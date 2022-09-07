With less than a month to go in the season, I’ll start handing out my awards for the Braves. Up first, the most underrated player on the team. I was torn between these two players, so I cheated and chose both because they are each 100% deserving. I’ll start with Collin McHugh. Despite some fans constantly throwing shade on him, he’s actually been incredible for the Braves all season, posting a 2.73 ERA over 59.1 innings. His WHIP is below one, and he’s striking out nearly ten batters per nine innings. McHugh remains one of the best relievers in baseball, and his ability to go multiple innings in the playoffs will be a tremendous weapon for Brian Snitker to utilize.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO