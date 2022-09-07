ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

News 12

Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence

Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Long Island MS-13 Gang Members Face Additional Racketeering Charges, Including for the 2016 Murder of a Central Islip Man

Today, in federal court in Central Islip, a 29-count superseding indictment was unsealed charging eight members and associates of the violent transnational criminal organization La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the “MS-13,” with multiple racketeering offenses, including predicate racketeering acts involving murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and related narcotics and firearms offenses. The defendants will be arraigned on a later date before United States District Judge Joan M. Azrack.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
27east.com

Grippo Sentenced to 20 Years for 2019 Murder in Montauk

“There is not a day that goes by that I do not think about my son Robert.” The words were written by Benny Garces, who was standing about 20 feet... The FBI and agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided a Southampton estate on ... by Michael Wright.
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road

Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Register Citizen

New Haven man pleads guilty to threatening to kill woman and her family, prosecutors say

BOSTON — A Connecticut man accused of cyberstalking and sending death threats to a woman and her family has pleaded guilty to federal charges, authorities said. Marshall Nicholas Fain, of New Haven, pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
TBR News Media

Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole allegedly money from a Huntington Station store this month. Two males and a female allegedly stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
wamc.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
midislandtimes.com

Larceny arrest in Levittown

Nassau County Police arrested a Seaford man on Tuesday, August 30th for auto stripping and possession on burglar tools. According to police, officers responded to a Newbridge Road address at 5:08 am for a larceny in progress. Police say that when they confronted Scott Raba, 51, of Seaford, he fled northbound on Newbridge Road into a wooded area. He was apprehended and arrested there.
SEAFORD, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Trying to Steal a Ferrari in Montauk

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and East Hampton Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who damaged a vehicle and stole a bicycle in Montauk. A man attempted to steal an unlocked 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS, causing damage to the vehicle’s electrical components, from the parking lot of Montauk Manor, located at 236 Edgemere St., on August 21 at approximately 4 a.m. The man then stole a blue Salsa Bucksaw bicycle from a bike rack affixed to a 2008 Toyota. The stolen bicycle has a value of approximately $5,000.
MONTAUK, NY

