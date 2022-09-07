ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BEWLEY, BENJAMIN WAYNE; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
KELLER, TX
CBS DFW

Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Jail Contractor Charged With Smuggling Drugs: Sheriff

A contractor at the Tarrant County Jail was arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking inside the jail, Sheriff Bill Waybourn said. Aaliyah Lyles worked as a commissary employee at the Green Bay Jail located at 2500 Urban Drive in Fort Worth. Lyles, 25, faces two charges of drug possession...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County

Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grand Prairie Woman Indicted, Accused of Theft of $570,000 in Bitcoin

A 38-year-old Grand Prairie woman is facing an indictment in Dallas County for theft of more than $300,000 worth of Bitcoin. According to court documents obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said that in January 2021 Joann Vasquez was in possession of $570,000 worth of Bitcoin acquired through account passwords stolen from a home.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Sherriff's office seizes largest amount of fentanyl in Tarrant County, ever

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has seized over 2,000 grams of pure, uncut fentanyl, the largest amount ever seized by the county.The sheriff's office, along with the Tarrant County SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant at a Tarrant County residence. In addition to the drugs, four firearms, three vehicles and over $48,000 was seized at the residence. One suspect was arrested. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Former Ponder ISD assistant principal arrested for improper relationship with a student

PONDER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A now former Ponder Junior High School assistant principal has been arrested for improper relationship between an educator and a student. Ponder ISD said that in March, they identified and reported suspicious activity of Ruben Bergara, who was then the assistant principal of Ponder Junior High School. Bergara was placed on administrative leave at the time, pending investigation. Bergara resigned in May. He was arrested on Aug. 31 for allegations of an improper relationship with a student with a $75,000 bond.Ponder ISD said in a statement that they "understand that we have a great responsibility to the students and parents of Ponder, and we hope the actions we have taken in this unfortunate circumstance affirm our continued commitment to the safety and well-being of all our district stakeholders."
PONDER, TX
inforney.com

Texas church that called for execution of gay people won't be evicted

DALLAS — A Texas church that has repeatedly called for the execution of gay people will not be evicted from its building. Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga reached an agreement with its landlord ahead of an eviction hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Tarrant County. The church’s attorney, R....
WATAUGA, TX
inForney.com

September 2022: Kaufman County's Most Wanted

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of four people listed in its September 2022 Most Wanted poster. Celeste Diamante Rios is wanted for theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 but...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX

