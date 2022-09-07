Read full article on original website
Horvat addresses looming UFA status: 'I want to be a Vancouver Canuck'
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but he's made his preference abundantly clear a month before the regular season starts. "Obviously, I want to be a Vancouver Canuck, and I want to stay here. I love our group,...
Avalanche add Rodrigues on 1-year, $2M deal
The Colorado Avalanche have signed free-agent forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year contract worth $2 million, the team announced Monday. Rodrigues was arguably the top unsigned player left on the market after breaking out with 19 goals and 43 points in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. He'd previously never eclipsed the 30-point mark in seven campaigns split between Pittsburgh and the Buffalo Sabres.
Canadiens name Nick Suzuki 31st captain in team history
The Montreal Canadiens have named Nick Suzuki captain heading into the 2022-23 season. Brendan Gallagher and Joel Edmundson will serve as alternates. The leadership group was introduced at a team event on Monday. Suzuki, 23, is the 31st captain in Canadiens history and the youngest they've ever appointed. He takes...
MLB Monday best bets: Astros to shine in Detroit
Astros (-210) @ Tigers (+180) The Houston Astros have won seven of 10 and enter this contest with a five-game lead over the New York Yankees for the AL's top spot. They're positioned well to continue their winning ways against the Detroit Tigers, who they've beaten in all four meetings this season.
D-Backs' Gallen sets franchise record for longest scoreless streak
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen made history during Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. The 27-year-old passed Brandon Webb for the longest scoreless streak in franchise history. Gallen struck out Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron in the first inning to break the record set by Webb in 2007. Gallen's scoreless...
WNBA to hold preseason game in Canada next year
The WNBA will hold a preseason contest in Canada next year, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Sunday, according to The Athletic's Alexa Philippou. It's unclear when and where the exhibition game will take place. The two teams taking part weren't disclosed either. The WNBA hasn't played a game outside of...
