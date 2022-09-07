Read full article on original website
scgov.net
The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector Grand Opening
On Friday, Sept. 9, Sarasota County celebrated the grand opening of The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector and crossed the finish line on the county’s race to completion. The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked-off with remarks from Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler, Sarasota County Commissioner...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area
The City of Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area. The proposal is for a five-foot-wide sidewalk from the west side of SW Santa Barbara Place from Nicholas Parkway to SW 20th Street. The goal is to improve safety by accessing a high school as...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Major Imperial Crossing project one step closer to approval by Bonita Springs council
The question of what may officially replace what once was Bamboo Village in downtown Bonita Springs may be answered next month as City Council prepares to make a lease agreement with Barron Collier Cos. for a multi-use development of apartments, commercial and park space. The 5.3-acre property in question, off...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero requests state funding for Estero on the River Trails project
Estero Village Council adopted a resolution requesting state funding on Thursday for a project known as Estero on The River Trails, authorizing the village manager and agents to take all actions necessary to apply for and obtain funds from the State of Florida Department of Environmental Protection and The State of Florida Legislature.
estero-fl.gov
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Golf Coast Driving Range on September 9, 2022
Left to right: Estero Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Nancy Brodbeck, Vice-Mayor Jon McLain, Mayor Katy Errington, Estero Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Sharon Van Rite, Estero Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Pamela Mueller, Estero Forever Foundation Chair George Zaluki, Chamber Board member Bill Ribble, Councilmember Joanne Ribble, Chamber Board members Joe Pavich Sr. and Joni Pavich.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Land acquired for construction to begin on Littleton Road widening project
Lee County Commissioners approved a purchase agreement with Daniel McKissick for the acquisition of parcel 325-TCE for the Littleton Road Widening project from Corbett Road to U.S. 41. The acquisition of the subject property will provide the land necessary to facilitate construction of the project. Construction is anticipated to begin in fiscal year 2022-2023.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders
A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
One of the largest land deals sells for over $67 million dollars
On September 9 2022 Seefried PSO Fort Myers, A Delaware LLC sold property located at 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers (The “Last Mile” off Alico location of Amazon) to ET Ft Myers LLC, a Delaware registered LLC aka Elm Tree Funds LLC of 120 South Central Ave, Suite 300 St Louis Missouri for $67,800,356.00. The deed was executed by SIP 31, LLC Ferdinand C Seefried as Manager.
WINKNEWS.com
More apartment complexes are coming to SWFL
In this Gulfshore Business report, it may seem like everywhere you look new apartments are going up across southwest Florida, but what’s behind all the development?. While it may seem like only a few years ago there were only a few apartment complexes, well those times have changed. Gary...
gulfshorebusiness.com
FL Star building final two-story model at Sapphire Cove
FL Star is building the last two-story model, the Egret II, at Sapphire Cove, a residential community being developed off Collier Boulevard, just south of Rattlesnake Hammock Road, in Collier County. The Egret II offers four bedrooms plus a study and three full baths. The home incorporates 3,001 square feet of living area, with a covered entry, two-car garage and covered lanai. It is priced at $995,000.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million
Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
WINKNEWS.com
Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral
A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape council breaks deadlock, sets tentative tax rate
Cape Coral City Council broke its deadlock and set the not-to-exceed property tax rate at the rollback Thursday. The first public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 city budget was delayed 15 minutes because of a power outage at City Hall. This resulted in a shutdown of CapeTV, which could not broadcast the meeting live, since the building was powered via generator. The meeting wrapped up in about an hour.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida handyman convicted of grand theft after failing to complete work
A handyman is now a convicted felon. A judge found Dwayne Staron guilty of grand theft after he got paid to work on a Cape Coral couple’s home but ran off with the money. Staron won’t do prison time but will be sentenced to probation, among other things.
Southwest Florida anglers gathering on gulf waters to 'Fish Like MADD'
A local area fishing tournament taking place on Lee County waters is helping a non profit protect families from drunk driving.
WINKNEWS.com
Troopers searching for driver in hit-and-run on I-75 in south Fort Myers
Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Friday afternoon. The vehicle is described as a red in color vehicle Ford F-250 with front bumper damage. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on northbound I-75 at mile marker 130, between...
coastalbreezenews.com
Bayshore Drive Finalist for Great Places in Florida Award
The Florida chapter of the American Planning Association has announced that Bayshore Drive in Collier County is a finalist for the 2022 Great Places in Florida Award!. Great Places in Florida is a unique award program because communities submit nominations, and the public determines the winner. Each year the nominees focus on unique, memorable places in Florida. This annual award recognizes places with a sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement, and a vision for tomorrow. The program is based on an annual theme to celebrate an element of community planning that contributes to the “greatness” of a place. This year’s theme is Great Healthy Places.
coastalbreezenews.com
Three Million Dollar Mangrove Restoration Marching Toward Completion
You may want to plan on short delays when driving to or from the Goodland area during the next couple of months as Florida’s largest ever mangrove restoration project enters its final stages. The huge Fruit Farm Creek Mangrove project kicks into high gear on eastern San Marco Drive...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers
A motorcyclist was transported as a trauma alert after a Thursday morning crash on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the motorcyclist was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital after the crash on Cleveland near Earl Street. The northbound lanes of Cleveland Avenue had to be shut down temporarily.
