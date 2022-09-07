ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Yardbarker

Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?

On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Yardbarker

The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think

People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Saturday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is being replaced in right field by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 336 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .231 batting average with a .642 OPS, 11...
Yardbarker

Cubs Prospect Strumpf Hits 20th Home Run of the Season

Former Chicago Cubs second-round pick Chase Strumpf had a 1-for-4 day with the Tennessee Smokies Thursday, but he made his one knock count. The second baseman smacked a three-run home run to left field, reaching the 20 home run benchmark for the first time in his Major League career. Strumpf...
numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Reyes is being replaced at designated hitter by Rafael Ortega versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 400 plate appearances this season, Reyes has a .233 batting average with a .663 OPS, 13 home...
Yardbarker

Who has been the most underrated Braves player of 2022?

With less than a month to go in the season, I’ll start handing out my awards for the Braves. Up first, the most underrated player on the team. I was torn between these two players, so I cheated and chose both because they are each 100% deserving. I’ll start with Collin McHugh. Despite some fans constantly throwing shade on him, he’s actually been incredible for the Braves all season, posting a 2.73 ERA over 59.1 innings. His WHIP is below one, and he’s striking out nearly ten batters per nine innings. McHugh remains one of the best relievers in baseball, and his ability to go multiple innings in the playoffs will be a tremendous weapon for Brian Snitker to utilize.
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Yardbarker

The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster

With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
Yardbarker

Oscar Gonzalez's 2 homers, 4 hits lead Guardians past Twins

Oscar Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in Minneapolis. It was the first career multi-homer game for the rookie, who had hit just five major league home runs entering the contest.
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez (illness) scratched Friday for Cubs, Michael Hermosillo added

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez (illness) has been scratched from Friday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Carlos Rodon and the San Francisco Giants. Velazquez was previously set to start in left field, but he is apparently feeling under the weather. Christopher Morel will now cover left field and Michael Hermosillo has been added to the lineup to start in center and bat seventh.
Yardbarker

Wikelman Gonzalez recognized by MLB Pipeline as ‘hottest’ pitching prospect in Red Sox farm system

Wikelman Gonzalez was recently recognized by MLB Pipeline as the hottest pitching prospect in the Red Sox farm system. Since being promoted from Low-A Salem to High-A Greenville last month, Gonzalez has posted a 2.65 ERA and 2.54 FIP to go along with 23 strikeouts to six walks over four starts (17 innings pitched) for the Drive. The right-hander struck out four across five one-run frames in his last time out against the Asheville Tourists at Fluor Field on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies can’t catch a break during rehab assignment

Despite less than a month to go in the season, I don’t expect the Braves to change anything with how they would typically bring Albies back. First and foremost, the team is clicking on all cylinders right now. They are winners of six straight, and Vaughn Grissom has been a tremendous fill-in at second base. There’s no reason to rush Albies back until he feels 100% in all aspects of the game, even if that means waiting until the last week or so of the season.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman

With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
