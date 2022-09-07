Read full article on original website
Concord Mills mall shooting
The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
1 injured in Winston-Salem after an early morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting off of Ferndale Avenue Saturday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. officers found a 19-year-old at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation...
‘Squatting’ complaint leads to the arrest of two in Morganton
The incident happened on Aug. 22 when detectives received a complaint of people "squatting/trespassing" on a property in the 4800 block of Crystal Creek Road near U.S. Highway 64.
1 dead in NC officer-involved shooting, police say
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 150 block of Eastview Street near Cedar Valley Road.
Arrest Made in Case of Injuried Dog
The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Officers received a tip in this case on September 7, 2022. After investigating the tip, our Officers were able to identify the owner of the dog. The owner of the dog was identified as Bethany Marie Beaver, 21, of Lenoir. Further investigation determined that Beaver had left the animal on the side of the roadway where our Officer had located her.
Bodycam video released in fatal shooting of man at North Carolina Nissan dealership, ex-officer won’t be charged
Graphic bodycam video has been released in connection to the fatal shooting of a suspect by a former Concord police officer at a Nissan dealership back in February.
Deputies: Human remains believed to be found in Carroll Co.
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they believe are human remains found on Tuesday. Carroll County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched on Tuesday Sept. 6 to the Iron Ridge area after receiving a call about possible human remains. The sheriff’s office patrol units and the Criminal Investigations Division […]
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
Teacher Accused Of Raping Student Allegedly Violated No-Contact Order At Least Nine Times
Elizabeth Bailey was placed on house arrest after being accused of raping a minor student. Since then, authorities say she had her alleged victim repeatedly visit her residence. A North Carolina woman accused of raping a student allegedly had the victim over to her house on at least nine occasions...
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Caldwell County
New details emerge on 'big time' drug trafficker caught in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff has released new details on the arrest of a "big time player" in drug trafficking to WCNC Charlotte. Muhammad Abdur-Rahim was arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, after deputies said he assaulted them and resisted arrest. Deputies said they eventually apprehended Abdur-Rahim...
Suspect Wanted For Intentionally Injuring Dog, Leaving It To Die In Caldwell County
CALDWELL CO., N.C. — Piedmont Animal Rescue is offering a $3,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for severely injuring a dog and leaving it to die on the side of the road in Caldwell County. On Saturday, September 2nd, Caldwell...
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
Convicted felon charged in McDowell County after search of vehicle turns up firearm
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A McDowell County man has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a search of his vehicle last month. McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, Sept. 8 that the vehicle being driven by Brandon Kyle McNeil, 46, was stopped on Jacktown Road Aug. 16 for multiple traffic violations.
Car stolen by teens at gunpoint in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people stole a car at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on East Sprague Street. Winston-Salem police responded to the robbery a little after 2 a.m. and observed the car on Burgandy Street. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop. The driver...
Woman steals N.C. cruiser, leads cops on 140 mph highway pursuit
SHELBY, N.C. — A woman stole a patrol car from police and led them on a high-speed pursuit down US-74 North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said. An officer with the Shelby Police Department was speaking to someone and had their vehicle open, WSOC reported, when a 30-year-old woman of Shelby, North Carolina, is accused of getting in the driver’s seat and speeding off.
SWAT responds to barricaded person in south Charlotte apartment, police say
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg police and SWAT responded to a south Charlotte apartment complex investigating a suspect with active warrants who is barricaded inside, according to police at the scene. The incident took place at the Greenwood Village Townhomes, off of Nations Ford Road. CMPD sent out an alert...
Two charged after 6-year-old killed in street race crash face Gaston County judge
