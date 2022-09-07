Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
9 water main breaks reported in DeWitt
Update: The water main breaks in DeWitt appear to be cleared Friday night, according to the town’s water department website. Town officials did not confirm the breaks were repaired. They did not respond to attempts to reach them. Original article:. DeWitt, N.Y. — The town of DeWitt is reporting...
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
No Joke: Bodies Are Buried in This New York Home Depot Parking Lot
There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really. Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird. Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a...
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take a Look! The First NY Thruway Rest Area is Completed & Open
There has been a lot of construction being done on the New York State Thruway Rest Areas and finally, we are starting to see some of the rest stops being completed. Although the first rest area is open, this is one of the smaller versions of what the other ones will look like. The Indian Castle rest area just 90 minutes west of Albany is beautiful with a Popeye's and Starbucks inside. It boasts a Starbucks drive-thru and a convenience store featuring a variety of New York state products.
rocklanddaily.com
Public Comment Period for Congestion Pricing Plan Extended through September 23
Recognizing the significant public interest in the Central Business District Tolling Program’s Environmental Assessment, and in response to requests, the Environmental Assessment’s public comment period, as reported HERE by Rockland Daily, will remain open an additional 14 days and close on Friday, September 23, 2022, instead of Friday, September 9, as previously announced.
Adam’s 5th Location in Wallkill, NY Continues to Grow
We are inching closer and closer to having a 5th Adam's Fairacre Farms location in the Hudson Valley. For the last several years, we've been lucky enough to have 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Newburgh, and Kingston. Towards the end of 2021, Adam's Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their...
Why Are These Small Green Signs Important? Here’s What They Mean
Do the numbers on these signs mean anything special?. Just last month, we had a long conversation about those little white signs that can be seen on some Hudson Valley roads. We told you that the signs pictured below actually have a special meaning. At first, we were told that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: Onondaga County deputy who crashed in Salina identified
Update Sept. 9: Police identified the deputy involved in the crash as Whitney Brand. The driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as Carla Aquino. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said Brand was not responding to a call when she collided into Aquino’s car Thursday. Brand’s lights and sirens were not on, Seeber said. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State
Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
How Much Rain Did the Hudson Valley Get? [MAP]
After one of the driest summers on record ever, the Hudson Valley finally got some soaking rainfall early this week. Just how much did the area get?. Flood Watches were in effect for most of the region, as a cold front stalled over the area bringing heavy rain. Parts of the area received more rain since late last week than in the past 90 days, according to Hudson Valley Weather. But the amount of rain varied greatly depending on location, with some areas getting far less than others.
localsyr.com
Showers return to CNY for end of weekend
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Clouds on the increase across Central New York. How much longer before showers return. Although clouds are on the increase across Central New York overnight, it remains quiet and dry. It is a milder night with lows generally in the low to mid 60s. SUNDAY:. Unfortunately, between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York State furthers electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives
NYSERDA mentioned that there are plans to introduce more electric school buses in the state in the near future.
Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region
Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man allegedly stole wallet from local retail store, deputies say
ROME- A man from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a felony offense in the wake of a larceny investigation, police say. Philip C. Domenico, 63, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with felony grand larceny in the fourth-degree.
Can The Power Company Control Your Thermostat In New York State?
As we wrap up summer and start to get ready for the cooler months, there are going to be plenty of times we're you're going to need to make some adjustments to your thermostat. Whether we get a late-season heatwave or an early winter snowstorm, this is always the time...
“Bone Chilling Cold” And “Loads of Snow” For Upstate NY This Winter
It has been a few years since we have had a doozy of a winter. Another winter weather outlook is calling for just that. If you see a weather forecast that calls for a tough, cold snowy winter, you take it with a grain of salt. We know the weather will go in any direction it wants in Upstate New York. But, when you see multiple forecasts calling for that crazy winter, maybe you start to give that prediction a little more weight.
Students at KWS Bear Road Elementary in North Syracuse return to brand new building to begin school year
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many students across Central New York are wrapping up their first week back in the classroom, including North Syracuse Central School District. It was a fresh, new start to the school year for students at Karl W Saile Bear Road Elementary School in North Syracuse. “Having the building filled again […]
preserve-ramapo.com
Ramapo land sale to New Hempstead yeshiva sparks lawsuit
“Fairview Oval homeowners have asked a state judge to block a Ramapo land sale designed to bring a park to the village and extra land for development at a private school. The legal action filed in New York State Supreme Court argues Ramapo sold municipally-owned parkland to New Hempstead without state Legislature approval. Parkland cannot be arbitrarily sold for development without the legislation declaring the land is no longer parkland.
Comments / 0