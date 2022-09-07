ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 1

Related
rocklanddaily.com

Public Comment Period for Congestion Pricing Plan Extended through September 23

Recognizing the significant public interest in the Central Business District Tolling Program’s Environmental Assessment, and in response to requests, the Environmental Assessment’s public comment period, as reported HERE by Rockland Daily, will remain open an additional 14 days and close on Friday, September 23, 2022, instead of Friday, September 9, as previously announced.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
PLANetizen

New York To Crack Down on Bus Lane Blocking Violations

“Despite New York’s 140 miles of dedicated bus lanes, other large U.S. cities put it to shame when it comes to average bus speed,” writes Danielle Muoio Dunn in Politico, with some buses clocking in at half the average speed of other major cities. “Despite having dedicated access, vehicles parked in bus lanes continue to mar the city’s efforts to dramatically improve speeds and service reliability.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Two Homes Deemed Unsafe by Hempstead Town

Two houses in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe by the Town board during their September 7, 2022 meeting. Resolutions authorizing the demolition and removal of the houses were on the agenda:. Demolition of a two-story wood frame, one family dwelling and debris from premises located at 709 Fishermans...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
City
Manhattan, NY
Vice

New York City Housing Authority Randomly Sends Tenant’s Private Financial Data to Reporter

On a Wednesday afternoon in April, according to a report from The City, during a routine video conference, employees of the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, were startled to see a male superintendent and a woman, naked, in bed. This bizarre incident ended, for reasons that require some explanation, in an equally bizarre one: NYCHA sending Motherboard sensitive documents outlining the finances of a tenant who had nothing whatsoever to do with any of this.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
boropark24.com

MTA Offers Free Student MetroCards to NYC Students K to 12th Grade

Free student MetroCards are available to students who attend kindergarten through 12th grade in NYC, said Richard Davey, the president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), who greeted and welcomed back the many pint-sized commuters who were heading to school today at the Jay Street-Metro Tech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congestion Pricing#Food Prices#Tolls#Rockland Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
MTA
PIX11

Debate rages over development in Throggs Neck

THROGGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — In recent weeks, tensions have flared over plans for a new development in the Throggs Neck neighborhood of the Bronx. Developers are asking the City Council to change local zoning near Bruckner Boulevard and Crosby Avenue so they can remodel a supermarket and build 400 apartments. Mayor Eric Adams […]
BRONX, NY
NY1

Another shooting rattles Coney Island community

NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Controversial smoke shop in Yonkers shut down

A controversial smoke shop on Mclean Avenue in Yonkers has been shut down. An investigation was launched by the police, fire and building departments after they received complaints about the store at 998 McLean Ave. That investigation found the store did not have a proper license, nor a certificate of...
News 12

Police: 4 people shot near Pelham Parkway Houses

The NYPD has confirmed that four people were shot just before 5 p.m. outside the Pelham Parkway Houses in the Bronx. The crime scene is a short walk away from a playground. All four victims are expected to survive. One man News 12 spoke to said he was coming to...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy