30 a.m. The captain told LCSO that firefighters were dispatched to a fuel spill where a semi-truck driver was draining his tanks.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more

Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders

A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy