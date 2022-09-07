The Colorado Avalanche have signed free-agent forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year contract worth $2 million, the team announced Monday. Rodrigues was arguably the top unsigned player left on the market after breaking out with 19 goals and 43 points in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. He'd previously never eclipsed the 30-point mark in seven campaigns split between Pittsburgh and the Buffalo Sabres.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO