Osceola County, FL

click orlando

Seminole County school employees step up to troubleshoot after launching transportation app

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – New technology and apps on our phones are supposed to make our life easier and in most cases they do. But sometimes you have to work out the bugs. If you’ll remember, that’s what happened in Seminole County the first day of school. But the team at the Seminole County Public Schools Transportation Services worked through it, and because of that, were nominated for this week’s News 6 Getting Results Award.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Family cat rescued from house fire in Seminole County

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A family's pet cat is alive thanks to the quick actions of Central Florida firefighters. On Friday, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its firefighters responded to a neighborhood in Winter Springs after a house had caught fire. When they arrived, crews said there was heavy...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Orange County shopping center

ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was killed and another was critically wounded Thursday night in a shooting outside an Orange County shopping center. The fatal shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange...
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say

Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Work van stopped on turnpike after running up $1,100 toll bill

Two men were arrested after their vehicle was pulled over on Florida’s Turnpike for having more than $1,100 in toll violations. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper headed north near mile marker 283 on Wednesday morning observed a white Chevy Express van with the right-rear door window broken out and several passengers in the cargo area. The trooper ran the tag number and found out a stop had been issued June 15 for toll violations. The vehicle owner owed E-PASS more than $200 and SunPass more than $900, according to the FHP report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Apopka neighborhood still waiting for flooding concerns to be addressed

Apopka - Some Apopka residents continue to worry about flooding after dirt from a construction site filled their retention pond, causing flooding in the neighborhood. "I’m not happy at all," said Eric Mock, referring to a flood about two weeks ago at Vistas of Waters Edge. As HOA president, he said he contacted developer Eden Site Development after dirt from the construction site poured into the pond blocking stormwater from draining properly.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Young person shot on Domino Drive in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A young person was shot in the area of Domino Drive Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. Authorities said it happened just before 11 p.m. The person's condition or information regarding a suspect was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information...
ORLANDO, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

ICE! is Returning to Gaylord Palms Resort

ORLANDO – For those Central Floridians who love a blast of cold during the holidays, there’s some good news: ICE! is coming back to Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center. As part of the Kissimmee resort’s Christmas at Gaylord Palms celebration, this year the resort will create another...
ORLANDO, FL

