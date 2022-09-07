Read full article on original website
News 12
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence
Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
longisland.com
Long Island MS-13 Gang Members Face Additional Racketeering Charges, Including for the 2016 Murder of a Central Islip Man
Today, in federal court in Central Islip, a 29-count superseding indictment was unsealed charging eight members and associates of the violent transnational criminal organization La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the “MS-13,” with multiple racketeering offenses, including predicate racketeering acts involving murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and related narcotics and firearms offenses. The defendants will be arraigned on a later date before United States District Judge Joan M. Azrack.
Cops: Riverhead man who assaulted hospital security guard in July faces felony assault charge
Riverhead Town Police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office today arrested a Riverhead man who allegedly assaulted a security guard while a patient at Peconic Bay Medical Center in July. Police said in a press release Derek Tuck, 44, was arrested at at 11 West Main Street...
MS-13 members face additional charges for crimes including 2016 murder of LI man
Officials on Thursday announced that eight members and associates of the violent gang La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13, were charged with multiple racketeering and murder offenses.
FBI says New York migrant gang MS-13 trying to ‘rebuild’ after indictment update for string of machete murders
The FBI sounded the alarm Wednesday that the Central American migrant street gang MS-13 that previously wreaked havoc in New York’s Long Island has been working to "rebuild" in announcing a new indictment on racketeering charges in a string of murders. In federal court in Central Islip, a 29-count...
27east.com
Grippo Sentenced to 20 Years for 2019 Murder in Montauk
“There is not a day that goes by that I do not think about my son Robert.” The words were written by Benny Garces, who was standing about 20 feet... The FBI and agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided a Southampton estate on ... by Michael Wright.
27east.com
Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road
Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
Register Citizen
New Haven man pleads guilty to threatening to kill woman and her family, prosecutors say
BOSTON — A Connecticut man accused of cyberstalking and sending death threats to a woman and her family has pleaded guilty to federal charges, authorities said. Marshall Nicholas Fain, of New Haven, pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.
Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole allegedly money from a Huntington Station store this month. Two males and a female allegedly stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase...
Nassau SPCA offering $6,000 reward for information on family cat that was shot twice, left to die
The family spent the entire weekend searching for her and on Sunday morning they found her whimpering under a bush in distress. Stella was rushed to an emergency vet where they learned she had been shot twice. She died that day from her injuries.
wshu.org
Suffolk County reviews how Hochul’s new gun laws apply to its pistol permit process
Police and sheriff departments that handle pistol permits on Long Island are still reviewing how the state’s new gun laws that went into effect last week apply to their licensing process. Legal experts expect the rollout of the new rules will be slow. Governor Kathy Hochul proposed the Concealed...
fox5ny.com
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. The latest location to test positive for it is in Nassau County on Long Island. The...
Suffolk County Police Department Murders Featured on In Pursuit With John Walsh
Last night, the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad was featured on In Pursuit with...
'Irate man' injures LI officer while resisting arrest
A belligerent man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a Nassau County police officer while resisting his arrest.
wamc.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.
midislandtimes.com
Larceny arrest in Levittown
Nassau County Police arrested a Seaford man on Tuesday, August 30th for auto stripping and possession on burglar tools. According to police, officers responded to a Newbridge Road address at 5:08 am for a larceny in progress. Police say that when they confronted Scott Raba, 51, of Seaford, he fled northbound on Newbridge Road into a wooded area. He was apprehended and arrested there.
News 12
Spokesperson: Suffolk's email and web apps taken offline due to possible cyber intrusion
Suffolk County's email and web-based applications have been taken offline to assess possible cyber intrusion, according to a spokesperson for County Executive Steve Bellone. Spokeswoman MaryKate Guilfoyle says the systems will remain offline while the county verifies and assesses the ongoing situation. The statement said in part, "Critical public safety...
NBC New York
NY Declares Polio Emergency as Another County Finds Virus in Wastewater
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as yet another county announced detection of the virus in wastewater samples, a sign the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Empire State. The governor's declaration came the same day local authorities on Long Island said recent testing...
longisland.com
Wanted for Trying to Steal a Ferrari in Montauk
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and East Hampton Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who damaged a vehicle and stole a bicycle in Montauk. A man attempted to steal an unlocked 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS, causing damage to the vehicle’s electrical components, from the parking lot of Montauk Manor, located at 236 Edgemere St., on August 21 at approximately 4 a.m. The man then stole a blue Salsa Bucksaw bicycle from a bike rack affixed to a 2008 Toyota. The stolen bicycle has a value of approximately $5,000.
