Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Yankees could make surprise call-up with star shortstop dominating in Triple-A
The New York Yankees need another spark, despite coming off of a four-game winning streak. They were demoralized by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night, failing to get anything going offensively. However, there’s reason to believe the Bombers could give their...
MLB Analyst Has A Warning About The Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are very clearly a much better team than we all originally thought at the beginning of the season. This is a team that essentially checks all the boxes. They have a great lineup, a nasty starting rotation, a strong bullpen, and a good defense. That’s pretty much...
Yankees are gearing up to change Oswaldo Cabrera’s position, again
The New York Yankees have been playing Russian roulette with rookie Oswaldo Cabrera’s defensive alignments. Cabrera has already featured at four different positions, including second base, third base, shortstop, and right field. Interestingly, his most traditional spot at second is the only place he’s committed an error, hosting a...
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Andy Reid Gives Injury Updates on Mahomes, Butker, Others After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a massive Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals to begin their 2022 season on the right foot, but it came at a bit of a cost. Throughout the contest, multiple players suffered injuries and some even left the game without returning to it. Things...
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Saints Add Son of Franchise Legend to Practice Squad
Tre is the son of former Dome Patrol LB Pat Swilling, who played for the Saints from 1986 to 1992. Pat Swilling, the third-round choice out of Georgia Tech in the 1986 NFL Draft, is one of the greatest players in New Orleans history. In seven years with the Saints he had 76.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, and four Pro Bowl bids.
Bears’ pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields
Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
Guardians Win Gives Them 3-Game Lead Over White Sox, Magic Number 20
A clutch, two-run double from shortstop Amed Rosario in the bottom of the seventh inning would prove to be the difference-maker for the Cleveland Guardians in their 5-4 win at home over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. It was a thrilling game that would include both managers being ejected...
Yankees’ 5-tool outfield prospect already climbing the farm system at an insane rate
All the hype might be revolving around New York Yankees star shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe, but they have another top player climbing the farm system at an astronomical pace. Five-tool outfielder Jasson Dominguez has begun his rise this season, being elevated to High-A Hudson Valley this year from Low-A Tampa.
Giants get back top slot receiver from injury
Despite sustaining a tough injury, a torn Achilles just last December, the New York Giants’ longest-tenured player, slot receiver, Sterling Shepard will be good to go for Week 1 tomorrow. Shepard can help the Giants in his return:. Pretty impressive of Shepard to make it back so fast. The...
Charles Barkley credits Knicks for passing up on Mitchell Donovan deal
The New York Knicks were clowned for missing on Donovan Mitchell, a three-time All-Star guard and a Westchester native who would have made them a legit playoff contender. But one of the team’s top executives shed light on why the Knicks eventually relented in bringing Mitchell home. William Wesley,...
Could Cowboys consider Cam Newton following Prescott injury?
The Dallas Cowboys are set to be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for some time after he suffered a serious thumb injury during Dallas' "Sunday Night Football" loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that left him needing surgery. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that the club doesn't...
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers
With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
Joe Flacco Has A Promise For Jets Fans
It’s been four years since the New York Jets last won a season opener. That moment occurred when they defeated the Detroit Lions on the road to start their 2018 campaign. Unfortunately, the losing streak will continue for at least one more season after the Jets lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, 24-9.
Former Coach Of The Year Believes Lakers Should Go All-In And Trade For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner: "If It Doesn't Work, I Cut Bait And Trade Everybody Next Year."
The Los Angeles Lakers are still battling rumors of what they intend to do with point guard Russell Westbrook. While people like LeBron James have been vouching for Russ to have a comeback season, the player is incessantly linked in trade rumors. One of the teams linked most often with...
49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
Terry Francona to return for 2023 season, but won't manage Guardians indefinitely
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has battled health issues in recent years that have kept him away from the dugout. Those issues also have the 63-year-old giving serious thought to his future. Francona said he intends to return for the 2023 season, but admitted that the job is getting “harder”...
