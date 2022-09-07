Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Developer files plans for 124-unit apartment building where it once proposed a charter school on Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale
The Dedham developer that once would have built a charter school at the old Clay car dealership and garage on Belgrade Avenue yesterday filed detailed plans with the BPDA for a five-story residential building with 124 units and 86 parking spaces - and green space on what is now a parking lot.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition
Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com. ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on...
nbcboston.com
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
homenewshere.com
Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival
As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
nerej.com
R.W. Holmes negotiates seven lab leases totaling 108,158 s/f in Burlington, Natick, and Waltham, MA
Natick, MA R.W. Holmes has negotiated seven lab leases totaling 108,158 s/f of space in Burlington, Natick, and Waltham in Q2 2022. Elizabeth Holmes, R.W. Holmes’ director of corporate services, said, “We expanded our Life Science team in Greater Boston to meet the urgent needs of startups, private companies, and landlords seeking to convert their properties into labs. Being hands-on and finding creative solutions has been our strength in this niche. Tenants and landlords have praised the team’s innovative approach and our willingness to go the extra mile.”
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy pedestrian whacked on West Squantum Street near Harvard Street this afternoon #quincypolice #tpal
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy pedestrian whacked on West Squantum Street near Harvard Street this afternoon. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy pedestrian was whacked this afternoon shortly after 3 PM on...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)
Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
Boston Magazine
Where to Find the Best Soft-Serve Ice Cream in Greater Boston
It was hard to narrow 'em down, but these scoop shops and restaurants have the sweetest, creamiest cones. If you’re generally looking for the best ice cream in Boston, we’ve got you covered here. Sometimes, though, it’s specifically soft-serve that you’re craving—the lightest, smoothest stuff you can lap off a cone or scoop out of a cup. When those hankerings hit, please turn your attention to the handful of top spots below. It was hard to narrow ’em down, but they’ve got the best soft-serve in town.
These Are the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winners Wednesday
Another lottery prize was won off of a ticket sold at at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen, a “lucky” store that has sold multiple big winners this year. The store has sold seven prizes worth at least $100,000 this year. Three of them have been for $1 million and one was for $25,000 per year for life.
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
country1025.com
It’s Moving Day: Goodbye Dorchester, Hello Waltham!
Moving always brings mixed feelings. Change is hard, but change is also good. It helps us grow, by learning new things, discovering new places, meeting new people and learning to adapt. Survival baby, that’s what it’s all about. If you don’t bend with the wind, your branches will break, I’ve learned these things in my life, having moved about every three years, growing up. Yes, I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic on moving day, but hopeful for the future.
baystatebanner.com
Boston women’s basketball tradition lives on
On a hot August afternoon, two girls basketball teams were running the court at Walker Playground in Mattapan — a summer basketball ritual. Coach Alfreda Ramsey Harris — Harris, looked on. After the game, Boston’s public officials congregated nearby to dedicate the brand new courts to Medina “Ice”...
Italian ‘SeptemberFest’ Coming to Boston Sounds Simply Mouthwatering
Here we go. This may just be the biggest fall event in Boston, and it's all about FOOD! Yum! And it's outside under the stars in the South Garden of Boston's Back Bay neighborhood at the Prudential Center. You've heard of Eataly correct? This is Boston's vibrant Italian marketplace with...
whdh.com
Vigil honors community activist reportedly killed by former MBTA driver
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston community members gathered for a vigil to remember a beloved local activist whom police allege was killed by a former MBTA bus driver. Attendees said 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen poured much of himself into his community. “Thomas’s purpose was to bring community together,” said Diana Garcia. “His...
WBUR
A Brockton middle school opens new year focused on relationship-building
There was a lot of excitement in the air when staff and students at East Middle School in Brockton gathered for the first day of school last week. The Brockton Public Schools, which enrolls roughly 15,000 students, was among the first large school districts in Massachusetts to start the new school year. While the last two-and-a-half-years of the pandemic created plenty of challenges, the mood on this Friday was mostly of relief and optimism among students and staff.
Boston University
ROOM ONLY in 2-bed/1.0-bath Home Condo
