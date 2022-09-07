Ole Miss has added one of the country's top 2024 cornerbacks to a list of impressive visitors today when the 22nd-ranked Rebels host Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Travaris Banks, a four-star prospect out of Northridge (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) High School, has announced he plans to be in attendance for the game. Banks is a 6-2, 180-pounder rated as the No. 12 cornerback in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state of Alabama's 2024 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index.

OXFORD, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO