Grundy County Herald
Food Bank preparing to move
The Grundy County Food Bank’s new building is close to opening. Last Friday Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady toured the facility with members of the Food Bank’s board. The new facility will use 3000 square feet of the 6000 square foot building. The additional square footage will be used by the county for storage. At present, the food bank is operating out of the former Save A Lot in Tracy City.
chattanoogapulse.com
Parkridge Health System Opens New Center For Digestive & Respiratory Health
Parkridge Health System proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health located on the 1st floor of Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga. The $2 million investment provides physicians with access to the latest equipment to diagnose and treat colon, esophageal and lung-related...
Grundy County Herald
Tracy City Save A Lot reveals full store remodel, creating a One-of-a-Kind shopping experience
Local store owner introduces revamped store layout and hot deals. Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced the completed renovation of its store on 824 Main St., which has been fully remodeled inside and out for the best grocery shopping experience available. Starting on September 14, Tracy City residents can enjoy four weeks of celebratory sales on fresh cut meat, produce and pantry staples.
WTVC
Cleveland clothing manufacturer closing, effecting over 100 workers
A Cleveland clothing manufacturer is closing it's doors, effecting over 100 workers, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Hardwick Tactical Corporation in Cleveland will be permanently closing on September 30th, 2022. This will put 127 employees out of work. Hardwick Tactical gave the following statement:. "Hardwick Tactical,...
Flying Magazine
Chart Wise: Chattanooga ILS or LOC RWY 2
With outdoor activities plentiful and a thriving downtown city scene, who wouldn't want to fly themselves to Chattanooga? [Photo: Adobe Stock]. Nestled on the western end of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga allows you to take advantage of plentiful outdoors activities while still having the opportunity to visit some great city options. As a pilot, who wouldn’t want to fly themselves there, right?
chattanoogacw.com
Attention fliers: TSA upgrades to mean longer lines at Chattanooga's airport
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurry up and wait. That's the message to air passengers flying out of Chattanooga in the coming weeks. The Chattanooga Airport says that's because screeners with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are upgrading their equipment. The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane between...
utc.edu
Items in Chickamauga Battlefield exhibit discovered by UTC students
The arrowhead may be 10,000 years old. Bullets, a cannonball fragment and buttons trace back to the Civil War. A rusty knife and fork are from World War I. Each is on display in glass cases at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. Each was uncovered on the battlefield by a student at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee Aquarium Offers Half-Price Tickets For College Students, Faculty, And Staff In September
As students flock to campuses for the fall semester, the Tennessee Aquarium offers an opportunity to decompress from the stress of term papers and exams with a relaxing journey from the mountains to the sea. Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, all college students, faculty and staff will receive a 50 percent...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee selects middle school teacher to lead recruitment at its new health IT workforce program
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's BlueSky Institute, a college degree and training program aimed at fostering new IT talent for the company, has named Haley Wilson as recruitment coordinator. Ms. Wilson was formerly a middle school teacher in Chattanooga and will focus recruitment efforts in the local area, according to a...
chattanoogapulse.com
Water System Flushing Begins September 12 In Chattanooga
Tennessee American Water annually conducts water main “flushing” to reduce deposits and sediments in the water distribution system that can build up over time. Flushing will begin the week of September 12 and continue for approximately four weeks in our Chattanooga service area. This annual process ensures our water is of the highest quality for our customers.
chattanoogapulse.com
Mayor Kelly Appoints Esai Navarro As Director Of The Office Of New Americans
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the appointment of Esai Navarro as the inaugural Director of the City’s Office of New Americans. Established in October 2021 as part of the mayor’s One Chattanooga plan, the Office of New Americans helps connect migrants and refugees in Chattanooga with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, including translation services, citizenship application processing, and referrals for wraparound services. As director, Navarro will help shape the office’s services and programs to ensure all migrants who choose to relocate to Chattanooga are welcomed with compassion and support.
chattanoogapulse.com
Hellbender Babies Move To Biosecure Containment At Chattanooga Zoo’s Hiwassee Research Center
The Chattanooga Zoo has completed construction of the meticulously planned biosecure containment and successfully rehomed 91 baby Hellbenders to the Hiwassee Research and Education Center. The move brings the babies from their original secure enclosure near our veterinary care team to their new biosecure home, and now all life stages...
chattanoogapulse.com
Cleveland Geekster Comic Book And Pop Culture Show Returns For Ninth year
Cleveland Geekster returns for their ninth year to help Cleveland area locals find and celebrate comic books, vintage toys, art, movie memorabilia, games, and pop culture collectibles. The annual event will be held in the Cleveland State Community College gymnasium on Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
mymix1041.com
Fall Friday Family Food Truck Nights – Cleveland Public Library
We were joined by Keisha Parks with the Cleveland Bradley County Public Library to talk about the upcoming events taking place in the fall. Fall Friday Family Food Truck Night is this Friday, September 9th starting at 6pm. Dinner and a movie have never been so fun. If you are looking for a family-friendly event downtown for all ages, we’ve got you covered. This Friday’s featured food trucks are: Food NV, Tacos el Don, MohMoh’s, Grindheads Coffee, and Cosmic Ice. Food Trucks will arrive at 6pm. The feature film is Spider-man: No Way Home | Rated PG-13. The movie is a part of our free Parking Lot Cinema offerings and will begin around 8pm or whenever the sun goes down.
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
utc.edu
I went to Chattanooga Market with my roommate for the first time.
There were so many trucks, which were selling not only food, but also jewelry, flowers, and so on. I got a waffle with ice cream and a necklace. We stayed there for three hours without knowing it!. After that, we tried going back our dormitory by bus. However, Mocs Express...
WTVC
Building a 'local' force: New Grundy County Sheriff talks about major staffing shortage
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Violence in Tennessee makes national headlines this week and that has safety and security at the top of many minds. It's a concern for the new Grundy County Sheriff, who faces a significant challenge with only 3 deputies to cover the county. Sheriff Heath Gunter...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Health Department Has Begun Administering The Bivalent COVID-19 Booster
The Health Department has received a limited supply of the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster shots and will begin administering the booster doses to eligible individuals at all Hamilton County Health Clinics beginning Friday, September 9th. This Bivalent booster is designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, in addition to...
WTVC
Ringgold cyclist arrested for allegedly committing battery at Chickamauga Battlefield
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — A Ringgold cyclist is facing charges for allegedly riding through an active work zone, pepper spraying a construction worker, and pointing a stun gun at him at Chickamauga Battlefield, the National Park Service says. National Park Service law enforcement rangers responded to a physical altercation...
chattanoogacw.com
Program changes for NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and The CW Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — They say the one constant in life is change, well, tv shows are no different. We say good-bye to some great shows like Ellen but we welcome new local shows like The Daily Refresh. Here is a list of all the changes in programing that will be taking place on NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and the CW Chattanooga.
