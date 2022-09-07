ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County Herald

Food Bank preparing to move

The Grundy County Food Bank’s new building is close to opening. Last Friday Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady toured the facility with members of the Food Bank’s board. The new facility will use 3000 square feet of the 6000 square foot building. The additional square footage will be used by the county for storage. At present, the food bank is operating out of the former Save A Lot in Tracy City.
chattanoogapulse.com

Parkridge Health System Opens New Center For Digestive & Respiratory Health

Parkridge Health System proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health located on the 1st floor of Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga. The $2 million investment provides physicians with access to the latest equipment to diagnose and treat colon, esophageal and lung-related...
Grundy County Herald

Tracy City Save A Lot reveals full store remodel, creating a One-of-a-Kind shopping experience

Local store owner introduces revamped store layout and hot deals. Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced the completed renovation of its store on 824 Main St., which has been fully remodeled inside and out for the best grocery shopping experience available. Starting on September 14, Tracy City residents can enjoy four weeks of celebratory sales on fresh cut meat, produce and pantry staples.
WTVC

Cleveland clothing manufacturer closing, effecting over 100 workers

A Cleveland clothing manufacturer is closing it's doors, effecting over 100 workers, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Hardwick Tactical Corporation in Cleveland will be permanently closing on September 30th, 2022. This will put 127 employees out of work. Hardwick Tactical gave the following statement:. "Hardwick Tactical,...
Flying Magazine

Chart Wise: Chattanooga ILS or LOC RWY 2

With outdoor activities plentiful and a thriving downtown city scene, who wouldn't want to fly themselves to Chattanooga? [Photo: Adobe Stock]. Nestled on the western end of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga allows you to take advantage of plentiful outdoors activities while still having the opportunity to visit some great city options. As a pilot, who wouldn’t want to fly themselves there, right?
utc.edu

Items in Chickamauga Battlefield exhibit discovered by UTC students

The arrowhead may be 10,000 years old. Bullets, a cannonball fragment and buttons trace back to the Civil War. A rusty knife and fork are from World War I. Each is on display in glass cases at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. Each was uncovered on the battlefield by a student at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
chattanoogapulse.com

Water System Flushing Begins September 12 In Chattanooga

Tennessee American Water annually conducts water main “flushing” to reduce deposits and sediments in the water distribution system that can build up over time. Flushing will begin the week of September 12 and continue for approximately four weeks in our Chattanooga service area. This annual process ensures our water is of the highest quality for our customers.
chattanoogapulse.com

Mayor Kelly Appoints Esai Navarro As Director Of The Office Of New Americans

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the appointment of Esai Navarro as the inaugural Director of the City’s Office of New Americans. Established in October 2021 as part of the mayor’s One Chattanooga plan, the Office of New Americans helps connect migrants and refugees in Chattanooga with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, including translation services, citizenship application processing, and referrals for wraparound services. As director, Navarro will help shape the office’s services and programs to ensure all migrants who choose to relocate to Chattanooga are welcomed with compassion and support.
mymix1041.com

Fall Friday Family Food Truck Nights – Cleveland Public Library

We were joined by Keisha Parks with the Cleveland Bradley County Public Library to talk about the upcoming events taking place in the fall. Fall Friday Family Food Truck Night is this Friday, September 9th starting at 6pm. Dinner and a movie have never been so fun. If you are looking for a family-friendly event downtown for all ages, we’ve got you covered. This Friday’s featured food trucks are: Food NV, Tacos el Don, MohMoh’s, Grindheads Coffee, and Cosmic Ice. Food Trucks will arrive at 6pm. The feature film is Spider-man: No Way Home | Rated PG-13. The movie is a part of our free Parking Lot Cinema offerings and will begin around 8pm or whenever the sun goes down.
chattanoogacw.com

Program changes for NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and The CW Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — They say the one constant in life is change, well, tv shows are no different. We say good-bye to some great shows like Ellen but we welcome new local shows like The Daily Refresh. Here is a list of all the changes in programing that will be taking place on NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and the CW Chattanooga.
