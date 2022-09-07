ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time': The Queen sends touching message of condolence after stabbing massacre in Canada - as search for murder suspect enters its fourth day

By PA Media, Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Queen has sent a message of condolence to those grieving 'such horrific losses' in Canada following a series of stabbings in which 10 were killed.

The monarch, who is also the Queen of Canada, sent an official message in English and in French, in which she said her thoughts and prayers were with all Canadians at this 'tragic time'.

The attacks occurred in the indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and nearby town of Weldon in the Saskatchewan province on Sunday, leaving the country scarred after one of its deadliest ever massacres.

Canadian police searched into a fourth day on Wednesday for the remaining suspect, after one of the brothers involved in the attack was found dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bnlpu_0hm2MMg100
The Queen shared a touching message with the Canadian people on Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8YmL_0hm2MMg100
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits to meet with new Conservative Party leader on Tuesday

The Queen said: 'I would like to extend my condolences to those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that occurred this past weekend in Saskatchewan.

'My thoughts and prayers are with those recovering from injuries, and grieving such horrific losses. I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time.'

It comes soon after Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a touching tribute to the victims of the stabbing massacre.

They wrote on Tuesday: 'The attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan are truly heart-breaking.

'Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones.

'Catherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada. W.'

Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, are suspected of carrying out the brutal attack together.

Authorities said some victims were targeted and others seem to have been chosen at random in the attacks, which left a further 18 people injured.

Police have given no indication of a motive for the crimes, but an indigenous leader has suggested drugs may be involved.

Damien was found dead yesterday on the James Cree Smith Nation where they carried out the knife massacre, while Myles is still at large.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMp6x_0hm2MMg100
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted an Instagram Story message to a black background to express their sympathies for the people of the Commonwealth country after one of its deadliest ever massacres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHwss_0hm2MMg100
Prince William and Kate Middleton yesterday shared a touching tribute to the victims of horrific stabbing massacre in Canada which saw ten people killed

The other suspect, Myles, 30, may be injured but remains on the run.

Police believe he is in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Mass killings are less common in Canada than in the neighbouring United States.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) issued an alert on Tuesday of 'a possible sighting' of the surviving brother in the tribal reserve of the James Smith Cree Nation, urging residents to remain indoors and be vigilant.

Hours later, however, the RCMP said its investigation had determined the suspect was elsewhere, though his whereabouts were not known and the public was urged to be cautious.

The deadliest gun rampage in the country’s history took place in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people inside their homes and set fires across Nova Scotia province, leaving 22 dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MowKl_0hm2MMg100
Myles Sanderson (right) allegedly 'stabbed 10 to death and injured 18' with his brother Damien (left), who was found dead shortly after the rampage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfKDH_0hm2MMg100
An RCMP officer at a police road block in James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

Daily Mail

Mother-of-five, 62, who died after her car broke down on smart motorway could have been saved by radar that detected stationary vehicles but it had not been activated, inquest hears

A mother-of-five who died after her car broke down on a smart motorway could have been saved by technology to detect stationary vehicles but it had not been included, an inquest heard. Nargis Begum, 62, died following a collision on a smart motorway stretch of the M1 near Woodall Services,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Emotional moment Waleed Aly urges viewers to 'not forget' about the driver who survived horror car crash that killed his five teenage mates: 'Imagine what he will have to live with'

The Project host Waleed Aly has urged viewers to consider the teenage driver in a devastating ute crash that killed his five mates and the grief he will have to live with. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was behind the wheel of a Nissan Navara ute when it veered off the road and slammed into a tree about 100km southwest of Sydney on Tuesday night.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Vegas Democrat official is carried away on a stretcher after being ARRESTED over fatal stabbing of investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace

A Las Vegas official has been arrested following the murder of a veteran investigative journalist who reported on crime in the city. Jeff German, 69, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning. On Wednesday evening, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking moment heavily-armed SWAT team surrounds the home of Las Vegas official suspected of fatally stabbing investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace - just moments before taking him into custody

Heavily armed and kitted out in armor, this is the tense moment SWAT teams surrounded the home of Las Vegas official Robert Telles moments before he was arrested on murder charges. The exclusive DailyMail.com footage shows cops preparing to smash down the door of Telles' $660,000 home on Wednesday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Armed police surround house after reported sighting of man suspected of stabbing 10 to death in rampage on indigenous reserve in Canada

Canadian police surrounded a house with their guns drawn after the man suspected of butchering 10 people on an indigenous reservation was reportedly spotted in the area. Photos showed armed cops racing up a road and closing in on the house on the north side of the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan province in central Canada, where Myles Sanderson, 30, and his brother are suspected of carrying out the rampage that also injured 19 on Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Female online fashion entrepreneur, 20, kicked pregnant woman in the stomach in missing dog row after downing cocktails at Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party

An online fashion entrepreneur kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach during a fight about a missing dog following a Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party in Middlesbrough. Businesswoman Paige Smith, 20, had been drinking cocktails at the party on June 2 to celebrate 70 years of the Queen's reign when she began arguing with two women about a missing dog.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

