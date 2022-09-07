Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
kyoutv.com
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
ADAIR, Iowa (KCCI) - The police chief in Adair is on paid leave following an FBI raid at his city office and at least one gun store he owns. The mayor of Adair confirmed to KCCI Chief Brad Wendt is off the job for now. The Adair city attorney confirms he is under investigation.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 6-7, 2022
7:30am: Trever Antrim 39 of Arizona was booked into the jail for public intoxication. 11:11am: A deputy investigated a scam in the 400 block of East Paton Street, Paton. 12:47pm: A deputy investigated a littering complaint in the 200 block of South 6th Street, Grand Junction. 1:25pm: A deputy investigated...
FBI Raids Small Town Iowa Police Chief’s Office and Gun Stores
As someone who grew up in Iowa, I can say with confidence that most of us in this state think of grandiose FBI investigations taking place in bigger cities. To corrupt millionaires or politicians or overseas involving terrorists. The Federal Bureau of Investigation would never come here -- especially to a town of fewer than 1,000 people.
iheart.com
Polk County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft From Porch
(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a porch pirate case. A woman was seen taking a package from the porch of a home in the 7100 block of NE 56th Street, near Bondurant around 9 a.m. September 8th. The woman was seen driving a light colored, two toned Chevy Blazer with a luggage rack.
iowa.media
Davis found guilty from Orient fatality crash
Elijah Davis, 43, was found guilty last week of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in connection with a fatality accident that killed Jeremy Trichel of Menlo May 8, 2021 west of Orient. Davis will face a sentencing hearing Oct. 20. U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in the Fort Myers, Florida...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces new charges in a crash thatkilled a woman on Hubbell Avenue last month. Guy Lawrence is now charged with vehicular homicide in addition to the OWI charge filed against him in August. According to court documents, Lawrence was drunk and...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
KIMT
Northern Iowa man will be sentenced for the death of a child in Franklin County
HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over the death of a 23-month-old child in Franklin County. Jhonny Junior Salvator Suarez Rivera, 26 of Humboldt, has agreed to enter an Alford plea to child endangerment resulting in the death of a child. Suarez Rivera had been charged with first-degree murder.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police arrest fourth suspect in 2020 kidnapping and assault
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police believe they have the final suspect in custody for the brutal kidnapping and torture of a man two years ago. Isaac Miller is charged with kidnapping, willful injury, assault and arson. According to police, Miller and three others trapped a man in...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report September 6-7, 2022
1:02am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1200 Block of South Elm Street. 2:06am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 3:58am: Mark Nelson requested a Welfare Check on a subject in the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Man Sentenced to Probation for Burglary Incident
A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to probation for a burglary incident. According to court documents, 60-year-old Michael Olson pled guilty to a Class C Felony for second degree burglary. He had a five year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years. The charge stemmed from...
Iowa woman identified as 13th homicide victim of 2022
The woman who was shot and killed on Monday in Des Moines has been identified as 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson of Windsor Heights.
KCCI.com
18-year-old shot near Good Park in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near Good Park. According to police, a he was shot last night near 17th and Day streets, just south of Good Park. KCCI was on the scene last night as police were combing the scene...
KCCI.com
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
1380kcim.com
No injuries Reported In Thursday Crash Near Highway 30/Grant Road Intersection
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Grant Road in Carroll Thursday afternoon. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:19 p.m. Their initial investigation found a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 25-year-old Colby Wiederin of Carroll, was traveling northbound on Grant. Wiederin had stopped for a stalled vehicle when the truck was struck from behind by a 2012 Dodge Avenger, operated by 16-year-old Kaci Peter of Carroll. The crash resulted in disabling damage to the Dodge, and the teenage driver was cited for following too close.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
Man Convicted in Adair County Crash
(Greenfield) A Former Adair County man is found guilty of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in Adair County District Court. The verdict handed down by a jury on September 1 convicted Elijah Daniel Davis in the fatal crash in May 2020, west of Orient, that claimed the life of Jeremy Trichel, of Menlo, who was 39 years old at the time of the crash.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Single Vehicle Crash Causes Fatality In Greenfield Monday Night.
A single vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 92 in Adair County ended in a fatality Monday night. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident at 10:31pm on Iowa Highway 92, east of Greenfield. A 1998 Grand Cherokee Jeep was headed westbound on Highway 92, when driver Sean Hagen from Parole, Iowa, entered into the North ditch at the address of 2432 Highway 92 and continued traveling westbound and reentered the road and ditch another time before the vehicle rolled approximately three times near Orange Avenue. While the medics were on scene they smelled alcohol coming from the driver.
Marshalltown man alleges police shot him with a Taser after traffic violations
A Marshalltown man is suing the city, alleging a police officer zapped him with a stun gun without cause. Elder Soto Tejada is suing the city, Police Officer Ryan Dehl and Police Chief Michael W. Tupper in U.S. District Court. According to Soto Tejada’s lawsuit, he was driving home on March 21, 2022, when Dehl, […] The post Marshalltown man alleges police shot him with a Taser after traffic violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
