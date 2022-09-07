Read full article on original website
Related
Preview: No. 9 Ole Miss Soccer to battle Southern Miss on Sunday
Southern Miss (0-4-0, o-0-0 SBC) at No. 9 Ole Miss (5-0-1, 0-0-0 SEC) • Ole Miss still without a loss on the season after a 2-1 win over WKU. • The Rebels finish non-conference play at home against Southern Miss on Sunday\. • Ole Miss converted on its first penalty...
Ole Miss will host one of the country's top cornerbacks today
Ole Miss has added one of the country's top 2024 cornerbacks to a list of impressive visitors today when the 22nd-ranked Rebels host Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Travaris Banks, a four-star prospect out of Northridge (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) High School, has announced he plans to be in attendance for the game. Banks is a 6-2, 180-pounder rated as the No. 12 cornerback in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state of Alabama's 2024 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index.
Which UCA Bears to watch in tonight's game
CENTRAL ARKANSAS (o-1, 0-0 ASUN) at No. 22 OLE MISS (1-0, 0-0 SEC) Listen: Ole Miss Radio Network Click HERE for local affiliates. Here are five players to watch for the Central Arkansas Bears in tonight's game. Ole Miss is as much as a five-touchdown favorite. Running Back Darius Hale.
Will it be wet in Oxford tonight?
Will it be a wet one inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium tonight when the 22nd-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (1-0, 0-0 SEC) host the FCS Central Arkansas Bears (0-1, 0-0 ASUN)? At 8 a.m. CT this morning a steady, a slow rain has been falling on Oxford. The good news, though, is rain...
247Sports
48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0