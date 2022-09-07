Read full article on original website
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native to play Stokes Stomp
The Crooked Road Ramblers and the Old Dominion Cloggers perform at the 2021 Star Spangled Stokes Stomp. (Submitted Photo) The Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan River at Moratock Park. (Submitted Photo) Will Easter cut his musical teeth while performing at various venues throughout Stokes County including the Green Heron...
kiss951.com
SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina
A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Rare car wins Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair
CONCORD – John Wayne Stowe and his 1969 Ford Torino Talladega took home the Walt Hollifield Best of Show title as the Charlotte AutoFair wrapped up Sept. 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stowe is no stranger to Charlotte Motor Speedway, having attended races at the superspeedway since the mid-1960s....
Taylorsville Times
Clarence “Ray” Sloop
Clarence “Ray” Sloop, 93, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, in Wilkes County. Mr. Sloop was born on February 1, 1929, in Alexander County, to the late C.P. Sloop and Stella Elliot Sloop. Ray proudly served his country in the US Army. Before retiring, Ray worked as a dispatcher for Holly Farms and Tyson. He was of the Baptist faith.
Statesville Record & Landmark
6th annual classic car show scheduled at Rocky Mount Church
Rocky Mount Church is hosting its Sixth Annual Cruise-In on Sept. 24, at 1739 Perth Road, 5 miles south of Troutman. The fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 1. Last...
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 9, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's another Friday during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team gets a closer look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will put another one in their win columns this week?
Thousands of classic and ‘famous’ cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair
The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.
Play of the Night, from Lexington vs. Oak Grove
This week’s play of the night comes from the Lexington vs. Oak Grove game.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Carolina Cowboys kick the dust up during first homestand in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s new professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem this weekend. North Carolina’s first professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem from Friday to Sunday. The Carolina...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 28-Sept. 3. 220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 94.50/A. Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A. Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Harris...
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 5
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:. Chili’s Grill and Bar, 16633 Statesville Road – 92.5. Fox and Hound, 8711 Lindholm Drive – 93 House of Taipei, 16500 Northcross Drive – 95.5. Jet’s...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
WBTV
Community comes to retired fire captain’s side after hunting accident
Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 6 hours ago. WBTV went to Big Ben Pub, a local English bar and restaurant to talk...
265 acres of land in Huntersville that promises never to be redeveloped
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you take a drive just about 15 minutes from the downtown center of Huntersville, you will find Historic Rural Hill. It’s not only a historic site but a massive nature preserve, working farm and field trip destination. The site is on the outskirts of Huntersville. When you arrive […]
4 Reasons Why Moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro Is 1 of NASCAR’s All-Time Best Decisions
While NASCAR has made its fair share of questionable choice, moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro is perfect. The post 4 Reasons Why Moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro Is 1 of NASCAR’s All-Time Best Decisions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
