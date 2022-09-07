Read full article on original website
Orlando grandmother faces foreclosure after Homeowners Assistant Fund account vanishes
ORLANDO, Fla. – Paula Bijeau has been patiently waiting since June to get an update on her Homeowner Assistance Fund application. The East Orlando grandmother has been paying the bills with furniture and jewelry she restores and sells on Facebook Marketplace. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween...
Seminole County school employees step up to troubleshoot after launching transportation app
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – New technology and apps on our phones are supposed to make our life easier and in most cases they do. But sometimes you have to work out the bugs. If you’ll remember, that’s what happened in Seminole County the first day of school. But the team at the Seminole County Public Schools Transportation Services worked through it, and because of that, were nominated for this week’s News 6 Getting Results Award.
Rate of rent increase is slowing in Central Florida, real estate economist says
ORLANDO, Fla. — The rising cost of rent is forcing many to get second and third jobs. Some people are finding roommates or new apartments due to the spike, but there are some signs of improvement for Central Florida renters. It's not a huge drop in rates or slashed...
Help Wanted: Poll workers needed for elections in several Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. – The county supervisor of elections offices in Florida are gearing up for the November elections and some say they need more people to work the polling places and help others vote. Several elections offices are looking for poll workers to help process voters and ballots, monitor...
Lake Wales nursing home residents left without a change of briefs for days
According to residents of The Groves Center, the nursing home ran out of briefs and patients were left wearing wet briefs for two days.
Private jet crashes in marsh near Lake Tohopekaliga, sends 3 to hospital
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A private jet crashed in the area of Lake Tohopekaliga Friday afternoon, coming to rest in a marshy area behind a neighborhood, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue. The landing happened just around 3:15 p.m. north of Kissimmee Park Road on the eastern side of...
Family cat rescued from house fire in Seminole County
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A family's pet cat is alive thanks to the quick actions of Central Florida firefighters. On Friday, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its firefighters responded to a neighborhood in Winter Springs after a house had caught fire. When they arrived, crews said there was heavy...
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. READ: Recall alert:...
1 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Orange County shopping center
ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was killed and another was critically wounded Thursday night in a shooting outside an Orange County shopping center. The fatal shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange...
Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
Work van stopped on turnpike after running up $1,100 toll bill
Two men were arrested after their vehicle was pulled over on Florida’s Turnpike for having more than $1,100 in toll violations. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper headed north near mile marker 283 on Wednesday morning observed a white Chevy Express van with the right-rear door window broken out and several passengers in the cargo area. The trooper ran the tag number and found out a stop had been issued June 15 for toll violations. The vehicle owner owed E-PASS more than $200 and SunPass more than $900, according to the FHP report.
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
Apopka neighborhood still waiting for flooding concerns to be addressed
Apopka - Some Apopka residents continue to worry about flooding after dirt from a construction site filled their retention pond, causing flooding in the neighborhood. "I’m not happy at all," said Eric Mock, referring to a flood about two weeks ago at Vistas of Waters Edge. As HOA president, he said he contacted developer Eden Site Development after dirt from the construction site poured into the pond blocking stormwater from draining properly.
Parents of Apopka firefighter killed on duty ask the city for more funding to improve safety
APOPKA, Fla. — The family of an Apopka firefighter who died from a work-related accident says their loved one’s death could have been prevented. 25-year-old Austin Duran died in July after a trailer filled with sand fell on him. In speaking with firefighters over the past two months,...
Young person shot on Domino Drive in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A young person was shot in the area of Domino Drive Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. Authorities said it happened just before 11 p.m. The person's condition or information regarding a suspect was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information...
ICE! is Returning to Gaylord Palms Resort
ORLANDO – For those Central Floridians who love a blast of cold during the holidays, there’s some good news: ICE! is coming back to Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center. As part of the Kissimmee resort’s Christmas at Gaylord Palms celebration, this year the resort will create another...
Public Paychecks: See Orange County Public Schools’ highest-paid staff
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The average annual salary for Orange County Public Schools employees is $45,298, according to data for more than 21,354 workers. Those numbers reflect a variety...
