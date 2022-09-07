ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Niner Times

Concord Mills mall shooting

The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
CONCORD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured in Winston-Salem after an early morning shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting off of Ferndale Avenue Saturday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. officers found a 19-year-old at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
caldwellcountync.org

Arrest Made in Case of Injuried Dog

The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Officers received a tip in this case on September 7, 2022. After investigating the tip, our Officers were able to identify the owner of the dog. The owner of the dog was identified as Bethany Marie Beaver, 21, of Lenoir. Further investigation determined that Beaver had left the animal on the side of the roadway where our Officer had located her.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Deputies: Human remains believed to be found in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they believe are human remains found on Tuesday. Carroll County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched on Tuesday Sept. 6 to the Iron Ridge area after receiving a call about possible human remains. The sheriff’s office patrol units and the Criminal Investigations Division […]
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Caldwell County

Expert unveils Find Fast Facts (FFF), a resource that helps find better information on voting-related matters. Millions remember the victims of the attack on September 9, 2001. District sets date for students to return to West Rowan Middle School. Updated: 7 hours ago. District officials said students at West Rowan...
FOX Carolina

Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
BLACKSBURG, SC
WBTV

Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Car stolen by teens at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people stole a car at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on East Sprague Street. Winston-Salem police responded to the robbery a little after 2 a.m. and observed the car on Burgandy Street. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop. The driver...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
police1.com

Woman steals N.C. cruiser, leads cops on 140 mph highway pursuit

SHELBY, N.C. — A woman stole a patrol car from police and led them on a high-speed pursuit down US-74 North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said. An officer with the Shelby Police Department was speaking to someone and had their vehicle open, WSOC reported, when a 30-year-old woman of Shelby, North Carolina, is accused of getting in the driver’s seat and speeding off.
SHELBY, NC

