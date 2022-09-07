Read full article on original website
Related
rocklanddaily.com
Public Comment Period for Congestion Pricing Plan Extended through September 23
Recognizing the significant public interest in the Central Business District Tolling Program’s Environmental Assessment, and in response to requests, the Environmental Assessment’s public comment period, as reported HERE by Rockland Daily, will remain open an additional 14 days and close on Friday, September 23, 2022, instead of Friday, September 9, as previously announced.
PLANetizen
New York To Crack Down on Bus Lane Blocking Violations
“Despite New York’s 140 miles of dedicated bus lanes, other large U.S. cities put it to shame when it comes to average bus speed,” writes Danielle Muoio Dunn in Politico, with some buses clocking in at half the average speed of other major cities. “Despite having dedicated access, vehicles parked in bus lanes continue to mar the city’s efforts to dramatically improve speeds and service reliability.”
Community Board 2 Declares War on Cars, Rejects Rezoning Application for Lincoln Dealership
Community Board 2 voted Thursday to reject a rezoning application filed by the owners of an auto dealership who seek to convert a dilapidated site on Northern Boulevard into a Lincoln showroom. The reason for the rejection was not that the proposed building would be too large or that the...
longisland.com
Two Homes Deemed Unsafe by Hempstead Town
Two houses in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe by the Town board during their September 7, 2022 meeting. Resolutions authorizing the demolition and removal of the houses were on the agenda:. Demolition of a two-story wood frame, one family dwelling and debris from premises located at 709 Fishermans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City Housing Authority Randomly Sends Tenant’s Private Financial Data to Reporter
On a Wednesday afternoon in April, according to a report from The City, during a routine video conference, employees of the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, were startled to see a male superintendent and a woman, naked, in bed. This bizarre incident ended, for reasons that require some explanation, in an equally bizarre one: NYCHA sending Motherboard sensitive documents outlining the finances of a tenant who had nothing whatsoever to do with any of this.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
boropark24.com
MTA Offers Free Student MetroCards to NYC Students K to 12th Grade
Free student MetroCards are available to students who attend kindergarten through 12th grade in NYC, said Richard Davey, the president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), who greeted and welcomed back the many pint-sized commuters who were heading to school today at the Jay Street-Metro Tech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man stabbed in broad daylight aboard New York City train
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating after a 34-year-old man...
News 12
‘It’s dangerous for our lives.’ Brooklyn woman dealing with ceiling leak since January
A Brooklyn woman says she has been dealing with water pouring through her ceilings across her apartment since January. She says at one point, there was a leak for 11 days straight. “This condition is not just unhealthy,” said Emilia, “it’s dangerous for our lives. It’s dangerous.”...
Massive water project hopes to link upstate reservoirs to New York City for generations
"We're making an investment here." The most expensive water project in New York City history is being built to last for generations ... lots of generations, and it's happening in a secret location in the city.
stljewishlight.org
Following scandal, kosher Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn move to distance themselves from NJ establishment
(New York Jewish Week) — Kosher Chinese restaurants in New York City moved quickly to distance themselves from a restaurant in New Jersey that lost the stamp of approval from one of the largest kosher certification companies in the United States. This week, Brooklyn restaurants Glatt Kosher Family in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Debate rages over development in Throggs Neck
THROGGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — In recent weeks, tensions have flared over plans for a new development in the Throggs Neck neighborhood of the Bronx. Developers are asking the City Council to change local zoning near Bruckner Boulevard and Crosby Avenue so they can remodel a supermarket and build 400 apartments. Mayor Eric Adams […]
NYC’s first chief equity officer in public health steps down
Dr. Torian Easterling is departing his post as the city health department's first chief equity officer. Dr. Torian Easterling, who spent more than seven years at the city’s health department, was appointed to the position by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in September 2020. [ more › ]
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Small Business Rescue Grant Available to Local Small Business Owners
𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 business owners can apply to be 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐝 for 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 $𝟓𝟎,000 of 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 the Rockland 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭.
Woman raped on New York City subway platform, police say
First responders brought the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Manhattan thief flees after clerk hands back 'give me the money' note
A Manhattan check-cashing clerk refused to hand over cash to a would-be thief, forcing him to flee empty-handed. The NYPD released an image of the suspect Friday following last Tuesday morning’s robbery attempt in Hell’s Kitchen.
NY1
Another shooting rattles Coney Island community
NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
News 12
Controversial smoke shop in Yonkers shut down
A controversial smoke shop on Mclean Avenue in Yonkers has been shut down. An investigation was launched by the police, fire and building departments after they received complaints about the store at 998 McLean Ave. That investigation found the store did not have a proper license, nor a certificate of...
News 12
Police: 4 people shot near Pelham Parkway Houses
The NYPD has confirmed that four people were shot just before 5 p.m. outside the Pelham Parkway Houses in the Bronx. The crime scene is a short walk away from a playground. All four victims are expected to survive. One man News 12 spoke to said he was coming to...
Comments / 1