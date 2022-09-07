ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

Mayor Kelly Appoints Esai Navarro As Director Of The Office Of New Americans

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the appointment of Esai Navarro as the inaugural Director of the City’s Office of New Americans. Established in October 2021 as part of the mayor’s One Chattanooga plan, the Office of New Americans helps connect migrants and refugees in Chattanooga with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, including translation services, citizenship application processing, and referrals for wraparound services. As director, Navarro will help shape the office’s services and programs to ensure all migrants who choose to relocate to Chattanooga are welcomed with compassion and support.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

Items in Chickamauga Battlefield exhibit discovered by UTC students

The arrowhead may be 10,000 years old. Bullets, a cannonball fragment and buttons trace back to the Civil War. A rusty knife and fork are from World War I. Each is on display in glass cases at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. Each was uncovered on the battlefield by a student at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Parkridge Health System Opens New Center For Digestive & Respiratory Health

Parkridge Health System proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health located on the 1st floor of Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga. The $2 million investment provides physicians with access to the latest equipment to diagnose and treat colon, esophageal and lung-related...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Food Bank preparing to move

The Grundy County Food Bank’s new building is close to opening. Last Friday Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady toured the facility with members of the Food Bank’s board. The new facility will use 3000 square feet of the 6000 square foot building. The additional square footage will be used by the county for storage. At present, the food bank is operating out of the former Save A Lot in Tracy City.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Water System Flushing Begins September 12 In Chattanooga

Tennessee American Water annually conducts water main “flushing” to reduce deposits and sediments in the water distribution system that can build up over time. Flushing will begin the week of September 12 and continue for approximately four weeks in our Chattanooga service area. This annual process ensures our water is of the highest quality for our customers.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Tennessee

More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Fall Friday Family Food Truck Nights – Cleveland Public Library

We were joined by Keisha Parks with the Cleveland Bradley County Public Library to talk about the upcoming events taking place in the fall. Fall Friday Family Food Truck Night is this Friday, September 9th starting at 6pm. Dinner and a movie have never been so fun. If you are looking for a family-friendly event downtown for all ages, we’ve got you covered. This Friday’s featured food trucks are: Food NV, Tacos el Don, MohMoh’s, Grindheads Coffee, and Cosmic Ice. Food Trucks will arrive at 6pm. The feature film is Spider-man: No Way Home | Rated PG-13. The movie is a part of our free Parking Lot Cinema offerings and will begin around 8pm or whenever the sun goes down.
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Program changes for NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and The CW Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — They say the one constant in life is change, well, tv shows are no different. We say good-bye to some great shows like Ellen but we welcome new local shows like The Daily Refresh. Here is a list of all the changes in programing that will be taking place on NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and the CW Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Student found with weapon at North Elementary

Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley sent a message to parents this morning regarding an incident at North Elementary School. The letter stated, "This morning, two students reported to school administration that there was a firearm on campus. School administrators located and found the student, and law enforcement responded immediately. After a thorough search, an 'airsoft pistol' was found in the backpack of one student. All students are safe and accounted for. Our administrative team has worked with Sheriff Gunter and his team to get this issue resolved."
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
gomocs.com

Mocs Welcome Six New Members to the UTC Athletics Hall of Fame

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced the inductees to the Class of 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame today. Six members representing a variety of sports and eras were chosen for induction, along with the four special award winners. The 2022 Class includes student-athletes who won a combined...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Local reaction to the passing of Queen Elizabeth

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The news of the queen’s passing has, of course, reached local residents here in Chattanooga. News 12 spoke with long-time radio personality Richard Winham about the queen’s passing. Winham was born and raised across the pond in England and said Queen Elizabeth felt like...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Flying Magazine

Chart Wise: Chattanooga ILS or LOC RWY 2

With outdoor activities plentiful and a thriving downtown city scene, who wouldn't want to fly themselves to Chattanooga? [Photo: Adobe Stock]. Nestled on the western end of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga allows you to take advantage of plentiful outdoors activities while still having the opportunity to visit some great city options. As a pilot, who wouldn’t want to fly themselves there, right?
CHATTANOOGA, TN

