Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
Mayor Kelly Appoints Esai Navarro As Director Of The Office Of New Americans
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the appointment of Esai Navarro as the inaugural Director of the City’s Office of New Americans. Established in October 2021 as part of the mayor’s One Chattanooga plan, the Office of New Americans helps connect migrants and refugees in Chattanooga with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, including translation services, citizenship application processing, and referrals for wraparound services. As director, Navarro will help shape the office’s services and programs to ensure all migrants who choose to relocate to Chattanooga are welcomed with compassion and support.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee selects middle school teacher to lead recruitment at its new health IT workforce program
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's BlueSky Institute, a college degree and training program aimed at fostering new IT talent for the company, has named Haley Wilson as recruitment coordinator. Ms. Wilson was formerly a middle school teacher in Chattanooga and will focus recruitment efforts in the local area, according to a...
utc.edu
Items in Chickamauga Battlefield exhibit discovered by UTC students
The arrowhead may be 10,000 years old. Bullets, a cannonball fragment and buttons trace back to the Civil War. A rusty knife and fork are from World War I. Each is on display in glass cases at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. Each was uncovered on the battlefield by a student at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
chattanoogapulse.com
Parkridge Health System Opens New Center For Digestive & Respiratory Health
Parkridge Health System proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health located on the 1st floor of Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga. The $2 million investment provides physicians with access to the latest equipment to diagnose and treat colon, esophageal and lung-related...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chattanoogapulse.com
Hellbender Babies Move To Biosecure Containment At Chattanooga Zoo’s Hiwassee Research Center
The Chattanooga Zoo has completed construction of the meticulously planned biosecure containment and successfully rehomed 91 baby Hellbenders to the Hiwassee Research and Education Center. The move brings the babies from their original secure enclosure near our veterinary care team to their new biosecure home, and now all life stages...
Grundy County Herald
Food Bank preparing to move
The Grundy County Food Bank’s new building is close to opening. Last Friday Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady toured the facility with members of the Food Bank’s board. The new facility will use 3000 square feet of the 6000 square foot building. The additional square footage will be used by the county for storage. At present, the food bank is operating out of the former Save A Lot in Tracy City.
chattanoogapulse.com
Water System Flushing Begins September 12 In Chattanooga
Tennessee American Water annually conducts water main “flushing” to reduce deposits and sediments in the water distribution system that can build up over time. Flushing will begin the week of September 12 and continue for approximately four weeks in our Chattanooga service area. This annual process ensures our water is of the highest quality for our customers.
WTVC
Building a 'local' force: New Grundy County Sheriff talks about major staffing shortage
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Violence in Tennessee makes national headlines this week and that has safety and security at the top of many minds. It's a concern for the new Grundy County Sheriff, who faces a significant challenge with only 3 deputies to cover the county. Sheriff Heath Gunter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Tennessee
More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
chattanoogapulse.com
World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Returns To The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival has officially announced that Mecum Auctions is returning to Chattanooga as part of the October 14-16 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival for the second straight year. The Mecum Chattanooga 2022 auction will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center on October 14 and 15. Details and schedules may be...
mymix1041.com
Fall Friday Family Food Truck Nights – Cleveland Public Library
We were joined by Keisha Parks with the Cleveland Bradley County Public Library to talk about the upcoming events taking place in the fall. Fall Friday Family Food Truck Night is this Friday, September 9th starting at 6pm. Dinner and a movie have never been so fun. If you are looking for a family-friendly event downtown for all ages, we’ve got you covered. This Friday’s featured food trucks are: Food NV, Tacos el Don, MohMoh’s, Grindheads Coffee, and Cosmic Ice. Food Trucks will arrive at 6pm. The feature film is Spider-man: No Way Home | Rated PG-13. The movie is a part of our free Parking Lot Cinema offerings and will begin around 8pm or whenever the sun goes down.
chattanoogacw.com
Program changes for NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and The CW Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — They say the one constant in life is change, well, tv shows are no different. We say good-bye to some great shows like Ellen but we welcome new local shows like The Daily Refresh. Here is a list of all the changes in programing that will be taking place on NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and the CW Chattanooga.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
chattanoogacw.com
Attention fliers: TSA upgrades to mean longer lines at Chattanooga's airport
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurry up and wait. That's the message to air passengers flying out of Chattanooga in the coming weeks. The Chattanooga Airport says that's because screeners with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are upgrading their equipment. The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane between...
Grundy County Herald
Student found with weapon at North Elementary
Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley sent a message to parents this morning regarding an incident at North Elementary School. The letter stated, "This morning, two students reported to school administration that there was a firearm on campus. School administrators located and found the student, and law enforcement responded immediately. After a thorough search, an 'airsoft pistol' was found in the backpack of one student. All students are safe and accounted for. Our administrative team has worked with Sheriff Gunter and his team to get this issue resolved."
gomocs.com
Mocs Welcome Six New Members to the UTC Athletics Hall of Fame
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced the inductees to the Class of 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame today. Six members representing a variety of sports and eras were chosen for induction, along with the four special award winners. The 2022 Class includes student-athletes who won a combined...
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
WDEF
Local reaction to the passing of Queen Elizabeth
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The news of the queen’s passing has, of course, reached local residents here in Chattanooga. News 12 spoke with long-time radio personality Richard Winham about the queen’s passing. Winham was born and raised across the pond in England and said Queen Elizabeth felt like...
Flying Magazine
Chart Wise: Chattanooga ILS or LOC RWY 2
With outdoor activities plentiful and a thriving downtown city scene, who wouldn't want to fly themselves to Chattanooga? [Photo: Adobe Stock]. Nestled on the western end of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga allows you to take advantage of plentiful outdoors activities while still having the opportunity to visit some great city options. As a pilot, who wouldn’t want to fly themselves there, right?
Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee
The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
Comments / 0